Quiet September Or A Losing Month: A Monte Carlo Simulation

C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems including fat tails and serial correlation. The fat-tail problem arises because traditional finance theory uses the normal distribution. Fat tails recognize that large movements in the stock market occur far more frequently than implied by the normal distribution. As a result, one of the practical implications of using the normal distribution is the potential for traditional finance theory to underestimate (and in some cases significantly underestimate) downside risk in the market.

With regard to C-J, it uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock market going back to 1950 to correct for the problems of fat tails and serial correlation. C-J does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot's book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that C-J is fractal by design. And while the model maintains the fractal nature suggested by Mandelbrot's research, because of its design it also maintains statistical properties similar to the behavior of the S&P 500 over the last 60+ years.

In the model, C-J runs 2,000 simulations of the S&P 500 for future periods. The purpose is not to provide a single point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point. As investor we don't see the process generating movements in the market, we only see the outcomes, thus explaining why "expert" predictions are often wrong. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, "Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating". To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but does so in a probabilistic manner.

In my August article, I noted that for the last 16 months the S&P 500 has moved, on a monthly basis, within plus or minus one standard deviation of its mean historical return. (Those statistics are based on traditional finance theory which C-J does not use). With that said, August has now come to a close. And what we saw was higher intraday volatility, a rising VIX, and more and more experts and models suggesting that a decline of 5% or more in the S&P 500 is at hand. Now that the month has ended, the S&P 500 increased by a slight 0.05% to a closing value of 2471.65. An intraday record high of 2490.87 was achieved on Aug. 8, while the intraday low for the month occurred less than two weeks later with the S&P 500 falling to 2417.35.

And for the 17th straight month, the month-by-month movement was within one standard deviation of the mean. At least on a month-by-month basis, the S&P 500 continues the trend of being rather "quiet." But while some of the daily fluctuations in August were clearly noticeable, September is now upon us. And as many of you know, September is historically the worst month of the year for the market and the S&P 500 has been lower the last three Septembers. So I was curious what C-J had to say about possible movements. The results are shown below.

A few points are particularly noteworthy from the September simulations. First, we once again have a shift of the distribution toward the tails. The estimated probability of an increase of 5% or more for September equals 10.3%, up from 5.8% in the August simulations. On the negative tail, the estimated probability of a decline of 5% or more now equals 8.9%. That is up almost 5.2 percentage points from the August simulations. Furthermore, the median simulation result calls for the S&P 500 to be 1.05% higher at the end of September, an increase that would put the market just under 2500.

As I noted in my earlier comments, August marked the 17th consecutive month where the S&P 500 monthly percentage change has been within one standard deviation, plus or minus, of its historical average return. For September, the simulation results suggest 70.8% chance of a movement in that range. That number is down significantly from the 84.1% probability estimated for August. And so while C-J looks at volatility on a monthly, not daily basis, the results suggest continued low month-to-month volatility.

Finally, as I also noted earlier, given the increased volatility in August, I was intrigued to hear a number of market experts and see a number of models or market indicators suggesting a 5% or more decline in the index was at hand. So using the intraday record high of 2490.87, I asked C-J to estimate the likelihood that the market would be down 5% or more from that high at the end of September, thereby placing the index at 2366.33 or lower. C-J's simulations estimate that probability at 12.2%. So while some of the results suggest a "quiet" month, the likelihood of being 5% or more off the recent record high is significant.

Negative Tail Analysis

Finally, as I have done in recent articles, I break out the negative tail results in more detail. For purposes of these articles, I define the negative fat tail to include losses of 5% or more. While a 5% decline is technically not a negative fat-tail event, it certainly marks a level of losses investors recognize in their portfolios. Furthermore, while C-J does not use the normal distribution, I include the -11.74% or worse category as it corresponds to three standard deviations below the average monthly return. Broken out into more detail, the September results can be seen as follows:

As noted in the fourth column, the risk of a negative tail event has increased by 5.1 percentage points since the August simulations and now stands at 8.9%. The 5.1 percentage point increase means the estimated probability has more than doubled from the August estimate. The increase is particularly pronounced in the -5% to -7% range and the -9% to -11.74% range. Furthermore, the likelihood of a decrease of 5% or more is now estimated to be slightly above both the historical rate of occurrence and the likelihood implied by traditional finance theory.

