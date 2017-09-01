Rite-Aid:  Bottom's Up!

Rite-Aid (RAD) stock continues to be one of the more interesting stories in the market, as investors look for value and a potential turnaround in the beaten down company. We have seen some encouraging stories for the company in terms of its ability to cut down and streamline its asset exposure. But, with the stock trading near its all-time lows, there is very little evidence that the market has paid much attention to these positively developments. For these reasons, we believe there is still value to be had in the company as it has become a victim of negative sentiment and unfavorable press more than anything else. It should be understood that stock performances of this nature carry an extra risk profile that might not be enticing for all investors. But if you are able to patiently structure your positions in a way that limits exposure, the upside could be substantial in the event of a positively turnaround in the company. We believe that a bottom is now in place for RAD and conservative positions in the bullish direction can be established at current levels.

In the chart above, we can see that there has been no ‘sunshine’ this year for those looking to find the bottom in Rite-Aid. The stock has lost more than 70% of its value and almost none of this activity has been characterized by upside retracements to the upside. In percentage terms, we have seen a few token moves higher since Aug. 18th but these moves have probably done little to assuage the fears of investors that entered long at higher levels.



RAD Data: GuruFocus

A large portion of the downside has been propelled by the increasing short interest in the stock, despite the encouraging strategic moves to streamline the business. In June, Rite-Aid agreed to sell nearly 2200 stores to Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA). The price tag for the transactions came in at $5.2 billion and the expectation was that Rite-Aid would be able to use this money to restructure the business, pay down debts, and create a more favorable operational experience for shareholders. All evidence suggests, however, that the market remains unconvinced as short interest continues to build into the double-digits (and is now seen above 12% of the total float).

But the real question here is whether or not this type of activity is actually sustainable. We are now seeing a massive divergence between the short interest in RAD and its share price, and the extent of the spike could start signalling red flags for investors that are currently betting against the stock. If this does turn out to be the case, moves to the topside could be forceful as the market is forced to reposition. Inevitably, we would also start seeing stories about the Rite-Aid ‘turnaround’ if these events come to fruition. Given the ability of market sentiment to drive values in this stock, it is easy to see how a bullish move could be substantial if positive momentum starts to build. The real question here whether or not Rite-Aid’s strategic moves will result in an acquisition. This is something that could become the saving grace for those bullish on RAD and a name that has been discussed regularly is Amazon, Inc. (AMZN) as this would clearly create a mutually beneficial situation that allows Amazon to increase its physical presence for regular consumers.

RAD Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

Of course, there are still many ‘ifs’ here and it is clear that long positions in RAD are not for the faint of heart. From the chart perspective, we can see that there is growing evidence that a bottom has formed in the 2.20 region. We have also seen prices now move through the 200-period exponential moving average on the hourly charts and this is being accompanied by a very bullish reading on the Commodity Channel Index. Bullish traders should look to establish position incrementally or even consider options trades as a means for mitigating risk in this potentially volatile stock. We will continue to wait for developments suggesting a possible buyout deal for the company as this would be the real catalyst for a substantial move higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.