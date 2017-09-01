Tractor Supply Is Nearing My Buy Level

Before getting into the numbers, I use a valuation model that creates a "valuation envelope" for each stock I follow. That "envelope" is something akin to Bollinger Bands, except its computation doesn't involve price movement, but rather fundamental elements. It is anchored to the smoothed 10-year earnings growth of the company, and the envelope's "width" (its boundaries) is a function of the company's financial strength, its historic absolute, and relative P/Es and the stock's beta.

The lower boundary of that envelope (plus or minus 10%) is the "buy zone" for the stock. The upper boundary (plus or minus 5%) is the "sell zone." When a stock enters that sell zone, my discipline is to sell half of the stock position. That forces me to take money off the table and build my portfolio's cash position as a source of funds when stocks mean revert. But it maintains a position in the company as long as the fundamentals don't change.

There is one final component to this buy/sell discipline, and that is a stop-loss price that is set 15% below the lower boundary of the buy zone. This recognizes that I can be wrong and prevents me from taking big losses. However, this stop-loss does not follow the price of the stock up. Once I am in a stock and have made money, I want to allow it normal volatility. In other words, I am not trying to create a trading strategy.

You can probably deduce from the description of the model that I like to buy depressed/out of favor stocks. In today's environment, that means I am looking hard at energy and retail companies. Focusing on the latter, earlier this year, I bought Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL). Today, my model has me interested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). The stock price is nearing its buy zone ($47-51) as calculated by my model. While I have not yet bought the stock, I will on any decline into that price range - barring an unexpected negative fundamental event.

To be sure, there are reasons why TSCO shares have fallen from $97 to $58. Like many retailers, the company's sales and margins are suffering from a change in buying habits of its customers. Furthermore, margins have been under pressure as a result of competitive pressures, as well rising prices of many of its commodity-related products (grains, steel, petroleum, corn and cotton). These factors have led to a slowdown in the company's guidance for sales and earnings growth. Notice that I didn't say "decline" in growth, which has been a common occurrence in much of the retail industry. To top it all off, the stock price decline has been aggravated by the "Amazon effect" that has roiled the equity valuations of much of the retail industry.

At current price levels, I believe the aforementioned problems are becoming well-reflected. But I don't recognize the efforts by the company to overcome those difficulties. Tractor Supply is both expanding its number of store locations and increasing the number of distribution centers. Many will consider this a negative because one of the industry's big problems is being "over stored." However, TSCO serves a niche market, is not a mall store, is not competing against the major soft goods retailers, and at least part of its product line is more difficult to order/deliver via the internet. That said, the company is implementing the integration of its physical and digital operations striving for a better customer-friendly environment for those items that can be easily marketed and sold online.

Below are the latest fundamental/valuation numbers, courtesy of Zacks and Value Line. As you can see, TSCO has outperformed the companies in its industry and those on the S&P 500 in terms of fundamental measures. To be sure, its valuation is more expensive than comparable industry stats, but that is a function of a superior earnings and dividend growth record.

TSCO Industry S&P 500 HIST EPS GROWTH (3-5 y) 14.0% 7.0% 7.1% NET MARGIN 6.2% 3.7% 9.8% RETURN ON EQUITY 31% 13% 15.9% DEBT/EQUITY 25% 19% 41.7% PRICE/EARNINGS 17 11 18.8 PRICE/SALES 0.9 0.4 2.51 PRICE/BOOK 4.7 1.8 3.26 PRICE/CASH FLOW 10.1 7.7 13.5 PEG RATIO 1.3 1.1 2

I recognize the problems that some areas of retail are having and agree that recent depressed valuations are justified. But I think that from a macroeconomic perspective, lumping all retailers together is overdoing the pessimism. After all, the economy is doing fine, employment is near record highs, and personal income and spending are up. So, I have a problem assuming that the entire retail industry is going to perform as poorly as implied by current industry valuations, while the rest of the economy (industries) prospers - also as implied by current valuations. That is not to say that there won't be losers. But what I want to own in an industry carrying depressed valuations is a company that won't be a loser and has fundamentals that are superior to the S&P 500. I think that TSCO fits that description.

Bottom Line

I believe that Tractor Supply will avoid many of the problems investors are concerned about in retail, and that its stock price is near discounting the problems that it does have. As a result, I would like to establish a position in Tractor Supply if it falls into my buy zone of $47-51/share. To be clear, I am not buying it now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSCO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.