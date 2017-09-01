Northern Dynasty Minerals Update

In my previous article, dated August 21, I discussed Northern Dynasty Mineral's (NAK) technical breakout on August 17 after a ~1-month trading range as well as the 6-month bottoming pattern. Since then, the breakout to the upside has continued with rising volumes and the elimination of several key resistance levels. In recent days, the stock twice tested the $1.85 resistance level before falling back on August 29 and 30 to test the 200-day moving average. On August 31, the stock closed above the 200-day, although still shy of the $1.85 resistance level.

Notwithstanding, multiple technical resistance levels (i.e. $1.85, $2.55, $3.45) could be breached overnight if NAK releases the partnership or buyout news. News can come at any moment between now and September 30, either after-hours or with a halt during trading hours. Assuming a partnership announcement and not a buyout, the stock could immediately rise to reflect the injection of capital and the elimination of financing risk, depending on the deal value. Based on current market dynamics, I think the partnership could be as high as the $2.5-3.0 billion range for 50.0% ownership. This would likely lead to a further jump in the value of the shares, possibly above $6. Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald had previously mentioned a possible $18.50/share buyout target.

Fundamentally, the arguments supporting a much higher stock valuation remain in place since my August 21 article. Moreover, with the recent rise in copper and gold prices to $3.116 and $1,329.70, respectively, our NPV shows an updated value of $7.6 billion with similar assumptions as it relates to modestly growing copper and gold prices during the seven-year period to production and thereafter.

In addition, we note that several key developments took place with potential suitors over the past week

...which should free up capital for the likes of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and BHP Billiton (BHP). Notably, the fact that the Indonesian government forced FCX to give up 51% of its stake in the Grasberg mine puts FCX in need of a new supply of copper, a commodity that the Pebble Mine can readily provide.

Unless day trading, be cautious about selling your undervalued NAK shares at the current price of $1.78. While the stock has been beaten down by the shorts for the past six months, NAK is finally demonstrating a clear uptrend, and fundamental and technical indicators suggest a continued surge. In addition, a potential exit strategy is near as a conclusion to the re-partnering process is imminent per Ron Thiessen, CEO of NAK (Northern Dynasty's Alaskan Pebble Project achieves agreement with U.S. EPA).

As it relates to long-term investor perspective, the ultimate objective of the Pebble Mine is to reach production by early 2024. The long-term investor will ignore the daily noise and focus on this seven-year production goal. Intermediate steps for NAK include partnership by end of Q3 (or September 30), permit filing by end of Q4 (or December 31), and permit approval by end of 2020.

As any analysis needs to consider both sides in order to present a balanced approach, we now turn to several key counter-arguments made by the bears. First and foremost is the argument against viability as propagated by Kerrisdale Capital. In a well publicized short call in February, Kerrisdale argued that the capex of the project would be too great to justify development of the Pebble Mine. This argument is interesting as it points to the prior withdrawal of Rio Tinto (RIO) and Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF) from the Pebble Partnership a number of years ago. In response to this argument, we counter that the mining sector is very cyclical and that mining companies base their investment decisions on the cyclical nature of the business. Along these lines, many larger mining companies are currently in a race against time to find new sources of their underlying commodities. We also note the rise in copper and gold prices in recent months provides a further catalyst that points to rising interest by the majors in the junior mining companies. Further, we note that a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) was performed in 2011, and it pegged the estimated capex spend at a gross number of $6 billion. In our DCF, we used capex at the midpoint of the $5-6 billion range, which clearly indicates a positive NPV, as noted above.

The second key argument against NAK is the environmental impact. Clearly, Alaska is a pristine environment, and every mining decision concerning the state needs to take into account any potential environmental ramifications. The foremost environmental consideration in the case of Pebble Mine is Bristol Bay, a large salmon fishing community, located just over 100 miles from the proposed mine. Needless to say, Pebble is 1,000 feet above sea level and only two tributaries near Pebble feed into Bristol Bay. These two tributaries account for less than 1% of Bristol Bay's water flow. Further, one of these tributaries is dry in the summer. Nevertheless, management has done a thorough job in recognizing the potential harmful impact and thus has taken certain crucial steps to prevent any harmful side effects from the mining process. First, NAK leadership has opted to propose a more limited scope project with less environmental impact, at least in the beginning. Second, NAK management has indicated it will remove all cyanide from the concentrator and project site in Phase 1 even though it will reduce the mine's output. Finally, NAK has adopted for some time a "fish first" mentality whereby it seeks to coexist with the fishing communities in order to benefit the region economically without harming the salmon fishing business.

The third key argument against NAK is that even when it secures a partner(s) by the end of Q3 and file for a permit by the end of 2017, the company must still undergo the normal permitting process. This argument is clearly valid as the veto lift allows NAK to apply for a permit but does not guarantee that the permit will be approved. Nevertheless, given the timing of the permit application, which is targeted for the end of 2017, one can reasonably surmise that the decision on whether the permit is granted will be rendered by the end of 2020 when the current republican administration is still in power.

Based on the decisions rendered thus far by Scott Pruitt, head of the EPA, as well as a review of his recent speeches, it is reasonable to assume that he will maintain a business-friendly environmental approach. Due to the many environmental safeguards that NAK has and will continue to build into its permit application, we anticipate that Scott Pruitt and team will support NAK's permit, resulting in a green light for Pebble Mine to proceed to production.

