Chimera: Still The Best

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has reported earnings and it is the second quarter in a row where the company has missed against expectations. This is pretty surprising as this name has performed well in the last two years, outperforming the mREIT sector as whole. We believe that when it comes to this sector, why own anything else? This is because it is generally stable. Two misses in a row give us pause. Still, even with the headline numbers looking less than stellar, when we dig deeper it really continues to be just one of the best names in the space since we first got behind it. That said this powerhouse is not immune to market movement, timing of deals and interest rate movements. As far as share prices are concerned, Chimera has fallen about 9% from its 52 week high but it still remains at a premium price. Make no mistake, this is a name we have been bullish on even in the weak environment for mREITs that persisted for the last 10 quarters. It has consistently delivered for us and we will give it benefit of the doubt when it reports a quarter that misses our high expectations, given its history of outperforming the sector. But, we will not give it a free pass. We have to look under the hood.

After fantastic quarter after fantastic quarter, the Q2 report was below our expectations, following a Q1 that disappointed as well. First, we want to say that general sector weakness is still being driven by a constant prepayment rate that is purely too high for the companies to effectively make money and is crushing some companies in the sector. While some management teams have alleviated this pressure by moving funds around and re-weighting portfolios, only the best-of-breed names have done so with extreme success. We still see companies with double digit prepayment rates. We will repeat our view that Chimera's diversification has led the company into having an industry-leading net interest rate spread and generally stable book value, along with easily covering its dividend. This quarter fell a bit short, but it is still an industry leader.

Net income was once again positive. It came in at $105.6 million and this is up from $74 million last year. Net interest income was up 9% to $151 million, but missed expectations by $0.3 million. All of this translated to $0.56 per share in earnings. However, this is a GAAP measure, which has strong merits, but doesn't really tell us much about the ability to cover the dividend. Core earnings provide a much better indication of coverage. The company's core earnings for the quarter came in at $0.60 per share. This was a pretty big miss against expectations. I was looking for $0.58, and analyst consensus was at $0.63. It came in at $0.60, which in some circles is a miss but we view that as strong. We still pleased as these earnings easily covered the quarterly dividend, as Chimera paid a common stock dividend of $0.50 per share for the quarter. The annualized dividend yield on the stock is 10.5%. There have been several quarters of outearning the dividend, which means there is a spillback contingency fund. Other names are falling short or barely scraping buy, so we still consider Chimera a best-of-breed name.

We do ultimately care about dividend coverage primarily, but what about that all-important book value? Well, this was an area where the company has been hit over the last few years, but saw another nice rebound this quarter. Let us review the trajectory of book value. Recall, it took a bit of a blow in Q4 when book value fell after rising for two consecutive quarters. GAAP book value was $15.87 per share entering Q1, but came out at $16.20 to end the quarter. This quarter, it spiked 2.1% to $16.54. Once again, the real story here is that the stock is trading at a premium-to-book. This has been exceptionally rare for stocks in the sector in recent times, but the best names are now seeing premiums assigned to the. Shares are also moving higher, expanding the premium. The stock currently trades at $19.13, which is a $2.59 or a 15.6% premium-to-book. Bear in mind that just last year, the stock had gotten so undervalued it had traded at a 20% discount-to-book. What a turnaround.

We want to address the spread. Chimera is a leader in the sector for its net interest rate spread, the difference between what it pays to acquire assets and what it makes on those holdings. Back in Q1, the spread retracted to 3% while margin was 3.6%. Here in Q2, there was a further contraction and this has us concerned. The spread came in at 2.7% while margin was 3.2%. While this is strong for the sector, a year ago the spread was 3.4%. This narrowing of the spread led to a hit to net interest income as we saw above. Investors should keep an eye on this, despite the strong dividend coverage.

Bottom line? We are still bullish on the name, even with the last two quarters being subpar. That said, let the name pull back. We generally like to buy names at a discount or fair value, not at a premium. As a reminder at an 11% yield, it only takes a few years to make your entire investment back in dividends. This dividend is more than safe, so long as the company doesn't make a habit of putting out less than stellar results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.