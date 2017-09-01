RYB Education Aims For $100 Million IPO

I'll provide an update as management discloses more details about the IPO.

Quick Take

Beijing-based RYB Education (RYB), an early childhood education company, intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of American Depositary Shares [ADS] of Class A ordinary shares of its common stock.

RYB Education provides mainly provides kindergarten services, play-and-learn center services, at-home education products and services.

Financial performance has been excellent, but there are elevated risks for U.S. investors, due to RYB’s lack of underlying asset ownership.

I’ll provide an update when we know more about the IPO details.

Company and Technology

Beijing, China-based RYB was founded in 1998 to provide early childhood education.

Management is headed by co-founder, executive director and Chairman of the Board, Chimin Cao, as well as co-founder, Executive Director and CEO, Yanlai Shi. Prior to founding Ryb, Chimin Cao founded Beijing Dongrun Fandoule Kepu Entertainment Co. Ltd. in 1996. Yanlai Shi is currently also a member of National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference of Fengtai District, Beijing, and a representative of the 11 th National Congress of Chinese Women.

The main offering of RYB education is kindergarten services, play-and-learn center services, at-home education products and services, developed courses, educational products, and kindergarten operation solutions.

As of June 30, 2017, RYB had 20,463 students, operated 80 corporate-owned kindergarten facilities, and franchised an additional 175 kindergartens. The kindergartens were located in 130 different cities and towns in China. While the kindergartens served children from 2-6 years old, play-and-learn centers offer classes designed for children who are 0-6 years old.

(Source: RYB F-1)

RYB has received an undisclosed amount in one disclosed financing round from GGV Capital in 2011. GGV is an active U.S. investor in China-based businesses.

(Source: Crunchbase)

Market and Competition

According to a Frost & Sullivan Report cited by management, the private kindergarten market in China is expected to reach RMB 298.4 billion by 2021 from RMB147.0 billion in 2016, with a CAGR, of 15.2% from 2016 to 2021. By December 31, 2016, around 75.1% of the total preschool-age children in China attended kindergartens, and it is expected that the number will reach 85% by 2020.

The report also makes a prediction for the play-and-learn center market and at-home educational products market. It is expected that the total revenue of the play-and-learn center market in China is expected to increase from RMB 128.6 billion in 2016 to RMB 271.0 billion in 2021, with a CAGR of 16.1% and the total revenue from at-home educational products is expected to increase from RMB 20.8 billion in 2016 to RMB48.1 billion by 2021, representing a CAGR of 18.3% from 2016 to 2021.

(Source: RYB F-1)

A glowing Bloomberg article in March 2017 provided context about the Chinese private school market and related competitors. Market participants have recently gone public on the Hong Kong market, most notably China Yuhua Education and Wisdom Education International Holdings.

Financials and IPO Details

RYB’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Topline revenue has increased steadily

Gross margin increased consistently

Cash flow remained positive every year during the reporting period

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three and ½ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: RYB F-1)

Revenue

1H 2017: $64 million, 31% increase vs. prior

2016: $109 million, 31% increase vs. prior

2015: $83 million, 28% increase vs. prior

2014: $65 million

Gross Margin (%)

1H 2017: 20%

2016: 16%

2015: 10%

2014: 9%

Cash Flow From Operations

1H 2017: $21 million cash flow from operations

2016: $35 million cash flow from operations

2015: $24 million cash flow from operations

2014: $14 million cash flow from operations

As of June 30, 2017, the company had $65 million in cash and $120 million in total liabilities.

RYB Education wants to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares [ADS] of Class A ordinary shares of its common stock.

Management didn’t provide any specifics about how it intends to use the proceeds from IPO, stating,

The primary purposes of this offering are to create a public market for our shares for the benefit of all shareholders, retain talented employees by providing them with equity incentives, and obtain additional capital. We plan to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes within the business scope of our PRC subsidiary and for potential acquisitions.

Listed managers of the IPO include Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley.

Commentary

RYB Education, which wants to go public in the U.S., is a ‘variable interest entity,' which is an offshore entity that technically doesn’t own shares in the underlying assets in the China business.

Instead, it will be entitled to ‘service fees’ via contractual agreements with the underlying asset holders located in the PRC. This arrangement is common for school operators and is due to PRC legal restrictions.

So, U.S. investors in the offshore entity will essentially be investing in an entity with contractual rights to income, but no real assets.

This presents a higher than usual risk profile for western investors.

Although the Chinese private school market is growing substantially, the limitations of the entity in which U.S. investors will own shares causes me significant concern.

It is risky enough investing IPOs and riskier still investing in companies such as RYB that don’t own the underlying assets.

An offsetting aspect of that greater risk is RYB’s strong and consistent financial performance, with steady topline revenue growth, gross margin growth and positive cash flow from operations.

We don’t know the detailed terms of the IPO, so my final opinion will wait until the expected share price range and proposed post-IPO market capitalization figures are disclosed.

