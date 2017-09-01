Driverless Technology May Give Baidu $120 Billion Annual Revenue By 2021

With existing low Price/Revenue ratio, Baidu’s new car-related AI business will be valued at nearly $650 billion in 2021. With Alibaba’s higher ratio, Baidu’s valuation will exceed $1 trillion.

Baidu should gain annual sales of $110 billion from car-sharing; $3 billion from driverless car sales; $1.5 billion from bicycles. Other sales come from IoT instruments and traffic control systems.

An open technology ecosystem formed in April will speed up Baidu’s car-related AI development. It also enables Baidu to sell intermediary products before it schedules selling driverless cars in 2021.

Baidu (BIDU)’s four-month old ecosystem of automated travel technology has attracted more than 50 partners. It guarantees sales of car-related products before Baidu’s launch of its driverless cars scheduled in 2021. By then, Baidu’s car traffic related revenues, mainly from car-hailing service, would amount to $120 billion a year—more than ten times its total revenues in 2016. Its valuation, based solely on the new driverless car technology, will be at least

Baidu has signed agreements with major Chinese car makers to jointly develop car internet, highly automated driving and driverless cars. That means these intermediary products technology will soon be ready to put on the market on way to launch the ultimate product -- driverless cars. The latest partner is JAC Motors. Other partners include Chery, BAIC Motor, FAW Group, Changan Automobile and Great Wall Motor.

Baidu and the five partners have set up similar three-staged development timetables:

To unveil a car internet prototype by December 2017 and launch the product for sale in 2018. To unveil a highly automated self-driving car prototype by August 2017, and launch the product for sale in 2019. To develop a driverless car prototype by October 2017, and launch the product for sale in 2021.

Hence, Baidu will sell intermediary products of different levels of complexities and recoup some of its huge AI investments before launching its ultimate driver-less cars in 2021.

Baidu managed to form comprehensive partnerships with car makers because it had already partnered with makers of car electronics and internet systems to jointly develop its auto driving computing platform BCU and car map software MapAuto.

In fact, Korean car maker Hyundai Motor unveiled in April its new Santa Fe SUV (see photo) equipped with Baidu’s MapAuto and voice recognition system in a test project. The two features would be equipped in all its cars to be sold in China. Baidu thus let Chinese consumers to know its car-related AI technologies are getting mature, foretelling more and bigger things to come.

Baidu has been developing driverless technology for years. During the World Internet Conference held in Wuzhen of the eastern province of Zhejiang last November, Baidu’s fleet of driver-less cars completed a 3.16 km journey on open city road. So, in less than a year, Baidu’s driver-less technology has evolved from test runs of unmanned cars on small town roads to in-depth cooperation with car system and whole-car makers. Baidu’s AI technology development gathers speed thanks to its “Apollo” platform formed in April. More than 50 players of Chinese automotive industry have joined the platform.

Baidu Forms Open-end Ecosystem Of Intelligent Travel

It is apparent that Baidu is not satisfied with just inventing driverless cars. It wants to build Apollo into an open ecosystem of intelligent travel. That is what Lu Qi, Baidu’s new COO, is looking for by inviting car related industrial leaders to join Apollo. The platform comprises of four sub-platforms namely for cars, hard wares, software and cloud data service.

Lu stressed that the platform is open-end and all car-related players, big or small, are welcome. “We will open the (source) code or capabilities of environmental awareness, path planning, vehicle control, and vehicle operating systems. We also provide a complete set of development testing tools,” said he early June.

Such open-arm approach helps Baidu to build up quickly an ecosystem of an automated travel including driverless cars, traffic-related internet of things (IoT) as well as car-borne infotainment systems. IoT, in this case, means real time communication among different vehicles, traffic lights and car parks etc that assure real time intelligent control of a city’s traffic.

Also, on July 18, Baidu announced an Apollo partnership with Microsoft (MSFT). The latter will provide cloud service for Baidu and other Apollo partners in the international market. Baidu is already preparing to conquer international market even has not yet started its domestic business.

