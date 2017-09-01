Topdanmark's Q2 2017 Results: Magic Is Still There

With an estimated dividend per share of DKK 12, the forward dividend yield would be at least 5%.

Again, the Danish insurer astonished everyone with excellent results driven by an outperforming underwriting performance in the non-life segment.

Notes for readers: Topdanmark (TPDKY) is primarily traded on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange under the ticker TOP:DC. I will be referring to the Danish symbol for the article. Most figures are based on the financial reports of Topdanmark and of its main competitors. Currency amounts are in DKK unless mentioned otherwise. As of August 30, 2017, the exchange rate was DKK 1: USD 0.13441.

Executive Summary

In August, Topdanmark shared its Q2 results on the market. The second largest insurer in Denmark, Topdanmark is a European insurer focused on its domestic market with a strong operating performance as most of the Nordic insurers. Its principal shareholder is Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF) (OTCPK:SAXPY), which holds more than 46% of its shares and 49% of the voting rights. The insurer published Q2 results above estimates and revised its 2017 outlook again, upgrading its FY2017 guidance. As in Q1 2017, the results were excellent, with an increasing quarterly post-tax profit to DKK 474 million (Q2 2016: DKK 425 million) and an improved underwriting performance situation in the non-life segment. The market reacted accordingly, and the stock price continued its rising wild ride to reach DKK 240 ($32), the investors being very confident on FY2017 results.

Slow Development in Non-Life, Commercial Efforts in Life

Topdanmark was always focusing on maintaining high margins in the non-life segments, even by losing clients and developing as best as possible the life insurance portfolio. Furthermore, the Danish-based insurer was entirely focused on its domestic market, a very-profitable one with high entry barriers.

In Q2 2017, the earned premiums increased by 2.6%, mainly driven by the commercial efforts in life. The non-life earned premiums increased only by 0.6%, while the earned premiums in life insurance rose by 5%. On a year-to-date basis, the premiums increased by 1.2% in non-life insurance and declined by 0.4% in life insurance.

Source: Topdanmark’s 2017 Q2 Report

In P&C, the personal segment accounted for a 2.0% increase, and the SME segment accounted for a 0.2% increase. In the first half of 2017, Topdanmark experienced a net increase in the number of customers in personal, agricultural and SME markets, while the premiums for motor insurance declined by 1.2%, despite an increase in the number of insured cars.

Source: Topdanmark’s 2017 Q2 Report

In life, gross premiums dropped by 0.4 to DKK 3,881 million ($522 million), in the first half of 2017, mainly driven by the 0.3% drop in sales of the unit-linked pension schemes and the 2.2 percentage point decline in the single insurance product premiums. The 2.9% growth in regular product premiums partially offset the observed decrease.

Source: Topdanmark’s 2017 Q2 Report

In our view, the growth should remain around 1% in P&C while the portfolio in life insurance should continue growing by around 5-10% depending on the management decision regarding the underlying risks and the interest-rate environment. However, the magic works somewhere else; on the underwriting side.

Where is (are) the magical trick(s)?

Magicians have magical effects. Topdanmark does not use any tricks to monitor its portfolio. Once again, the company astonished everyone by delivering a very-low P&C combined ratio. In Q2 2017, the combined ratio was 77.8%, lowering the year-to-date combined ratio accordingly to 81.8% (86.2% in H1 2016)

Source: Topdanmark’s 2017 Q2 Report

The quarterly loss ratio was eight percentage point lower than in Q2 2016 and amounted to 61.8%. The eight percentage point improvement was mainly related to the lower weather-related claims, the higher favorable run-off impact and the lower level of attritional claims. The favorable claims development occurred in Q2 2017 affected positively the year-to-date loss ratio which amounted to 65.1% or 4.2 percentage point improvement compared to last year.

Source: Topdanmark’s 2017 Q2 Report

The expense ratio declined by 0.2 percentage point on a year-to-date basis. The nominal expenses reduced by 2.7% to DKK 360 million ($48 million), offsetting the negative trend of wages and salaries, observed in Q1 2017. We could expect the company to maintain an FY 2017 expense ratio around 16.5%, in spite of the additional planned expenses about increased digitalization and automation.

Thanks to investment return higher during the first semester of 2017 than in the first half of 2016 and the underwriting performance improvement, the profit on non-life insurance skyrocketed by 44% to DKK 988 million ($133 million).

Source: Topdanmark’s 2017 Q2 Report

In life, the year-to-date result from life activities was a profit of DKK 128m (Q1 2016: DKK 66m) or a 94% increase. The increase in profit was mainly driven by excellent Q1 results, partially offset by a slowdown in Q2.

Source: Topdanmark’s 2017 Q2 Report

With a total post-tax profit of DKK 889 million ($119 million) for the first part of 2017, the year continues as it has started; very well. Again, the management upgraded the post-tax profit forecast model for 2017 from 1100 ($148 million) -1200 ($161 million) million to DKK 1250 ($168 million) - 1350 million ($181 million).

Source: Topdanmark’s 2017 Q2 Report

As mentioned in the past, we still believe that Topdanmark could deliver a 2017 annual profit of DKK 1200 million ($161 million) – DKK 1500 million ($202 million).

What Would The Dividend Amount Be in 2018?

With a 70% earning distribution and an upgraded FY 2017 EPS of DKK 15.5 ($2.1), we would have a dividend per share of DKK 10.85 ($1.45), much closer from our estimation after the Q1 results (as a reminder we have estimated a dividend per share of DKK 12). We maintain our target to DKK 12 ($1.62) per share regarding the distributed amount per share.

Conclusion

Regarding the historical multiples (an average P/E of 12 and a historical P/B between 3.0 and 3.5), Topdanmark is at its price with a trailing P/E and P/B ratios of 11.38 and 3.68. Depending on what the investors are looking for (over or undervaluation or dividend approach), they should purchase or not Topdanmark. If they look from a valuation perspective, the risk/reward ratio is not sufficient for a prudent investor, especially after the rising wild ride of the stock. If they are interested in a dividend yield, they might be interested in the Danish insurer.

Author's note: Interested in other analyses mainly focused on the insurance sector? Please do not hesitate to follow me. Thanks a lot for your support! Furthermore, I will be more than happy to discuss with you on my articles, the chosen assumptions for valuing companies’ intrinsic value or anything else you consider as relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.