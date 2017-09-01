Aptevo: Up, But Still Not Running

Yet this is what the company's future will now mainly depend on.

After hours, the market cap is up substantially, but still below net cash, showing the market's skepticism regarding Aptevo's R&D prowess.

On the other hand, the company loses its largest development partner and plans to double down on R&D.

Right after the spin-off, the main bull thesis for Aptevo (APVO) was based on its portfolio of marketed products and in essence said that investors were getting the entire pipeline for free. The company traded for roughly $50m and had net cash of $65m, while Piper Jaffray estimated the product portfolio's value alone to be $75m.

In my first article on Aptevo, I explained why PJ's valuation methodology was flawed, yet it turns out the result for the product portfolio was effectively too low.

Yesterday, Aptevo announced that it sold the three older products in the portfolio for $65m plus potentially another $9.5m. It will keep Ixinity, which has just been launched and is projected to grow nicely over the next few years. As the company noted, the deal value represents approximately 2.8 times its current market capitalization on August 30, 2017.

That's the positive news. On the other hand, Aptevo also announced that it lost its German partner Morphosys for MOR209/ES414, a targeted immunotherapeutic for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. The partnership had already been under review:

In December 2015, Aptevo and MorphoSys amended the collaboration agreement to (1) decrease the additional contingent payments due Aptevo upon the achievement of specified development and regulatory milestones of up to $32.5 million and up to $41.5 million, respectively, (2) change the total funding requirement cap for Aptevo to up to approximately $250.0 million and (3) change the jointly funded development cost allocation. In addition, the termination provisions under the MorphoSys collaboration agreement were amended to give MorphoSys a one-time right to terminate the collaboration agreement, without notice, at either the end of 2016 or after review of clinical data from the first six patients enrolled and dosed in the Phase 1 trial. (Source: APVO Q3/16 10Q)

What is troubling about the termination at this point is that Morphosys decided to drop out after seeing the latest preliminary data from the ongoing phase 1 study. Yet Aptevo will go it alone and double down - with foreseeable costs ranging in the hundreds of millions, i.e. multiples of its current market cap. Effectively, the mentioned funding cap of $250m was part of a 50% cost sharing agreement.

After hours, the stock reached a market cap of ~$65m, which simply represents the announced cash inflow. It still doesn't account for the current net cash reserve of ~$30m and ignores both Ixinity and the pipeline. How could this be a correct assessment?

First of all, given the still substantial quarterly burn rate and the commitment to R&D, the market was probably anticipating a financing round. While the company can't issue equity for two years until August 2018 if it wants to maintain the tax-free status of the spinoff, it could still have issued debt. With the asset sale, the financing overhang has been removed.

On the other hand, R&D expenses will likely increase. Revenues will shrink dramatically and cash burn will go up, at least until Ixinity starts to contribute meaningfully. So, as I have already said in my first article, Aptevo has become even more a bet on its R&D prowess. All the cash it has and even more will be needed to finance the development of the prostate cancer drug alone, but there is much more in its pipeline.

The core of this pipeline was a freebie in Emergent's smart acquisition of Trubion in 2010, but hasn't produced any value so far, only losses - while seven years have past. This might explain why the market is not willing to give Aptevo any credit for its pipeline. Actually it has consistently placed a negative value on it.

Aptevo will need to demonstrate how much value its R&D is effectively generating and the market will react accordingly.

So where should the stock trade today? At, below, above net cash? Honestly, I don't know. Given the recent developments I expect the company to sell Ixinity as well and probably as soon as the product gains some traction. This might produce another substantial cash inflow within the next 2-3 years. On the other hand, I also expect Aptevo to burn through all its cash and probably even raise more in the long term - and I am not able to come up with a high-confidence estimate of the value that will be generated through these R&D activities.

From a short-term point of view, a market cap close to or slightly above net cash is quite likely (~$4/share), especially as yesterday all the foreseeable negative news potential hanging over the stock has been removed. There won't be a financing round and Morphosys is gone. Now everything depends on Ixinity and R&D. Ixinity has just been relaunched after a supply interruption. R&D has gone nowhere for close to a decade. By attributing net cash value to the company, the market would basically state that R&D should at least create as much value as it destroys, while Ixinity would produce some additional returns in line with the market average. I'm not sure if I would underwrite this assessment.

While I am still thinking about buying the stock to speculate on a short-term bounce up to net cash value, I am pretty sure I would not buy Aptevo for the long haul.

