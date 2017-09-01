S&P 500 Valuation Dashboard - Update

The best and the worst sectors for these metrics.

A score in value and quality for every sector.

This monthly series gives fundamental scores by sector for companies in the S&P 500 index (SPY). I follow chosen fundamental factors for every sector and compare them to a historical baseline, so as to create a synthetic dashboard with a Value Score (V-score) and a Quality Score (Q-score). You can find here data that may be useful in a top-down approach.

Methodology

The median value of 4 valuation ratios is calculated for S&P 500 companies in each sector: Price/Earnings (P/E), Forward Price Earning for the current year (Fwd P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF).

It is compared in percentage to its own historical average. For example, a difference of 10% means that the current median ratio is 10% over- or under-priced relative to its historical average in the sector.

The V-score of a sector is the average of differences in percentage for the 4 factors, multiplied by -1. The higher is the better.

The Q-score is the difference between the current median ROE (return on equity) and its historical average. The higher is the better.

The choice of the valuation and quality ratios has been justified in previous articles. Among the simple, publicly available fundamental factors, they are the best predictors of future returns according to 17-year backtests. Median values are better reference data than averages for stock-picking. Each median is the middle point of a sector, which can be used to separate good and bad elements. A median is also less sensitive to outliers.

Sector valuation table on 9/1/2017

The next table reports the 4 valuation factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current median value, the historical average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference in percentage (“%Hist”). The first column “V-score” shows the value score as defined above.

V-score P/E Avg %Hist Fwd P/E Avg %Hist P/S Avg %Hist P/FCF Avg %Hist All -29.13 22.63 19.18 17.99 17.24 14.83 16.28 2.55 1.58 61.18 29.91 24.7 21.07 Cons.Disc. -11.37 19.19 18.7 2.60 15.46 14.56 6.21 1.50 1.12 34.12 24.12 23.52 2.56 Cons.Stap. -28.94 25.07 20.48 22.43 18.33 16.27 12.68 2.43 1.54 58.03 48.17 39.28 22.62 Energy -76.42 35.23 17.8 97.91 26.19 14.38 82.10 2.23 1.94 14.79 64.50 30.59 110.85 Financials -29.56 15.78 15.02 5.03 13.09 11.55 13.31 2.67 1.89 41.46 15.89 10.03 58.44 Healthcare -18.81 29.64 23.76 24.73 18.15 16.85 7.70 3.83 2.93 30.84 33.64 30.04 11.97 Industrials -32.46 22.70 18.75 21.05 17.91 14.52 23.35 1.83 1.24 47.35 35.43 25.66 38.08 I.T. & Tel. -5.25 25.23 27.16 -7.09 16.26 19.29 -15.71 3.84 2.72 41.18 26.70 26.02 2.63 Materials -43.55 28.27 19.74 43.20 18.48 14.36 28.72 1.84 1.15 60.03 39.16 27.53 42.24 Utilities -84.43 21.14 15.21 39.00 19.21 13.15 46.12 2.19 1.11 97.73 110.87 43.5 154.87 Real Estate -7.95 35.49 40.71 -12.82 39.82 36 10.62 8.71 6.67 30.57 53.58 51.8 3.43

Energy: P/FCF Avg starts in 2000 - Utilities: P/FCF starts in 2004 - Real Estate: Avg start in 2006

V-score chart

Sector quality table

The next table gives a score for each sector relative to its own historical average. Here, only one factor is accounted.

Q-score (Diff) Median ROE Avg All -0.57 14.36 14.93 Cons.Disc. 3.45 20.79 17.34 Cons.Stap. -1.32 22.74 24.06 Energy -13.62 1.27 14.89 Financials -2.15 10.38 12.53 Healthcare -0.98 16.62 17.6 Industrials 3.37 20.32 16.95 I.T. & Tel. 5.75 18.86 13.11 Materials 2.76 16.65 13.89 Utilities -1.37 9.98 11.35 Real Estate 1.55 8.38 6.83

Q-score chart

Relative momentum

The next table and chart show the return in 1 month and 1 year for all sectors, represented by their respective SPDR ETFs (including dividends).

sector ETF 1-month return 1-year return All SPY 0.02% 16.17% Cons.Disc. XLY -1.76% 13.06% Cons.Stap. XLP -0.92% 3.31% Energy XLE -5.11% -5.84% Financials XLF -2.41% 26.01% Healthcare XLV 2.21% 13.50% Industrials XLI 0.07% 19.30% I.T. & Tel. XLK 2.12% 27.27% Materials XLB 0.62% 15.65% Utilities XLU 2.27% 15.50% Real Estate XLRE 1.07% 2.46%

Monthly Momentum:

Annual Momentum:

Interpretation

S&P 500 companies as a group look overpriced by about 29%, with a quality factor close to the historical average.

Since last month:

The S&P 500 is flat.

The V-score has improved by 2%.

The leading sectors have been Technology, Healthcare and Utilities.

The laggard is Energy.

V-Score has improved significantly in Consumer Staples, Financials, Industrials, Materials, whereas it has deteriorated in Utilities, Energy, Healthcare, Technology.

Q-Score has improved in Energy and show minor changes in other sectors.

All sectors are overpriced in my metrics, but Technology, Real Estate and Consumer Discretionary look close to fair value regarding historical averages, and above the average in quality measured by ROE. Healthcare is moderately overpriced by about 19%.

Other sectors are overpriced by about 30 to 80%. Industrials and Materials are above their historical baseline in quality. The most overvalued sectors are Utilities and Energy. Energy has also the worst quality score, but the median ROE of the sector's S&P 500 companies became positive for the first time since this article series started in November 2015.

In the next days, I will publish top-down articles with data at industry level and stocks to consider in some sectors. My dashboard stock list has returned about 25% in 2016. The full list is updated once a month in my Premium Service well before parts of it are published in free-access articles.

