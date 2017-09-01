Real Estate Weekly: REITs Rally, But Harvey Impact Still Unknown

Job growth continues to be strong, particularly in the higher-income ‘office’ categories. Contrary to the prevailing media narrative, real wage growth has been very strong, increasing 7.3% since 2014.

Construction spending dipped in July, but we expect a surge over the coming quarters as Houston begins the $100+ billion rebuilding project. Tight construction labor markets may slow the recovery.

Hotel REITs were the top performing sector as investors expect stronger demand from displaced homeowners seeking alternative housing. Apartment REITs in the Houston area also outperformed.

So far, Hurricane Harvey is estimated to have significantly damaged or destroyed at least 100,000 housing units. We expect that number to be revised higher in coming weeks.

REITs finished the week higher by 1% after rising 2% last week. Homebuilders and construction companies surged in anticipation of a massive rebuilding effort after Hurricane Harvey.

The REIT ETF (VNQ) finished the week higher by nearly 1% following a 2% rise last week. Hotel REITs were the strongest performing sector as investors anticipate incremental demand from displaced homeowners affected by Hurricane Harvey. The 10-year yield continues to hover around 2017-lows, falling 1 basis point on the week. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% and is within 1% of its all-time weekly closing high set in the first week of August.

Outside of the REIT space, the other real estate equity sectors were sharply higher on the week. Homebuilders (XHB) and commercial construction (PKB) were higher by roughly 2% and 4% on the week in anticipation of a $100+ billion rebuilding effort. Mortgage REITs (REM) were higher by 0.4% on the week while international real estate (VNQI) rose 1.1%

Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short, Medium, and Long Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

REITs are now higher by 2.4% YTD on a price-basis and higher by roughly 4.5% on a total-return basis. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%.

The wide-ranging and lasting effects of Hurricane Harvey on the Houston-area and national real estate markets were the central focus of discussion in the real estate world this week. Hurricane Harvey is now expected to be the costliest natural disaster in US history. Accuweather projects that it will cost $190 billion in economic damage and result in a 1% drag on GDP in the third and fourth quarter of 2017.

This week, we analyzed the impact of the storm on the REIT markets. CoreLogic estimated that as many as 500,000 housing units could have been damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in a worst-case scenario Category 5 outcome. It now appears that fewer units were damaged than once feared, but we expect that number to be revised higher in coming weeks as homeowners return to water-damaged homes, even outside of the flood-zones and in areas affected by the storm outside of Houston. Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert told reporters that 100,000 homes were significantly damaged or destroyed.

We published "Harvey May Revitalize Stumbling Hotels" where we analyzed the impacts on the hotel market. After Hurricane Katrina, which destroyed 800,000 homes, we estimate that national hotel occupancy and RevPar were 1-3% higher than they otherwise would have been during 2H15. If history is a guide, hotel occupancy may exceed record levels set last year.

We also published "Quantifying The Impact of Harvey on Apartment REITs." We pointed out that Hurricane Harvey will drastically alter the dynamics of the Houston and national housing markets. Comparable past storms have led to significant increases in apartment and hotel demand. We expect to see measurable upticks in national occupancy and rent growth. Booming multifamily development has lead to weakness in Houston's apartment markets. There are 50,000 vacant apartment units, most of which were undamaged by the storm. Camden and MAA are the apartment REITs most affected by Hurricane Harvey. Higher occupancy and recovering rent growth should be expected if these REITs' units are relatively undamaged.

Real Estate Economic Data

Construction Spending Continues to Moderate

Construction spending continued to moderate in July, dragged down by continued weakness in public construction spending, particularly at the local and state levels. Total construction spending fell 0.6% MoM and is higher by just 1.8% YoY, the lowest YoY rate of growth since November 2011. Residential spending was revised upwards in prior months and has held-up rather well despite a pullback in multifamily construction as investors and lenders wait to see the effects of the high-levels of new supply hitting the market through 2018.

Weak public construction spending continues to be a drag on the headline number, but that may change as the Houston area is rebuilt after Hurricane Harvey. Public construction spending has been essentially flat for over a decade (and declining on a real basis) and has fallen from 2.1% of GDP in 2009 to 1.4% of GDP in July 2017. Texas politicians are asking for upwards of $100 billion in Federal relief spending. The combination of state, local, and federal government construction spending will be significant and lead to a noticeable uptick in the public construction spending data. We will analyze the full effects of this in a report next week.

Labor Market Continues to Exceed Expectations

The overall health of the labor markets continues to be impressive across nearly all metrics. The private sector added 165k jobs in August, falling just shy of expectations, but continuing along a very strong trend consistent with a 2-3% expansion. Weakness this month was concentrated in the government and temporary help categories.

More than 1.4 million jobs have been added so far in 2017 and 17 million jobs have been added since the beginning of 2010. Average hourly earnings took a mild step higher and continue along an upward trend around 2.5% YoY growth, while CPI inflation remains low, a good development for financial markets.

We look closely at a couple of different employment sectors to understand the trends affecting specific real estate categories. While overall job growth is slowing, hiring in the professional and business sectors continues to significantly outpace broader job growth. We view this as a positive for the office and apartment sectors.

Retail employment continues to lag, adding just 1k jobs in August and now recording a 0.2% YoY decline. Restaurants, however, continue to hire at a pace above broader job growth. Food service establishments added 9k jobs in August and have added 283k jobs during 2017. The net effect on retail real estate is neutral to negative.

