Omnichannel Retailing, An Opportunity For Avery Dennison

The cost and technologies involved in deploying an RFID system have improved over the years making the technology more affordable.

Please take note this is only one aspect in weighing the attractiveness or non-attractiveness of the companies mentioned as an investment and should not be used independent of other factors. This article examines one segment of the companies' businesses, and other factors such as valuation are not addressed. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned.

Retailers moving towards omnichannel retailing could help drive RFID adoption which opens a growth opportunity for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), the world’s biggest manufacturer of RFID tags.

Retailers are increasingly merging online sales channels with their physical store networks to better serve their customers, a concept known as “omnichannel retailing”. With e-commerce sales worth nearly US$400 billion, connecting stores, warehouses and customers’ homes, retail supply chains have become considerably more complex.

Source: Wilson, Perumal & Company

In an omnichannel retail strategy, retailers use the physical store as a fulfillment center as well as a retail store. Customers may scan the product selection online and may wish to drop into a physical store with a partial decision on whether to purchase the product. Or in the case of “buy online, pick in store”, the customer may purchase the item online and pick it up at a physical store. To accomplish this, retailers have to know precisely what inventory is available on store shelves at all times.

An RFID system, comprised of among other things, RFID tags, (which have been around for about two decades) are gaining traction as a potential solution. RFID tags are used in a number of industries from aviation, medicine, automotive and retail for a variety of purposes be it inventory control, stock security, fleet management etc. RIFD tags automate the process of tracking merchandise on a supply chain, eliminating the process of employees scanning the products manually.

Depending on the item being tracked and the specific tracking requirements, several types of RFID tags are available on the market which, for the purposes of this article, can be very broadly categorized as “Active RFID” tags and “Passive RFID” tags. Active RFID tags have their own batteries whereas passive RFID tags do not; passive RFID tags power on when a radio signal is received and therefore since they do not require a power source like active RFID tags do, passive RFID tags tend to be cheaper and are the most commonly used type of RFID tag. RFID tags can operate in three frequencies, LF, HF and UHF. LF which stands for “Low Frequency” has a short read range usually less than 10 cm (or less than 4 inches) making it most practical for applications such as livestock tracking. HF which stands for “High Frequency”, has a relatively longer read range (between 10 cm and one meter or between 4 inches and about 3 feet) making it practical for payment, data transfer, and ticketing applications. UHF which stands for “Ultra High Frequency”, has a read range of up to 12 meters or about 40 feet and has a faster read rate than LF or HF RFID systems making them ideal for a wide variety of applications, including retail inventory management which is an important aspect of an omnichannel retail strategy.

Avery Dennison is the world’s largest supplier of passive Ultra High Frequency RFID tags, also known as RAIN RFID tags. RAIN RFID (RAIN is an acronym coined from the word Radio frequency IdentificatioN) is a global alliance founded by Impinj (NASDAQ:PI), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Smartrac. Avery Dennison is a member of the alliance.

RFID tags have been in use for several years to track big-ticket items such as aircraft parts and equipment. In retail, RFID tags were mainly used on pallets of merchandise most notably apparel and footwear.

About two decades ago, RFID was widely expected to see adoption in other product categories on the retailer’s sales floor. Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) informed suppliers in 2003 that they were expected to attach RFID tags to the pallets sent to Wal-Mart distribution centers. IBM (NYSE:IBM) ran RFID advertisements which depicted the evolution of supermarkets which, using RFID, functioned with no registers, no cashiers, no checkout lines - something similar to Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) futuristic grocery store Amazon Go.

However the “RFID revolution” didn’t really take off as expected. A survey by Computer Electronics conducted in 2007 involving IT managers in all industry sectors (covering banking/finance, business services, discrete manufacturing, energy/utilities, government, healthcare, insurance, process manufacturing, retail, and wholesale distribution) found the majority had not implemented any RFID technologies and, only 10% had RFID technology installed, 6% of which have no plans for increasing their RFID investment.

Source: Computer Electronics

One reason for the slow adoption may have been due to cost. Products such as laundry detergent and cans of soup have razor thin margins. Having tags (that cost an estimated 50 cents to a dollar for each tag) to be used on every pallet and case may have been impossible from a profitability point of view which explains why RFID use in retail is predominant in relatively higher-margin segments such as apparel and footwear.

Another reason may have been the inadequacy of existing technologies (such as databases) to handle the massive volume of data that results from tracking millions of products flowing through the supply chain.

However, times are changing; databases and related technologies have considerably improved over the years and are comparatively better able to handle the quantities of data that such large scale tracking could generate.

