Snapshot Of Energy After Hurricane Harvey

The human and business toll to the Gulf Coast area is far greater than the energy toll from Hurricane Harvey.

Driving in Dallas yesterday afternoon, we came upon unusual traffic jams originating in right lanes that were normally flowing. It was from cars lined up to fill up their tanks as they attempted to turn right into 7-Elevens and Mobil stations. Another couple of miles, the same story. A major intersection had the potential for three-way directional wrecks. I could foresee fender-benders far more expensive accruing than the added cost of waiting a day or two like normal to fill up as gasoline prices rise. Hurricane Harvey hit land Friday night, August 25th.

The highlights to follow are a culling of facts and analysis coming to light.

Gasoline prices rising provide one net result of the Harvey effect. The Energy Information Administration has a set of facts on the ground related to gasoline prices and an overview of the situation.

Refiners

Refiners and logistics are the areas in which the most disruption has occurred. This article from CNBC does a good job at highlighting the hits to refining capacity:

• The largest U.S. refinery operated by Motiva could be offline for up to two weeks, sources told Reuters.

• Analyst says about 25 percent of total U.S. refining capacity is offline; something on the order of 40 percent of capacity that serves Americans east of the Rockies had been affected.

The oil refiner's ETF (CRAK) paints a picture of the market's move related to the sector.

But chemical production also is impacted, notes a Bloomberg article:

• Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Occidental Chemical (NYSE:OXY) have shut plants and cut back operation, affecting 37 percent of U.S. capacity for making chlorine and caustic soda used for vinyl and PVC pipe.

• About 70 million pounds of daily ethylene output had been shut as of Monday morning, said editor Hall of PetroChemWire (Fifty-five percent of total capacity in Texas, the largest U.S. producer of petrochemicals).

• Closed ethylene plants included Dow (NYSE:DOW), Exxon Mobil, Chevron Phillips Chemical (NYSE:CVX) and (NYSE:PSX), and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B).

Production Impact

The most impact recorded to date regarding shale production has been in the Eagle Ford with its Southeast proximity to Harvey. Top producers there include EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), Apache (NYSE:APA), and Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC). From the recent drilling productivity assessment, the Eagle Ford area, expected to gain in September, may see some changes.

Since Harvey hit, the oil refiner ETF CRAK gained the most and Apache lost value more so than other producers or integrated firms like Exxon Mobil, Chevron or Occidental Petroleum, the true blue line against which these comparisons are made.

The disruptions caused by Harvey related to gasoline are expected to last from about one week to several weeks, according to Jay Hatfield, fund manager of the InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) (See an interview with Hatfield when oil markets were dire and a roll-out overview of his fund here).

As mentioned, the human toll waits for no one. Excuse my swift departure here while donation needs abound nearby. Dallas has opened its doors to evacuees.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.