Aptevo Therapeutics Likely Worth At Least $5 A Share

I usually don't venture too much in the biotech space because of the very high risk associated with drug development. But when I do buy a drug company, it must have enough money on its balance sheet for at least 12 months, and something in its pipeline close to fruition. One of my holdings for several months now has been a micro-cap biotech company called Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO).

Last night in a press release, APVO announced that it agreed to sell its three marketed hyperimmune products, WinRho SDF, HepaGam B, and VARIZIG, to Saol Therapeutics for a total consideration of up to $74.5 million.

APVO will receive an upfront payment of $65 million, plus an additional payment of up to $7.5 million related to gross profit milestones, and may receive up to $2 million related to the collection of certain accounts receivable after the closing.

Please note that prior to the announcement, the market cap of APVO was $28M. The stock was up as much as 130% and traded as high as $3.11 in after hours trading. However, I think whoever sells even at these levels, is getting short changed. Let me explain.

On its most recent balance sheet, the company had about $48.1M in cash and short term investments, and $18.7M in long term debt, which means a net cash position of $29.4M. If we add to that the upfront payment the company will receive (excluding the milestone payment and receivables), then the company will have a total net cash position of about $94.4M. That is about 3.4X its previous market cap. Or in other words, about $4.40 per share in cash. Please note this is net cash.

While the company is burning about $10M per quarter, it's actually a revenue producing company. This is rare for such a small biotech company in the development stage. But what is even more interesting, is that APVO also has a very interesting pipeline.

The company has a pipeline of 6 drugs, with one being in phase 1, and another in phase 2 (from the press release):

APVO414 – a bispecific ADAPTIR candidate, currently in Phase 1 development, targeting prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA), an enzyme that is expressed on the surface of prostate cancer cells, and, CD3, a component of the T cell receptor complex expressed on all T cells. APVO414 redirects T cells to specifically kill PSMA expressing tumors and is being developed for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, which is advanced prostate cancer that has spread to other organs and no longer responds to hormone blocking therapies. Otlertuzumab – a monospecific ADAPTIR candidate currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating otlertuzumab in combination with bendamustine, compared to bendamustine alone, demonstrated a significant increase in median progression free survival for the combination, from approximately 10 to 16 months.

Now last night, in addition to the sale of it hyperimmune products, the company also announced that it is ending its partnership with MorphoSys AG, to jointly develop and commercialize APVO414.

This probably means the company has very high hopes for the drug and sees a big opportunity, now that it has the money to continue development on its own. The company estimates that the global market for patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer therapies is expected to reach $9.5 billion by 2020.

Bottom line

With the money the company now has, and given the current burn rate of about $10M - $15M per quarter, I estimate the company has about 2 years time in order for its pipeline to ferment. So for the next two years at least, investors should not worry about any additional dilution. It's very rare to find any biotech company with such a low market cap, with such a big cash position, and a good pipeline.

And while it's very difficult to value any biotech company, my gut feeling is that given the net cash position $4.40 per share, the company's pipeline, and its previous record of bringing drugs and therapies to market, I cannot see how this stock should be worth anything less than $5 a share.

Another interesting note is that short interest in APVO shares were reported at 337,000 shares in August. That is up by about 14% from the previous reporting period. Also note that the reporting date was just 7 days ago, on August the 24th. While 337,000 is only about 2% of the float (15M shares), I am assuming that none, or very few, have been covered.