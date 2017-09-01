Ambarella: Reality Sets In

The opportunity to own the stock is down the road for computer vision technology that is a late 2018 story.

Ambarella (AMBA) is trading down over 20% and for good reason. The video chip company continues to remind investors of the tough realities in the premium video market where limited customers are willing to buy the high-end products using Ambarella chips.

The stock is hitting new 52-week lows that provide the major reason to take a look at Ambarella. The company now has solid technology and an interesting computer vision product combined with a compelling valuation.

For FQ2 ending July, the company reported solid results. Revenues of $71.6 million beat estimates and grew nearly 10% YoY. The numbers were even more impressive when removing GoPro (GPRO) revenues from the equation showing 16% growth over last FQ2.

Having to constantly remove GoPro from the equation is the prime indication of the problem in an Ambarella investment. The big growth in action cameras is what really placed the stock on investor radars. The GoPro party ended in 2015 and any lingering impact doesn't play well to the investment community some two years later.

On top of that, drones took over as the major business driver in 2016. The category had higher margins helping the company maintain massive margins and profits despite the weakness in action cameras.

Now the drone category is facing major weakness as prime customer DJI Innovations (DJI) created a low-priced drone without Ambarella chips that is taking market share from both high-priced drones and Tier 2 customers. The end result is again another promising market rolling over as few people beyond the early adopters and professionals are willing to pay for the high-end products utilizing the high-margin chips from Ambarella.

The end result is the pressure on margins along with revenues. For the last quarter, gross margins dipped to 63.0% from 67.1% last year. The FQ3 guidance is for 62.0% to 63.5% gross margins showing potentially more downside risk going forward.

At the same time, Ambarella continues to expand offerings including the new CV1 chip for computer vision. All the while, the video chip company is shifting into IP security products while maintaining a focus on action cameras and drones. The combination of all these new markets is expanding operating expenses leading to an EPS decline in the quarter. The business has now gone from a $3 run rate to a target closer to $2 in the current fiscal year on basically the same revenue base.

The reason to stay interested in the stock is the promises of computer vision and the opportunity to break into the autonomous driving sector where the total addressable market far exceeds current categories and the desire for high-end chips is more sustainable due to safety reasons. CEO Fermi Wang has this to say about the opportunity on the earnings call:

... the biggest opportunity for us in the future on the TAM point of view is really automotive. And we believe that the automotive solution that we are providing that not only in the recorders, but e-mirrors and the surround views, they all will require ADAS function in the future and we are talking to customer. They are asking us to put ADAS as a part of the roadmap of that. So from that point of view, I think the automotive OEM has probably provided the biggest TAM growth in the future.

The stock is down big time due to the weak guidance for the year that suggests a large 15% revenue decline in FQ4 in order for full-year revenues to decline 5%. The previous analyst estimates for revenues of $84.5 million will likely dip below $75.0 million. The issue is mainly from the drone product line for the holidays, but the stock isn't helped by the discussion on the earnings call that the computer vision chip and progress in the automotive category won't occur until another five to seven quarters in the future.

Ambarella is now only worth about $1.0 billion on an enterprise valuation due to the 20% dip in the stock and $400 million in cash on the balance sheet. The stock traded down to the mid-$30s in early 2016. Investors might want to set that level as a target to own the stock for the opportunity in computer vision and autonomous driving.

The key investor takeaway is that Ambarella faces the reality that mass adoption hasn't occurred in the consumer products utilizing their premium image processing chips. Investors shouldn't get too negative as the company still generates solid profits in the $2 per share range and opportunity exists down the road. No reason to rush into the stock as better value is likely to exist in early 2018 before the excitement surrounding computer vision chips become reality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.