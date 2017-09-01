Noodles: Don't Go Near It

Photo credit

Noodles and Company (NDLS) has been one of my favorite shorts for a long time. This company came public a few years ago and traded near $40 before investors realized what was abundantly clear all along; NDLS is an also-ran chain that was sporting an extraordinary valuation. Since that time the stock has made a habit of making new lows but to be fair, it has consolidated for several months around the $3.50 area. The thing is that second quarter results were once again pretty rough but signs of margin improvement are popping up. Does that mean NDLS is making a base?

We'll look quickly at the chart because there isn't much to see. The stock has been in a downtrend since it came public, although that has subsided some during the consolidation I mentioned. There was a very powerful rally early this year that saw the stock hit $6 before falling back down to earth, a bearish sign that the bulls tried but failed to get the stock moving in the right direction. The momentum indicators are showing some signs of improvement so that's nice, but the fundamental picture is such that I don't really see a catalyst for the bulls to try another rally after being so rudely rebuffed earlier this year.

Total sales were down 7% in Q2 and while management was quick to point out the closure of 55 stores contributing to that, it also reported a 3.4% decline in comps. This is something that NDLS has struggled with forever and while it is certainly fair to say that closures have allowed the comp base to become stronger, these are not good results. NDLS continues to try and open a handful of restaurants in order to get back to some semblance of revenue growth at some point in the future but it still has some fairly significant comp sales problems and closing stores doesn't seem to be the answer. Keep in mind also that industry stats remain dreadful so NDLS has an uphill battle in front of it to say the least. Unless industry trends turn around in a big way I can't see a reasonable path to positive comps for NDLS anytime soon.

There was a bit of good news on the margin front for a change as NDLS reported unit-level contribution margin was up 130bps to 15% in Q2. The gain in margin was due to closing underperforming stores as well as a reduction in labor and marketing spending. Obviously, closing some stores was the right thing for NDLS to do because it had so very many stores that underperformed. The chain as a whole is having a tough time so I'd imagine the worst stores were just horrendous. Having closed at least some of those is helping immensely but there is much work left to be done. I'm not sure cutting marketing spending is the right thing to do considering NDLS' core problem is that people don't want to go into its stores but we shall have to wait and see. Keeping labor costs in check is paramount for any restaurant these days and NDLS seems keen to make sure those remain as low as possible. On the whole, good progress was made in Q2 on margins but there is much left to do.

The reason is because NDLS' support costs continue to eat up all of its EBITDA and while adjusted earnings were very slightly positive in Q2, if NDLS is to rally at some point out of the $3/$4 area, it needs some earnings to do so. It doesn't have them and I'm not sure when or if that will happen. The progress being made is nice but it is also slow and not yet meaningful to the stock.

Given that NDLS still doesn't have any meaningful earnings to speak of, anyone buying the stock today is buying hope that a turnaround is coming. As you must know by now, I don't think anything of the sort is going to happen. I have good reasons for this view; comp sales remain below industry, margins are weak and while store closures are helping, they aren't enough. NDLS hasn't been able to remove support costs from the model such that its smaller store base can actually produce earnings and given that comps are still very negative, it is unreasonable to think margins will improve enough to fix that situation anytime soon. All of that put together implies that NDLS' weakness is a long way from being done and if you're long and get a rally, you should take the money and run. If a turnaround is coming at all, it will probably be another year or two away. But I don't think there's much hope of that so for now, I still wouldn't go near this thing.

