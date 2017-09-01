Argonaut Gold: Significant Upside Remains

Since I discussed Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) back in May ("Argonaut Gold Looks Better Than Ever"), the stock has climbed by 52%.

In that article, I explained that this is the first time in a while where the company really has the wind at their back. As I mentioned: "Argonaut hasn't been in this good of a position before (and I mean ever)."

There were several reasons I was bullish on the stock:

Argonaut was expecting a surge in gold production starting this quarter, as the company's San Agustin project in Mexico was about to come online. San Agustin is a simple, open-pit, heap leach operation that will average 80,000 ounces of gold production annually. Just 10 kilometers down the road is Argonaut's El Castillo mine, and earlier this year the company bought a key Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) mineral concession adjacent to the mine. Now Argonaut can expand the pit limits at El Castillo, which means the mine life of this asset will be greatly extended. There also is tremendous exploration upside on this new claim, and Argonaut already has a huge jump start as Fresnillo has drilled nearly 35,000 meters on this concession. An "impressive database of drill holes" has been logged. The company was coming off a very solid Q1, as production and AISC showed great improvement year-over-year. Argonaut had a very strong balance sheet (US$55.2 million of cash, with debt minimal at just under US$500k).

Yet despite all of these bullish catalysts and other positive aspects about the company, the stock was languishing and the market cap was a paltry US$263 million.

The market cap has now expanded to US$399 million as several positive developments have occurred lately. These have re-enforced my bullish thesis. More investors are starting to understand the story and buy in. Let's look at why the shares have been performing so well and why I expect them to continue along this path.

(All figures below in $US)

Q2 Earnings Were Strong

Argonaut released Q2 earnings on August 10, and the results surpassed expectations. The real growth for the company hasn't kicked in yet, but they still managed to boost first half 2017 output by 10% compared to the prior year level. They are well positioned to meet, or exceed, the top end of production guidance for the year.

More importantly, cash costs and AISC continue to decline on a consolidated basis. In H1, AISC came in at $887 per ounce, while guidance for the year is $910-$960 per ounce. Even though they didn't reduce yearly AISC estimates, it looks like they will handily beat those as well.

(Source: Argonaut Gold)

Almost every single financial metric below has shown a substantial improvement since last year. Operating cash flow, which is vital for the company during this heavy capex spending period, has seen a sizable increase compared to 2016 levels.

San Agustin Coming In Under Budget

There were many bullish developments announced in the Q2 report. Obviously the strong production and free cash flow were two of them. Another one had to do with San Agustin. Argonaut announced that construction on the project was 75% complete at the end of July, and the project not only remained on schedule, but it was tracking 10–15% under budget from the initial capital estimate of $43 million. $27 million has been spent or committed already, leaving a modest amount of capital remaining. The mine is expected to enter production this month, and will contribute to overall 2017 production in the fourth quarter. Q4 is expected to have the highest quarterly output for the year.

Argonaut Raised Their Production Forecast For 2019

Argonaut also has been busy at La Colorada, as they are currently stripping the El Creston pit at the mine. This will result in an increase in production at the operation next year.

Of course, another area of growth is this new Fresnillo mineral concession, which gets rid of the constraints placed on the El Castillo mine. The Fresnillo claim basically surrounded El Castillo, and Argonaut couldn't expand the pit boundaries any further unless they got access to this land. It took them three years to get this deal done, and they finally are now able to mine the wedge of mineralization on the northeast area of the current pit, as well as another one on the south area. In addition, they have other new targets on this claim that could extend the mine life of this operation.

(Source: Argonaut Gold)

After they bought the claim, Argonaut was forecasting 2019 production of 115,000-125,000 gold equivalent ounces (GEO) from the El Castillo/San Agustin complex, and total consolidated GEO production of 170,000-185,000 ounces for that year. Or a 45-50% increase from 2017 levels.

