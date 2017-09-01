Tesla Discounts Are Piling Up

There's been a lot of talk in recent years regarding Tesla (TSLA) and whether or not the company discounts its vehicles. While it is logical that consumers can get a lower price on certain loaner and test drive cars with mileage on them, Elon Musk last year said that Tesla does not discount vehicles that are brand new. Well, as the Model 3 production ramp starts to slowly increase, the company is in fact offering many deals to get consumers to buy its current S and X models.

Earlier this week, it was discovered that Tesla had quietly reduced the price of Model S and X vehicles with 100 kWh battery packs on its site. The 100D models got a starting price cut of $3,500, while the performance versions saw a $5,000 decrease. Not only is this for vehicles moving forward, but the article above says that Tesla will apply the price cuts to vehicles not yet delivered. Just like a price cut for the base Model X earlier in the month, the company says production efficiencies have reduced costs, and therefore it is passing those savings on to consumers.

If the company was actually making a great deal of money on its cars, this would seem like a logical move. However, Tesla is forecast to potentially lose over a billion dollars this year, and hundreds of millions even excluding Model 3 initial costs. A quick trip to the EV consolidator site shows that performance versions of the Model X are currently seeing massive discounts of nearly $20,000 per vehicle, with some of these VINs actually being cheaper than what they would cost you if you built them on Tesla's site. Also, some of the newer models have different option bundles standard, so the price reduction might actually be hurting Tesla even more.

(Source: EV CPO site)

In fact, if you don't mind a little mileage, you can get up to $36,000 off on some versions of the Model X, all of which have less than 5,000 miles on them. However, in a new article published this morning on electrek's site, the company has a further push to get rid of current inventory before the end of the third quarter, detailed in the letter below:

Hi [AmpedRealtor], I hope this email finds you well. I’m reaching out because we just announced an incentive on Model S and Model X P100D that I thought you may be interested in. We are offering showroom incentives up to $30,000 off the original configuration price.This means you can lease Model S P100D for $1,500/month and Model X P100D for $1,600/month with 10,000 miles per year. Alternatively we are offering .99% APR financing or a cash purchase with the discount. These incentives are available for deliveries by September 30th 2017. Lastly, we’ve reintroduced the Tesla Referral Program. You will receive a $1,000 credit towards the purchase of either a new Model S or Model X and Free Unlimited Supercharging. It would be my pleasure to help you explore the options for a new Model S or Model X. If you are interested we can schedule a time for a call or if it is more convenient we can communicate via email. Best regards, Aaron Schenck | Sales Advisor

Also on Friday, we got some decent monthly sales data from InsideEvs regarding August. While Model S and X unit sales are down big from last year's August numbers, they are off to a better first two months of the quarter period than this year's Q1 and Q2. As production has increased, we're also seeing less of a "big third month of the quarter" sales figure it seems. For those worried about Tesla potentially having a soft Q3, don't forget that last year's period had just started with initial deliveries of the X to Europe and other foreign markets, so there is a tailwind coming there.

Tesla's guidance had already talked about declining margins in Q3, so perhaps the discounting is not a surprise. While the company talked about product mix being the key culprit, GAAP margins were likely to fall regardless given the huge credit sales number reported in Q2. Additionally, the company's overall automotive gross margin figure will drop due to the impact of the Model 3, which has supposedly only seen 105 total deliveries so far. By discounting this quarter, Tesla can boost sales of current models for the quarter, hiding the impact of the discounts, then pull them back a little as Model 3 margins improve in future periods.

Elon Musk had targeted production of 100 Model 3 units in August, and the InsideEvs estimate was for 75 deliveries, which seems a little light since employees and insiders are supposed to be getting the first units. That would likely mean these vehicles are being delivered almost immediately after they are done, so there shouldn't be as much of a lag time to delivery. According to Elon's tweet, the goal for September is more than 1,500 vehicles of production. We should get an idea of the official number of Model 3 deliveries in the first week of October when Tesla reports its Q3 delivery total.

With a month left to go in Q3, Tesla is lowering the prices of its vehicles in an effort to get customers in the door. While the company says it is passing on lower costs to customers, the business is still losing hundreds of millions of dollars overall. I'm a little skeptical about battery costs coming down as fast as hoped given soaring lithium and cobalt prices, so I'm more inclined to think Tesla is trying to push sales even if it means lower margins. With the Model 3 off to a slow start, investors will next look to the new Nissan Leaf (OTCPK:NSANY) launch scheduled for next week, followed by Tesla's semi-truck announcement sometime this month.