Construction employment growth, which we view as a useful indicator of supply growth within the real estate sector, has moderated since peaking in 2014. BLS and ADP data are consistent in showing roughly 3% YoY growth in construction employment, a solid rate of growth, but short of the 7% rate of growth seen in 2014. We expect a post-Harvey surge in construction labor demand from builders, but the hiring will be constrained by the lack of supply of available and skilled workers.

We continue to point out that the "wage growth is stagnant" narrative is simply wrong. The data actually shows that real wages have seen one of the best periods of growth in forty years. Real wages have increased 7.3% since 2014. Real wage growth is primarily a function of productivity growth and low inflation.

Earnings Season Recap

We recently published our Real Estate Second Quarter Recap. We discussed that, across the sector, real estate equities delivered a relatively strong 2Q17. According to NAREIT's T-Tracker, same-store NOI growth was 3.3% across the sector, led by 6.8% growth in Single Family Rental REITs and 5.8% growth in Data Center REITs. Same-store NOI growth has averaged roughly 4% since 2012 and remains at the bottom end of the 3-5% post-recession range.

50% of REITs beat consensus estimates while 20% missed. 35% raised full-year guidance while 15% lowered guidance.

Industrial: (+6%) 2Q17 earnings generally exceeded expectations, but we note the bifurcating performance between the higher-quality and lower-quality REITs. Logistics-focused REITs concentrated near major metro markets continue to surpass lofty expectations.

Single Family Rental: (+5%) Just months after Blackstone's massive IPO of Invitation Homes (INVH) and two years after Starwood's (SFR) merger with Colony, the two mega-sized landlords plan to unite. The combined company will own 80k homes and be the second largest residential REIT by total units.

Net Lease: (+5%) Spirit Realty's (SRC) credit issues with Shopko were partially put to rest as the REIT announced plans to spin off its troubled assets. Overall, portfolios remain very healthy and have limited apparel exposure. Berkshire Hathaway's investment in STORE Capital (STOR) was a critical stamp of approval. National Retail (O) beat expectations.

Data Center: (+5%) Data Center REITs continue to be the standouts in the REIT space. 2Q17 earnings in the Data Center sector were stellar across the board. Digital Realty (DLR) announced an acquisition of fellow REIT DuPont Fabors (DFT).

Apartments: (+4%) While overall job growth is slowing, high-wage job growth has actually accelerated in recent quarters. We caution that this optimism may be short-lived as there is a heavy pipeline of projects that will be completed in 2H17 and through 2018. Demand remains the wild card.

Shopping Centers: (+3%) Shopping Center REITs were the standout performers of 2Q17. Nearly every REIT in the sector beat expectations, which were lowered heading into 2017. Defying the retail apocalypse narrative, these REITs reported strong demand and higher occupancy.

Manufactured Housing: (+2%) 2Q17 earnings were generally better than expected. Job growth has been strongest in the goods-producing sectors so far in 2017. Confidence and economic data for this segment of the labor market have improved dramatically since election day.

Student Housing: (0%) Student Housing REITs delivered a mixed 2Q17. American Campus ( ACC) slightly missed earnings estimates while EDR (EDR) was in line. Development remains the modus operandi and growth engine, but recent operational missteps have hurt EDR.

Office: (-1%) West coast office REITs continue to outperform, but we are beginning to question how long this will last given the re-pricing we are seeing in the Venture Capital-backed tech companies like Snap (SNAP). Surely, private market valuations for the unicorns have dropped, but will hiring slow down in the hot west coast markets as a result?

Hotels: (-1%) The weak dollar and decent business demand have been tailwinds to a sector that continues to deal with oversupply. Coming off a record year of occupancy in 2016, performance metrics have slowed slightly, but remain healthy.

Self-Storage: (-2%) High levels of supply growth continue to weaken the rent growth forecast. 2Q17 earnings were generally weaker than expected. Same-store NOI has fallen nearly 400bps YoY to under 4%. Occupancy has dipped. Public Storage (PSA) discussed weak demand trends and "significantly" lower asking-rates.

Healthcare: (-2%) Broader trends of deteriorating fundamentals across the entire healthcare provider industry continued. Skilled-nursing REITs including Omega Healthcare (OHI) continue to struggle amid political uncertainty. While longer-term demographics remain highly favorable, supply growth continues to outpace demand for senior housing facilities.

Malls: (-4%) The bifurcation between top-tier and lower-tier mall REITs continued in 2Q17. High-quality mall REITs, especially GGP (GGP) and Simon (SPG) reported a strong quarter with improved traffic, higher tenant sales, and strong rental rate increases. Lower-quality malls continue to struggle and have been hit disproportionally hard by the wave of bankruptcies and downsizing in the clothing and apparel segments. Department stores continue to lag.

Bottom Line: REITs Rally, But Harvey Impact Still Unknown

REITs finished the week higher by 1% after rising 2% last week. Homebuilders and construction companies surged in anticipation of a massive rebuilding effort after Hurricane Harvey. So far, Hurricane Harvey is estimated to have significantly damaged or destroyed at least 100,000 housing units. We expect that number to be revised higher in coming weeks. Hotel REITs were the top performing sector as investors expect stronger demand from displaced homeowners seeking alternative housing. Apartment REITs in the Houston area also outperformed.

Construction spending dipped in July, but we expect a surge over the coming quarters as Houston begins the $100+ billion rebuilding project. Tight construction labor markets may slow the recovery. Job growth continues to be strong, particularly in the higher-income 'office' categories. Contrary to the prevailing media narrative, real wage growth has been very strong, increasing 7.3% since 2014.