Intermediary Products Baidu Sells Before Launching Driverless Cars

With the opening of the Apollo platform, Baidu aims to gather different car industry players and is expected to launch following products before its scheduled launch of driverless cars in 2021:

1. Car map, voice recognition system and other elements of its automated car system.

2. With Apollo’s source code and technical help available, independent software developers can develop apps on Baidu’s car computing platform (BCU). Some apps may be sold separately while other may incorporate into BCU and add its allure.

3. Intermediary products such as car internet and BCUs of different levels of automation.

Baidu To Grasp $3 Billion Driverless Car Sales By 2021

Baidu will get real return on its investments when it launches driverless cars in 2021. According to iiMedia Research, the global market for driverless cars by then will amount to $7.03 billion, not a big jump from $4 billion in 2016, due to regulatory obstacles. iiMedia does not specify what are the possible obstacles, but generally speaking, the most sticky legal problem is who takes the driver’s responsibility when a driverless car involves in an accident.

China is expected to contribute more than half of the global driverless car market potential, or around $4 billion. Baidu, China’s undisputed leader in this field, will get about $3 billion. China’s pole position is based on following advantages:

China is already the largest car market in the world. China supports the development of self-driving and other AI technologies. Beijing has just laid out plans to lead the world in AI by 2030 with a target of the annual revenue of 1 trillion yuan ($148 billion). China has the largest and most in-depth collection of traffic-related data in the world thanks to its huge population and chaotic urban traffic condition. Hence, the driverless cars designed by Baidu and other Chinese companies can cope with chaotic traffics in Chinese cities and elsewhere but not vice versa.

Baidu Will Dominate Vehicle Sharing And Autonomous Traffic Control Markets

Baidu’s will also use its driverless technology to enter China’s booming markets of car and bicycle sharing market as well as autonomous traffic control. Baidu has following advantages in entering car sharing business:

Baidu will buy self-driving cars from Chinese manufacturers with very favorable prices as they are already partners in developing driverless technologies. Baidu can optimize fleet management as its cars can move to destinations autonomously. By using driverless cars, Baidu avoids recruiting, managing and laying-off chauffeurs. It is much easier to develop a car-hailing system than to master a driverless technology. Baidu hence will face little competition in car hailing and sharing markets.

CBNData predicts China’s car sharing market to rocket nearly 80% annually to 380 billion yuan ($56 billion) in 2018 from 66 billion yuan ($9.75 billion) in 2015, even without counting the 10 billion yuan-plus market of bicycle sharing. Also by 2018, China’s car-sharing market potential amounts to 1,800 billion yuan ($267.5 billion), projects CBNData. That means next year car sharing satisfies only 21% of Chinese residents’ travel demands.

If this growth rate continues, China’s car sharing market will explode to 2,245 billion yuan ($331.6 billion) in 2021--the year Baidu schedules to launch its driverless cars. This prediction may sound over-optimistic but it is reasonable in two aspects.

Firstly, China has vowed to clean up urban air pollution and the main task is to cut car emission. To cut emission per car, China promotes new energy (mainly electricity) cars. To cut the number of cars, Beijing encourages consumers to share rather than to own cars.

Secondly, CBNData puts China’s potential car sharing market in 2018 at 1,800 billion yuan. If China’s GDP grows at 7% in the next few years as projected, that market potential will expand to 2,205 billion yuan, roughly equals to the projected car sharing market size by 2021. That means by 2021, car sharing industry will attain the full market potential of 2018, without counting the new entrants of Chinese middle class who have more money to spend in leisure travels.

China’s car sharing market is divided into car-hailing and time-sharing car leasing markets. The car-hailing market, dominated by Didi Chuxing, is more mature and has higher penetration rate.

Time sharing means a customer leases and drives a car for certain hours. Dominated by the electric car leasing company EVCARD, this market segment is small but the prospect of this market segment is good as the business model fits with the driverless technology.

