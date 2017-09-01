Ambarella Gets Devastated After Earnings

Ambarella (AMBA) is down by double digits after the company reported second quarter results on Thursday evening. Despite an earnings beat, there weren't many positives in the report, and I believe the company's shares are more useful for speculation right here than for an investment.

Ambarella's second quarter results were better than the analyst consensus had forecasted, but still not really good:

Ambarella's revenues were up by ten percent, but earnings per share were still down more than ten percent compared to last year's second quarter - and that is only the non-GAAP number.

When we look at Ambarella's GAAP results, we see that net earnings were cut by more than fifty percent, and earnings per share shrank from $0.25 to just $0.10. This weak performance (despite a solid revenue growth rate) was based on a steep increase in the company's operating expenses, coupled with a gross margin decline.

If companies invest into R&D and that results in new, strong products, those expenses are not necessarily a bad thing, but R&D expenses are not good per se either - it will be seen whether Ambarella's increased R&D efforts will turn out beneficial going forward.

The higher SG&A expenses, which primarily resulted in more products being sold at lower margins, are not very beneficial though - increasing selling efforts just to push sales, with no additional profits being generated isn't what shareholders should be looking for.

Since Ambarella earned $0.48 in non-GAAP EPS, but just $0.10 in GAAP earnings per share, let's see what describes that extremely wide difference:

Some adjustments are justified, I believe, such as one-time expenses due to lawsuits or acquisitions, but other things should not be adjusted for. In Ambarella's case, the only adjustment the company is making are share-based compensation expenses.

When the company is issuing shares to pay its management and employees, that is neither a one-time item (as the company does that in every quarter), nor is it an item that is immaterial to the company's owners: If shares are being issued, the company's share count is rising, which means that each individual share's portion of the company's total value keeps declining.

In Ambarella's results, we see that the share count has grown by roughly 400,000 shares over the last year, which isn't good for shareholders at all, but which is an even worse number when we account for the fact that the company has spent a significant portion of money trying to reduce its share count over that time frame:

In just the most recent quarter, Ambarella has spent $30 million on share repurchases, buying back 600,000 shares, whereas the company has bought back more than one million shares since the program was incepted. We can thus say:

- Ambarella produced net earnings (GAAP) of just $3 million in the most recent quarter.

- The company has spent $30 million (about ten times its Q2 net income) on share repurchases in the same quarter.

- The share count is still up on a year-over-year comparison due to the huge amounts of share-based compensation expenses.

- Ambarella believes that those share-based compensation expenses should be backed out of the company's costs, thereby increasing the company's net income from $3 million (GAAP) to $17 million (non-GAAP).

Since the amounts Ambarella has paid out to repurchase shares was quite high relative to the company's profits, it is not surprising that Ambarella's balance sheet got weaker over the last quarters: The cash amount the company holds is down $13 million year to date, whilst long-term liabilities have tripled over the same time frame (albeit from a low basis).

Ambarella's balance sheet is still quite strong, and I don't see any default risk or anything of the kind coming up, but the company's strategy of spending vast amounts of cash on share repurchases to mask the huge amount of shares being issued as a form of compensation will not be possible forever.

AMBA EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Earnings estimates for Ambarella have now declined for two years, and the drop in estimates continues. Paying well above 20 times the earnings that Ambarella is expected to produce in two years doesn't sound like a very compelling investment to me, and this already factors in the deep price cut Ambarella's shares have seen after the company announced its second quarter results:

AMBA data by YCharts

At the time of writing, shares are down more than fifteen percent, hitting a new 52-week low, but I still do not believe that they are attractive at the current level. If Ambarella's increased R&D efforts lead to an improved product lineup, shares could see upside, but right now, it seems like Ambarella is a rather unprofitable company that is massively diluting its share count whilst weakening its balance sheet to offset at least some of the share count dilution.

Takeaway

At the time of writing, Ambarella is taking out a new 52-week low, but shares are still not really attractive, I believe. The EPS consensus for the next two years keeps falling, the share count is rising and the balance sheet is getting weaker.

It would likely take a big catalyst (such as a great new product due to increased R&D efforts) to take the company's shares out of their downtrend.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.