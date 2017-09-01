Aquinox Pharmaceuticals: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Believing passionately in the palpably not true... is the chief occupation of mankind.” - H.L. Mencken

I have gotten two questions this week on a small Canadian biopharma concern in the crowded pain management sector. Given this, I am going to post a previously exclusive "deep dive" that was done three weeks ago for Biotech Forum members.

August 10th Article:

Today we take a look at a small Canadian based Tier4 firm that is focused on developing compounds for treating inflammation and pain at the bequest of a Biotech Forum subscriber.

Company Overview

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP) is a Vancouver, Canada,-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that is dedicated to discovering and developing new drug candidates to treat inflammation and cancer. The company’s primary focus is anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting SHIP1. Their lead drug candidate is called AQX-1125, which is being developed to treat interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome.

The company was founded in 2006 by the founder and CEO David Main. As of 2017, the company has over 50 employees and uniquely has two locations, one in the US and their Headquarters in Canada. Its management cut its teeth at other biotech concerns and has a good breadth of experience. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals currently has a market capitalization just over $300 million and trades at just under $14.00 a share.

It has been a real roller coaster ride for shareholders over the past three years. The company had two Phase 2 trials that failed in 2015, for atopic dermatitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Furthermore, the data coming out of their phase two for bladder pain syndrome/interstitial cystitis was mixed. The company had some favorable secondary endpoints that were statistically significant, but missed on their primary endpoint. However, the company has continued to progress forward and hopefully shareholders are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Pipeline

AQX-1125:

Aquinox's lead drug candidate is a small molecule activator of SHIP1, which is a regulating component of the PI3K cellular signaling pathway. AQX-1125 is designed to reduce bladder pain in patients with interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome. The idea is that by increasing SHIP1 activity, AQX-1125 accelerates a natural mechanism that has evolved to maintain homeostasis of the immune system.

Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome is a chronic inflammatory bladder disease characterized by pelvic pain and increased urinary urgency and/or frequency. For many afflicted, the symptoms are severe and negatively impact nearly all aspects of their lives. The etiology of the disease has not been pinpointed, but erosion of the bladder lining is suspected to be a large contributor. The disease is estimated to affect millions of people in the United States and the world. The estimated treatable population is around 4.4 million people and the estimated treated population is around 1 million. There are certainly opportunities for increasing diagnosis and treatment. Also, it should be noted that this condition does not have a cure and there hasn’t been a new oral treatment approved in over 20 years.

The drug has been studied in seven completed trials, which have all shown a favorable safety and tolerability profile. AQX-1125’s most recently completed trial was a phase 2 LEADERSHIP trial. Management was encouraged by the secondary endpoints, despite missing statistical significance on the primary endpoint. Positive results from the secondary endpoints included:

A statistically significant 1.3 point greater reduction over placebo on maximum daily pain at six weeks (p = 0.030)

A statistically significant 4.4 point greater reduction over placebo on the O'Leary Sant Symptom Scale at six weeks compared to placebo (p = 0.008)

The LEADERSHIP trial also demonstrated a high proportion of patients (49%) having achieved a clinically meaningful improvement in pain (2 points or greater on an 11-point NRS scale) as compared to placebo (39%)

AQX-1125 is currently undergoing a phase 3 trial called the LEADERSHIP 301 trial. The trial is a three-arm, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that is investigating the ability of 200 mg and 100 mg oral, once daily AQX-1125 to reduce bladder pain in patients with IC/BPS. Enrollment for the trial started in September 2016. The primary endpoint of the 301 trial is to measure the difference in the change from baseline in the maximum daily bladder pain score, based on an 11-point numeric rating scale, at 12 weeks. Top line data is expected in 2018.

Lastly, management views the United States IC/BPS market as a large and underserved market that is suitable for a small, independent commercialization. Furthermore, the company looks to partner for opportunities outside of the US.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2017, Aquinox had cash and cash equivalents of $141.6 million, compared to $153.1 million as of December 31, 2016. R&D costs were $5.8 million and general and administrative expenses were $2.7 million. The company stated, via their latest corporate presentation, that their current capitalization should fund them into 2019.

Wall Street appears to have a positive view on AQXP’s prospects. However, the company doesn’t have a large analyst following. The company currently has four buy ratings, zero hold ratings, and zero sell recommendations. The median analyst price target currently sits at $25, which represents considerable upside from current trading levels. Needham and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated Buy ratings this week on AQXP.

Some of the best analyst color recently came from via Cantor Fitzgerald on May 9th, 2017. The firm placed a buy rating on the company and set a price target of $28 a share. The analyst over at Cantor Fitzgerald stated:

We are reiterating the Overweight rating and $28 PT for AQXP shares. We maintain our belief that AQX-1125 could be an important therapy for treating interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS). With release of topline data from the first Phase 3 trial, LEADERSHIP 301, anticipated in 2018, we believe investors could begin to focus on opportunities beyond IC/BPS from the pipeline or from BD activities.”

Verdict:

Aquinox is well funded and has solid analyst support. Although I prefer companies with multiple products in the pipeline, the company lead drug candidate is targeting multiple indications. That being said, I have never done well with Canadian based firms in this sector. Furthermore, pain management is a crowded space littered with names like Egalet (EGLT) that so far have failed to live up to expectations. The company also had shareholder hopes dashed in trials during recent history. Therefore, I have to pass at this time from putting a buy recommendation on AQXP.

End of Article:

For those looking for a play in the pain management area I think has a more favorable risk/reward profile, I continue to like the turnaround story that seems to be playing out with BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI) so far in 2017 and which we covered again recently.

