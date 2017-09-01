GM's Secret Confession On The Opel/Vauxhall Deal With Peugeot

The Opel/Vauxhal deal

In January I wrote a long-side article covering Peugeot SA (OTCPK:PEUGF, OTCPK:PUGOY, OTC:PUGOF), where I highlighted the large net cash position of PSA group and the likelihood that it would be active in the M&A field in the near future. Just three months later there was the announcement that PSA group would take over the European activities from General Motors (NYSE: GM). This includes the acquisition of Opel/Vauxhall automotive operations for €1.3 Bn. GM Financial’s European operations will be jointly acquired by PSA and BNP Paribas 50/50 ratio for 0.8 times its pro forma book value at approximately € 0.9 Bn. At the 1th of August GM announced the closure of the first part of the deal and the successful transfer of the ownership of Opel/Vauxhall to PSA. The acquisition will make the French automotive group the second largest automaker in Europe with a combined market share of 17.1% ahead of Renault-Nissan (14.4%). Volkswagen remains market leader with a 22.5% market share.

Why GM sold out

Opel/Vauxhall has always been a thorn in the eye of GM. The automotive manufacturer has been struggling to make a profit. Since 2000' GM has accumulated losses totalling more than $15 billion of losses. In 2016 the branche reported a $ 257 mln. loss despite European car sales being at a nine-year high. At first sight PSA group bought a black hole of capital drainage and it seems that GM shareholders should open the champagne as an operational cancer just has been removed from the GM body. Indeed it seems that considering the situation, the deal will create value for GM shareholders. If GM operated without these losses, value creation of GM shareholders would certainly have been a lot bigger. Hence the statement of CEO Mary Barra:

We are reshaping our company and delivering consistent, record results for our owners through disciplined capital allocation to our higher-return investments in our core automotive business and in new technologies that are enabling us to lead the future of personal mobility...

and follow up statement of General Motors that the deal will free up $ 2 Bn. that will be used for share repurchases. Of course this news is received with an applause from Wall Street analysts.

Show me the money?

I don't see how this deal immediately unlocks $2B free capital for share repurchases, like GM states. Half of the $1.3B that GM will receive will be payed in warrants. These warrants have a nine-year maturity and are exercisable 5 years after the issue date. PSA will settle the other €0.65B directly in cash. In the opposite direction GM will pay PSA €3B for the full settlement of transferred German pension obligations deficit. Conclusively in the short term cash will flow in the direction of PSA. According to management of GM the settlement related to the pension deficit has no impact on the financial structure of the company because one financial liability is replaced by another. This is essentially correct, however a pension deficit is a non-interest bearing debt with a long term repayment horizon. While replacing it with a financial debt with equal repayment horizon will definately bear higher interest rates.

A fair price?

Increasing profit and free cash flow prospectives, extra cash in the bank, share repurchases. It all seems like GM is the real winner of this deal or isn't it? In terms of profitability, GM certainly got a good price for Opel/Vauxhall, considering the stacked up losses. On the flip side the revenues were sold for a bargain price of only 0.05 x revenues. That number is around 1/10th of current valuations of other German carmakers (Daimer, BMW and Volkswagen) and around one-fourth of PSA's current valuation (see table below). In conclusion GM cashed on the profitability potential it holds for PSA.

European OEM's EV/Sales Renault 0,45 PSA group 0,19 Volkswagen 0,50 Daimler 0,50 BMW 0,50 Fiat-Chrysler 0,17 Average 0,39 Opel/Vauxhall valuation 0,05

Potential synergies

Will CEO Carlos Tavares pull a hat trick and put Opel/Vauxhall on track just like it did with Peugeot/Citroën beyond 2014? In the table below I simulated what the potential value creation for PSA shareholders is, if profitability progresses according to PSA's restructuring plan. The underlying discounting methods were quite conservatively. I assumed stable revenues (and market share), a tax rate of 27.65%, a discount rate of 14% and a terminal value of just 3 times EBIT. These parameters return a fair value of $2.6B or exactly double of what really PSA payed for it. Carlos Tavarez outlines a total of €1.7B in expected annual synergies in manufacturing, purchasing, supply chain and R&D by 2026. This is even well above the projected 6% EBIT margin of Opel, thus potentially unlocking more value than depicted below. Note: In a scenario of €1.7B annual synergies, the fair value is easily 15% more.

GM's secret confession

The structure of the deal reveals a secret confession note from GM in which they confess selling GM Europe below its true value. GM stated in their press release:

GM will also participate in the future success of the combined entity through its ownership of warrants to purchase shares of PSA

...referring to the €650M (50% of the total purchase price) will be payed in warrants with a strike price of €1 and can be exercised after 5 years. From GM's press release you can read that GM believes the deal creates shareholders value to the PSA group from which they will now indirectly benefit. In my opinion there is little doubt that it was GM who pushed towards a payment in warrants. After all, PSA group, with a net cash position of €7.6B could have easily put the money on the table. This would also explain why the exercise price is a symbolic €1. When exercised the warrants will not significantly change PSA's cash position plus this way the dilution effect is minimal (as opposed to more warrants at a higher strike price). Furthermore by acknowledging the potential synergies of merging GM Europe with PSA group, GM also indirectly acknowledges its own historical mismanagement. In my opinion it puts a finger on the inherent differences between the management of GM and PSA group. PSA management is building on its long term strategy to be a significant player in the automotive industry and takes risks to get there. GM management on the other hand is looking for financial deals to please Wall Street instead of having a focus on a disciplined operational management. After all, why else would a company divest such a significant part of its company in a sector where scale matters most?