(Source: Argonaut Gold)

However, as I stated in my previous article on Argonaut:

The production growth outlined above for the company doesn't include any of these new mineable ounces at El Castillo. This new concession could have a significant impact on the overall production at the El Castillo complex. Argonaut is stating that they hope to be closer to 150,000 ounces by 2019 at El Castillo/San Agustin.

Argonaut has now boosted guidance for 2019 to 140,000-150,000 GEO production at El Castillo/San Agustin, with consolidated production estimated at 195,000-210,000 GEO. That's 60% growth planned over the next two years (starting basically now), and the company also will see operating costs declining as San Agustin should lower their overall cost profile. Again, capex to expand the El Castillo operation would be minimal as well, just some small investments in leach pads and the crushing circuit.

(Source: Argonaut Gold)

Cash Balance Is Much Higher Than Expected

Argonaut is spending quite a bit this year on all of these growth projects. While this growth is fully funded due to their strong liquidity position, the cash balance was still expected to decline as the year progressed.

Using the capex figures from Argonaut, as well as the forecasted operating cash flow, I was expecting that cash and cash equivalents at the end of this year would be around $10-$20 million. That wasn't assuming the $17 million of VAT was refunded either.

However, the strength of the operations and cash flow in Q2 resulted in the overall cash balance only declining slightly last quarter. OCF was $18.2 million in Q2, and they spent almost $20 million on capex. As a result, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were $53.8 million, a decrease of just ~ $1 million.

(Source: Argonaut Gold)

Q3 is expected to be the weakest of the year, and Argonaut could have some higher cash drain this quarter as a result. But given the strength of the operations YTD, it's likely they will now have a cash position of $25-$30 million by year-end.

Running through the numbers, the company's capital budget for 2017 is $104 million (including the reduction of initial capex at San Agustin), and they have spent $51.4 million through the first half of the year. Operating cash flow was $31 million in H1 2017. Even if we assume a more modest $25 million of OCF for H2 2017, the cash balance should still be in that $25-$30 million range. That's a substantial improvement from the cash burn that was expected before.

Argonaut now has zero debt on the balance sheet - the $53.8 million is their net cash position. Boosting liquidity even further is the $17.4 million of VAT and income tax receivables, as well as a $30 million undrawn revolver. There is a deferred cash consideration of $12.7 million due by December 15, 2017, which is for the last half of the payment for the Fresnillo concession. That amount is included in the $104 million of capital spending planned for the year that I discussed above. Finally, I just want to point out how stellar this balance sheet is, as the NTAV is $617 million (and I don't expect any major write downs in PP&E).

(Source: Argonaut Gold)

Share Price Breakout

All of these bullish catalysts and positive developments have resulted in a surge in ARNGF over the last month. Investors are starting to see the value in shares given the growth and strong position of the company.

As stated in my previous article:

I have recently established a position in Argonaut as I see a lot of upside from current prices. The only issue right now is the stock could remain under pressure over the next few weeks, as the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is rebalancing positions, and ARNGF is most likely one stock they are reducing in order to make way for larger market cap companies. Once that passes though, I see no reason why the shares can't double back to $3.40, assuming gold keeps trending higher too.

The stock was at $1.49 when I last discussed it in early May 2017, and it did remain under pressure for a few more weeks as the GDXJ debacle pressured many juniors in the sector. Since then, ARNGF has rallied hard to $2.26. The stock broke out above the 200-day in early August, and hasn't looked back since. My target still remains $3.40, which means it would need to increase another 52% to reach that price.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Looking at the bigger picture, this is a very powerful bullish setup on the long-term chart. A clear low was formed in early 2016, and higher lows have occurred since then. There is nothing holding this stock back from continuing to surge, assuming two things: 1. Gold either stays range bound or increases, and 2. the company remains on track with all mines and projects.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

At a market cap of only $399 million, I still consider ARNGF to be one of the best values in the sector. Especially considering the growth planned, its cost structure, other projects in the portfolio, and the strength of its balance sheet.

