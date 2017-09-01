GBTC Craters During The Bitcoin Price Spike

Bitcoin is currently in an uptrend with the potential to break $5,000 - if it does, the premium for GBTC will likely follow it.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) has had a significant premium to Bitcoin this year thus far due to high demand and limited shares. That premium has been increasing rapidly in the last few weeks, at one point going as high as 130%. Recall each share of the fund is backed by 0.09242821 BTC, so take the fund value and divide it by this number to arrive at the value being given to Bitcoin by investors in the fund. At the time of writing this, the value given to each Bitcoin in the fund is $9,665.65 while the price on CoinMarketCap is $4,814.14. Hence the premium at time of writing is approximately 101%. This is a sharp dive down from the premium just the day before due to a large investor selling off his shares at open, as can be seen below:

GBTC Price data by YCharts

The chart below illustrates the premium to NAV at close over the last 6 months:

From this chart, it appears that GBTC was far overextended and this is a correction to revert the premium to around 75 - 85% that we've been seeing throughout July & August. Earlier this morning, the premium fell to that range. Now the premium is back over 100%, but price action suggest that we may see several dips down to around 80 - 90% premium range. I would buy around 85 - 90% premium, which works out (at the time of writing) to be around $825 - 850. The primary reason behind why I would buy at a higher range than where it's been trading since July is because there is a divergence right now between the direction of Bitcoin and the direction of the premium. Take a look at price action in Bitcoin over the last 12 hours:

Source: Coindesk.com

If Bitcoin breaks above $5,000, we'll start to see reports across a variety of traditional investor news outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and of course here at Seeking Alpha. When those headlines have come out in the past at $3,000 and $4,000, we've seen a swift boost in Bitcoin's price by around $200 - 300 as evidenced below:

Bitcoin Boost Above $2,000 to $2,300

Bitcoin Boost Above $3,000 to $3,200

Bitcoin Boost Above $4,000 to $4,200

I would consider playing both the premium and appreciation in Bitcoin and GBTC both at once by setting a limit order at around 85 - 90% if you want a reasonable shot of buying the fund, and at 75% if you want to be safe and don't mind missing a trade. I would sell in one of a few conditions:

GBTC premium reaches 125% Bitcoin value hits $5200 Bitcoin struggles to break through $5000 level Bitcoin breaks the $5000, but on weak volume and significant sell wall on order books (check here) Bitcoin value goes under $4,500

It might be worth setting lowball limit orders on the Bitcoin Investment Trust as well since this illustrated that there can be significant crashes when a big seller comes in - another possibility for obtaining exposure to Bitcoin for a cheap price relative to its history.

One must keep a close eye on Bitcoin's price over the weekend too as this will impact what premium GBTC sees next week at open. This is one of the largest risks associated with this trade: limited trading hours. This opportunity is not for the faint of heart, so for those looking to take part, I would not invest more than 1 - 2% of your portfolio unless you're a younger investor and can afford larger losses. Best of luck to everyone!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.