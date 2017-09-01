Does Gold Smell Inflation?

Gold hit its highest level for the year to date on Aug. 31 as the dollar slipped on positive economic data from China and the U.S. North Korean tensions increased safe haven demand for the yellow metal despite strengthening economic indications. The price of gold closed at $1,320 on Aug. 31 and gained nearly 4% for the month.

President Trump declared "talking is not the answer" to the standoff with North Korea over its nuclear missile development, but his defense chief swiftly asserted that diplomatic options remain, and Russia demanded U.S. restraint. Elsewhere, optimistic Chinese and U.S. economic news whetted investors' appetites for risk assets globally, even as tensions over North Korea simmered in the background. Nonetheless, gold and other safe havens performed well, which implies that safety concerns remain just below the surface.

For investors, the present market milieu is indeed the "best of all possible worlds" in the words of Voltaire's Candide. Whether you are hedging against a possible stock market decline by buying gold and Treasuries, or whether you're convinced that higher prices lie ahead for equities, both strategies have been paying off lately. Normally, this dual performance among safe havens and risk assets can be seen only in times when inflation is on the rise, or during military conflict.

Whatever the reason behind the broad strength, it has made for comfortable trading conditions as we enter the period when trading volume -- and volatility -- typically increases. Taking into account seasonal factors, September could be the month when the synchronized path of both risk assets and safe havens diverge. Since neither inflation nor war has become key factors for the market yet, the most likely outcome will be a return to a bifurcated market in the next few weeks.

Not everything is rosy in the near-term picture, however. The rally in gold prices hasn't been confirmed by a corresponding rise in crude oil prices, which is unusual. Ideally, gold and oil should confirm each other if there is to be a sustained rise. That said, the fact that the Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index (CRB) was up strongly on Thursday and is trying to establish an intermediate-term bottom is encouraging. Persistent strength in the CRB is a positive accompaniment to rising gold prices as it attracts the attention of fund managers to the inflation-sensitive commodities, especially the precious metals.

Source: BigCharts.

Although inflation hasn't yet become a factor for the economy, a sustained rise in the CRB index would suggest that inflation may finally be resurfacing. The economist Scott Grannis recently touched on the possible return of inflation in his latest blog posting, titled "Something to Worry About." Grannis points out that the reason why QE wasn't inflationary was due to the massive increase in money demand among investors in the years following the 2008 crash.

There are preliminary signs, according to Grannis, that investors may finally be starting to leave the safety of cash for higher risk assets as the demand for money decreases. If this trend accelerates, it could eventually lead to an increase in inflation. While this might not bode well for the economy, it would almost certainly boost the attractiveness of gold in the eyes of investors. Rising inflation would also shift the dynamics of gold demand from being primarily safety-driven to being a protective asset against future inflation.

While I still believe the long-term gold trend is quite positive, the short-term trend should be closely monitored for cracks in the edifice. Any diminution of investor uncertainty, especially as it pertains to the situation in North Korea, will likely reduce immediate-term safe haven demand for gold. For safety conscious traders, now would be a good time to raise stop losses on open long positions in gold futures contracts and ETFs to protect against a sudden price reversal in September.

A brief mention of gold's technical condition is in order. An immediate concern for gold is the relationship between the gold price and the 15-day moving average. The 15-day MA is my preferred measure of the strength of the immediate-term (1-3 week) trend. This tool does an excellent job of highlighting the turning points in the immediate-term and frequently serves as both a support and a resistance for the gold price line.

Source: BigCharts.

As long as the price of gold remains above the rising 15-day MA in the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), my favorite gold proxy, the immediate-term trend is assumed to be intact.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.