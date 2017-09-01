Private Sector Employment Surges In August, But...

This morning's jobs report was disappointing in the number of jobs created. It came in at 156,000 new jobs, but also revised the June and July jobs reports down by over 40,000 jobs. (June was revised down from 231,000 to 210,000; July was revised down from 209,000 to 189,000.)

Average three months jobs printed at just 185,000, the lowest three month August job creation since 2013, which printed at 181,000 average three month jobs. It’s also down substantially from the 255,000 three month average that printed in 2016.

Unemployment printed at a slightly higher 4.4%, but the U6 unemployment rate remained flat at 8.6%. (The BLS noted that most of the data collection for the Establishment Survey, which we use for our analysis, had been collected before Hurricane Harvey struck and that the storm, therefore, "had no discernible effect on the data.)

Turning to our exclusive chart of jobs creation by sector and average weekly wages, you can see that the greatest jobs creation for August was in the professional and business services sectors, in Manufacturing (non-durable goods 8,000; durable goods, 28,000.) and in Construction (28,000 jobs).

In terms of wages earned for new jobs created, it’s our view the August jobs report is actually better than the highly touted original July report, which depended heavily on low wage job creation in the low-wage Hospitality sector and Social Services and Education, which tend to be mostly government-subsidized. This August report shows mostly private sector job creation and in higher wage sectors. While average weekly wages dipped slightly, by $1.60, from July to August, August 2017 average private sector wages exceeded August 2016 average weekly wages by $24.94. (We report this in more detail on our quarterly jobs reporting.)

Macro Analysis

We noted a drop in the dollar almost immediately after the 8:30 AM release of the jobs report.

Some of that, undoubtedly, is attributable to increased tensions with Russia, and Vladimir Putin's cheer leading for the North Korean regime's intransigence. Overall, though, it points to a weakening USD from a weaker US economy.

We also note with continuing concern the narrowing of the yield curve between the 3 month and the 10-year Treasury, together with the overall decline in rates. This is indicative of investors moving money to safety and quality, likely because of concern over the markets.

We’re also troubled by the record level of margin debt and the increasing percentage of debt service as a percentage of disposable personal income, higher now than it was in the waning days of the Great Recession.

Much of the additional 0.4% in the revised 3% GDP ( Second Estimate) released earlier this week came from Personal Consumption Expenditures (automobiles) and Gross Domestic Private investment in intellectual property. Without higher wages and an increase in disposable income from a tax reduction, relying on increasingly indebted consumers to continue to drive the recovery is ultimately a “no-win”. Faster capital cost recovery would increase the machinery and equipment segment of the Domestic Private Investment element of GDP and higher productivity, which has been well below average since the turn of the current century.

We believe the volatile, but mostly declining, rate of consumer inflation, plus jobs growth that is more tepid than first reported in July, will tend to shift the Fed to “stand pat” on interest rates at its September meeting We reiterate our view that the late third or early fourth quarter will be a challenge both for the economy and the market.

We also believe that Hurricane Harvey will have a larger effect on GDP and corporate profits than most estimate, as many Houston and Gulf Coast national businesses will have their operations scaled back. While nearly every large business has disaster recovery that allows operations to continue, we see a greater impact coming on employees who may not be able to work.

We counsel “risk off” going into the rest of this quarter, with puts and stop loss orders at around a 5% downturn (or puts in the same range). Investors might stay with “recession-proof” stocks like Clorox (CLX), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and stocks in the foodstuffs and pharmaceutical sector. That view would change if tax reform (or even a tax cut) retroactive to January 2017 were to occur, but we see such a cut as increasingly unlikely.

Author's note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be underperforming and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change.)