Baidu is expected to enter both market segments, in particular, the car-hailing business which is much bigger in size. Some Chinese analysts even predict Baidu to enter the car-hailing market of a tier-1 city by buying one thousand cars equipped with its autonomous driving systems. All Baidu has to do is just adding the ride-hailing software. By doing so, Baidu is expected to earn easily billions of yuan annually.

Baidu Should Grab 1/3 Of China’s $331B Car-sharing Market By 2021

Baidu should be able to grab at least one-third of China’s car sharing market by 2021--or $110 billion annual revenue--even though it will be a late comer and face fierce competition from incumbent players Didi and EVCARD.

My prediction for Baidu to get only $3 billion from annual driverless car sales but $110 billion from car sharing business may sound strange but it is logical. The driverless car sales figures predicted by iiMedia should include only those retail sales directly to individual car owners who would like to bear the driver’s responsibility even though they don’t actually drive their cars. That explains why the research firm says the industry will face regulatory problems.

In contrast, Baidu will face no such legal problem when entering the car sharing (mainly car-hailing) market with its driverless cars. As the company will own and “drive” each car, it will bear full driver-related responsibilities.

CBN Data also predicts China’s bicycle sharing market--with Ofo yellow bike as the lead player--to worth over 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) in 2018. In view of its explosive growth this year, the market should triple in size to $4.5 billion by 2021.

Though its market size will be still small compared with car sharing, bicycle sharing has the widest geographical coverage and the highest frequency of usage among urban transports in China. It is thus the most important source of traffic-related data.

When Baidu launches its driverless cars in 2021, its road traffic-related IoT technology should also be ready. At the same time, the faster 5G network should be in place. Instant communication will then be possible among Baidu bicycles, Baidu cars and traffic lights. This will greatly decrease the chance of bicycle-car collision and make Baidu bicycles more enviable to users.

Baidu should be able to grab at least one-third of China’s bicycle sharing market in 2021 or annual revenue of around $1.5 billion. It should manage to realize sales of hundreds of millions of dollars by selling IoT and positioning instruments to individual bicycle riders.

Coupled with the introduction of 5G network, the maturation of Baidu’s IoT and driverless technologies also mean the company will be a dominant player in China’s future market of automatic traffic control systems.

Conclusion: Baidu May Value over $1 Trillion From Driverless Technology Sales

Baidu is one of China’s three internet giants. But the medical advertisement scandal last year has hurt its core searching business as well as its profits and evaluation. Even after the sharp rise late July after a better-than-expected quarterly result, Baidu’s $78 billion market value still lags far behind Alibaba’s (BABA) $433 billion and Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) $396 billion.

But Baidu’s huge investments in car-related AI technologies will soon bear fruits. Its decision to start an open ecosystem Apollo in April has sped up its AI development. Before launching its driverless cars, Baidu is expected to sell intermediary products like car map, voice recognition system, as well its car computing platform BCU and apps.

Baidu is expected to have revenues of $3 billion annual revenue directly from its scheduled launch of driverless cars in 2021. This is small compared with the $110 billion it is expected to get from car sharing as well as more than $1.5 billion from bicycle sharing and bicycle equipment sales. It seems strange that car sharing may account for the lion share of Baidu’s revenue from its driverless cars but it is logical as a car sharing business owned and managed by the same company largely avoids the legal problem of driver responsibility.

Together with the sales of traffic-related IoT equipment and intermediary products, Baidu is expected to get the new business of nearly $120 billion by 2021 if everything developed as planned. This will be more than ten times of Baidu’s $10.6 billion revenues in 2016.

Dragged by its medical scandal, Baidu only got a Price/Revenue ratio of 5.39 by end of 2016, lags far behind Alibaba’s 9.61. With nearly $120 billion new driverless car-related business alone expected by 2021, Baidu should still have a market value of $646.8 billion, or $1,861 per share, even based on its low 5.39 P/R ratio and without counting its existing businesses.

If we take the higher 9.61 ratios as the medical scandal effect will be dissipated by that time, Baidu’s market value should be even higher, at $1.1532 trillion or $3,318 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.