Furthermore, the cost of an RFID tag has dropped considerably from US$1 in 2003 to roughly 5-15 cents today making RFID a lot more affordable which could help increase RFID adoption in categories such as electronics, automotive and sporting goods as mentioned in a white paper by authors Bill C. Hardgrave, Justin Patton of Auburn University RFID Lab, titled “2016 State of RFID Adoption Among U.S. Apparel Retailers”. Although the potential for tagging groceries exists, given their razor thin margins, RFID adoption may be slow in this space. This is particularly true for item-level tagging; at 5 to 15 cents, an RFID tag is still expensive for a US$1 can of soup.

Apart from the potential broadening of RFID adoption across new categories beyond apparel, even within the apparel segment, the trend of retailers increasingly taking advantage of omnichannel retailing could potentially drive demand for RFID tags.

Item-level tagging for inventory accuracy has been recognized as a key driver of shelf availability and an omnichannel sales strategy. RFID reportedly raises inventory accuracy from 63% to 95%, and reduced retail out-of-stocks by up to 50% according to RFID Lab at Auburn University. For instance, RFID helped bring Lululemon’s inventory accuracy to 98%.

First movers in item-level RFID tagging include Marks and Spencer (OTCQX:OTCQX:MAKSY) (OTCQX:OTCQX:MAKSF) and Macy’s (NYSE:M). In 2014, Marks & Spencer made a move to tag 100% of its general merchandise making it one of the first retailers to use item-level RFID tagging, marking a shift in use case from the more traditional use of RFID tagging for supply chain tracking to tracking a variety of items for greater in-store product visibility. Marks & Spencer partnered with Avery Dennison on that effort. Macy’s began tagging shoes in 2014. Late last year, it was reported that Macy’s planned on expanding its use of RFID technologies to track 100% of its products across its fleet of stores and fulfillment centers by the end of 2018.

As more retailers adopt an omnichannel strategy which could see greater adoption of item-level tagging, the demand for RFID tags could increase as well, presenting an opportunity for Avery Dennison, a major supplier of passive RFID tags.

Furthermore, the proportion of retailers that have fully deployed RFID is still at single digits, estimated at between 4%-8%, mostly concentrated among apparel and footwear companies. Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), Adidas (OTCQX:OTCQX:ADDYY), Marks & Spencer (OTCQX:MAKSY) and Herman Kay are a few names that partnered with Avery Dennison for their RFID deployment efforts.

Source: Bloomberg

With less than 10% penetration of the market for apparel, there is plenty of room for growth.

Source: White paper by authors Bill C. Hardgrave, Justin Patton of Auburn University RFID Lab, titled “2016 State of RFID Adoption Among U.S. Apparel Retailers”

Adoption levels at all stages increased in 2016 compared to the previous year. The number of apparel retailers at the full deployment stage doubled in 2016, however, this is a small number of retailers.

Overall adoption increased 32% in 2016 compared to the previous year while 2015 registered an overall increase of 23% compared to 2014. According to the authors of the white paper, the accelerating rate of adoption is driven by the requirements of being an omnichannel retailer.

This suggests an opportunity for Avery Dennison, the world’s largest manufacturer of radio frequency identification tags (RFID). The deployment of RFID technology is a large undertaking and Avery Dennison’s expertise and experience in several industries, and deep relationships with major brands including Delta (NYSE:DAL), Adidas, Marks & Spencer are competitive advantages.

That may explain why America’s second-largest general merchandise retailer, Target (NYSE:TGT) partnered with Avery Dennison for their RFID deployment effort; as part of Target’s move to deliver a seamless omnichannel experience for their customers, Target announced this year that it had partnered with Avery Dennison for the retailer’s deployment of RFID technology to more than 1,600 stores to help maximize inventory availability and deliver an enhanced guest experience. This deployment is the largest of its kind. Target is leveraging Avery Dennisons’ broad UHF RFID portfolio for a variety of product categories including apparel and home products.

To conclude, RFID technology didn’t really live up to its potential in the past, for reasons such as cost and technical constraints on the supply side and relatively muted enthusiasm on the demand side. However, over time the technology improved and became more affordable. On the demand side, the omnichannel retail trend could be a catalyst to drive demand and broaden the technology’s appeal beyond the apparel segment in which RFID adoption is highest, into new categories such as electronics, automotive and sporting goods. Even within the apparel segment, the evolving retail landscape is spurring retailers to adopt an omnichannel business model which is a positive trend for RFID tags as increased item-level tagging and market penetration (from the single digits currently) translates into greater demand for RFID tags.

The trend is a positive for Avery Dennison, as the largest manufacturer of UHF RFID tags. U.K.-based market research firm IDTechEx, projects 18.2 billion tags will be sold in 2017, up from 15.2 billion in 2016, with much of that growth from passive UHF tags (also known as RAIN RFID tags), of which Avery Dennison is the world’s largest manufacturer. In this relatively untapped market, Avery Dennison appears to be in good position to benefit from this opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.