Fresh Del Monte Produce: Growing Fruit, Not Profits

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) would seem like a logical candidate to benefit from the secular trend towards fresh food, but the Company does not appear to be profiting from the shift away from packaged foods. They announced diluted earnings per share of $1.36 for their second quarter, a decrease from $1.86 per share during the same period in the prior year. A closer look at Fresh Del Monte Produce is needed to better understand why their bottom line is not growing in what should be a favorable environment for the Company.

Business Description

Fresh Del Monte Produce produces, distributes, and markets fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the globe. The Company had $4.0 billion in sales in 2016, with sales spread across North America ( 55.5%), Europe (16.8%), the Middle East (14.2%), and Asia (11.9%). Bananas and pineapples constituted 57% of sales in 2016, down from 90% in 1996. Fresh-cut products and prepared food represented 13% and 9% of revenues in 2016, respectively. The balance of sales came from avocados (6%), non-tropical fruit (6%), tomatoes (2%), vegetables (1%), and other products and services (3%).

A significant increase in revenues has coincided with the diversification of the portfolio, with sales having more than tripled from $1.2 billion in 1996. However, the Company has not been able to translate increased sales into earnings, as shown in the graph comparing revenue to EBITDA.

Transportation and logistics play a large role in Fresh Del Monte Produce's business model. As of the Company's 2016 annual report, they owned 12 refrigerated vessels and chartered an additional 6 vessels. Fresh Del Monte Produce also operates 6,000 refrigerated containers, 8% of which are company owned. The Company also operates approximately 650 delivery trucks. A large amount of capital is tied up in real estate, with 40 distribution centers, 18 fresh-cut facilities, and 62,700 acres of company owned land. In total, the Company had net property, plant, and equipment assets of $1.27 billion at the end of 2016.

Given the capital-intensive nature of the business, it is not surprising that Fresh Del Monte Produce has an average return on invested capital of 6.7% over the last decade. With a working average cost of capital estimated to be near 5.4%, it is easy to see why the Company has had a hard time generating profitable growth.

In addition to operating a capital intensive business, Fresh Del Monte Produce is also subject to commodity pricing pressures. In their Q2 release, the Company stated that earnings were negatively impacted by excess banana supply in two regions and low pineapple concentrate prices. Variable commodity prices in turn have generated relatively large swings in Fresh Del Monte Produce's gross margins, which has driven earnings into negative territory during certain periods over the last five years.

The Company is currently paying a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, which equates to a 1.28% dividend yield. In their 2016 annual report, the Company stated that they are restricted from making dividend payouts in excess of 50% of income due to debt covenants. Given the restriction on dividend payouts and the erratic nature of earnings, the Company is not likely to significantly increase dividends unless they are able to drive higher earnings growth. Fresh Del Monte Produce is trading at what appears to be a relatively low price to free cash flow, but this could represent a value trap given the inconsistent nature of their earnings.

Conclusions

Fresh Del Monte Produce does not appear to be benefiting from the trend towards fresh food consumption. Although the Company has been able to consistently increase revenues, this has not translated into increased profitability due to commodity prices and the capital-intensive nature of the business. Although shares appear to be trading at a reasonable price to free cash flow, the Company may have limited upside given their low margins and exposure to commodity prices. Investors would likely be better served looking elsewhere for a better chance at long-term returns.