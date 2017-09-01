Gemalto's (GTOFF) CEO Philippe Vallee on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gemalto NV (OTCPK:GTOFF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call September 1, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Philippe Vallée - Chief Executive Officer

Jacques Tierny - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Sebastien Sztabowicz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Adithya Metuku - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Stephane Houri - Natixis S.A.

Achal Sultania - Credit Suisse

Sandeep Deshpande - JPMorgan

Andrew Humphrey - Morgan Stanley

Gianmarco Bonacina - Equita SIM Spa

Antonin Baudry - HSBC

Alexandre Faure - Exane BNP

Philippe Vallée

Thank you. Thank you all for joining. I'm Philippe Vallée, the CEO of Gemalto. Welcome to our first semester 2017 earnings call. I'm with Jacques Tierny, our CFO and Winston Yeo, Sébastien Liagre and Jean-Claude Deturche of our IR team.

Together, we’ll be commencing the presentation that you can download from our Web site. We will begin with key elements of the release, and then we will take your questions. So Jacques, after having read the information on page two and on page three, I invite you to go to page five to the highlights of the first semester of 2017. As many of you have gathered, the Company’s performance last semester was disappointing. Revenue was €1.4 billion, lower by 8% at constant exchange rates and lower by 7% at historical exchange rates.

In the second quarter, the year-on-year base of comparison in U.S. payment business was at its most challenging level, and continued to reflect the ongoing adjustments in the U.S. EMV demand. In addition, the removable SIM business decreased faster than the expected, and also affected our performance.

The deteriorated prospects we now see for the removable SIM market were reflected in the non-cash €425 million goodwill income and charge booked this semester. On the other hand, Government Programs and Machine-to-Machine businesses began to accelerate in the second quarter after a slow start. Another important milestone was the closing of our acquisition of 3M’s Identity Management business, which was very well received by our customers.

All-in-all, profit from operations stood at €93 million with the Company generating €15 million in free cash flow. Looking to the second semester, the Company expects to generate year-on-year stable revenue, supported by an acceleration in Enterprise its expanded Government Program business and Machine-to-Machine business. This is leading to the outlook the Company announced on July 21st.

In the meantime the priorities that I have set for the teams are clear; rapidly integrate the newly acquired energy management business; successfully execute the first actions of the transition plan; and focus our investment on offers that are key to our clients digital transformation.

On slide six, you have here our condensed P&L for the semester. As I pointed out, revenue came in at €1.4 billion gross profit was over €500 million with the reduction in gross profit for the payment and SIM businesses, partially offset by the increase in our growing businesses. Gross margin was 36% as the operating leverage in payments and mobile were not fully realized during the semester.

Operating expenses were brought down to around €400 million, while we continue to invest in the growing businesses and started to integrate the newly acquired Identity Management business; profit margin was close to 7%, down from 11% a year ago; finally, basic earnings per share was €0.44.

I will now handover to Jacques.

Jacques Tierny

Thank you, Phillippe. Let me begin on slide eight, where you have the bridge between the profit from operations and the IFRS operating profit. The main difference between the two income statements this semester when compared to the same period of last year was the amortization and impairment of intangibles, resulting from acquisitions that increased by €439 million to €468 million.

Taking into account the deteriorated prospects for our removable SIM market, the Company booked a one-off non-cash goodwill impairment of €425 million as was announced in July. This is mainly in relation to the goodwill that was generated upon the IPO of Axalto in 2004, Axalto-Gemplus merger in 2006 that led to the creation of Gemalto.

Restructuring and acquisition-related expenses increased by €23 million to €37 million. This is due to the first actions and positions related to the transition plan, the implementation of new information system and business combination costs. As a result, Gemalto recorded a loss of €433 million in its IFRS operating profit.

I now invite you to turn to slide nine to review the key items of the cash flow statement. In the first semester of 2017, operating activities generated cash flow of €121 million before changes in working capital. Changes in working capital reduced cash flow by €1 million. Cash used in restructuring actions and acquisition-related expenses increased by €7 million to minus €23 million compared with the first semester of 2016. This is due to the optimization of operation footprint and resources, as well as the implementation of a new information system.

Capital expenditure represented net cash outflow of €68 million. Thus far, in the first semester of 2017, the Company generated €50 million of free cash flow compared to €64 million for the same period of 2016. Acquisitions used €761 million in cash as the Identity Management business acquisition closed during the first semester of 2017. On May 18, 2017, Gemalto paid a cash dividend of €0.50 per share in respect of the fiscal year 2016. It represents a 6% increase compared to the year before. This distribution used €45 million in cash.

Net proceeds from financing instruments generated €334 million cash inflow, mainly from drawdown of commercial paper, issuance of private placements and borrowings. Considering the €1 billion total amount of borrowings as of June 30, 2017, Gemalto’s net debt position increased to €838 million compared to a net debt position of €334 million as at June 30, 2016. The €505 million variation is related to the use of cash for the acquisition of 3M’s Identity Management business, and it was partially offset by the Company cash flow generation during the last 12 months.

I now invite you to turn to slide 10 to a snapshot of our financial structure. We have mapped out the long-term repayment schedule for the Company over the coming years with a breakdown in the different types of debts that we have contracted between private placement, term loan and public bond.

It’s important to note that there are no financial covenants contained in any of the documentation. In addition, the Company currently has over €600 million in undrawn committed bilateral facilities. And finally, we had the fact the 2017 net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio to be between 1.5 and 2 times, and this, taking into account the newly identity management business acquisition.

If we now turn to segment and activity information, I will begin on slide 12 where you have a breakdown in our revenue. The picture, as you can see, is essentially unchanged from a year ago. All-in-all, payment and identity accounts for about two-thirds of Gemalto’s revenue, while the share of platforms and services is stable, representing a third of our business.

On to slide 13, where I will now take a look at our two main segment performance, please note my comments on revenue will be at constant exchange rate. Payment and identities first semester revenue came in at €875 million, lower by 8%. The segment’s Embedded Software & Products sales were at €532 million, and its Platforms and Services sales at €343 million; the payment business was lower by 19% at €414 million; sales in Americas decreased by 37% year-over-year during the first semester versus plus 33% a year ago.

Gemalto is currently regrouping its Mobile Financial Services offer with its eBanking offers to better address the opportunities in light of the European Payment Service Directive 2.

Revenue from the Enterprise business came in at €2017 million with Data Encryption business line going at 6%. The Government Programs business was up 11% at €243 million. The recently acquired Identity Management business contribution in the second quarter was €22 million. It's more than a further drop in the organic portion of government platform and services activity, which had grown by 30% a year ago.

Project backlog continued to expand during the first semester. Overall, the payment and identity segment gross margin came in at plus 38%. And as a result, profit from operations in payment and identity for the first semester of 2017 came in at €81 million and PFO margin at 9.2%.

Please turn to slide 14 now for comments on the Mobile segment. The Mobile segment posted revenue of €516 million for the first semester of 2017, down 10%. SIM sales decreased by 17% at €239 million; this is due to lower market share in a more competitive landscape. And Mobile network operator continued to shift their investments from removable SIMs to focus on next generation connectivity. SIM sales now represent only 17% of total Company revenue in the first semester.

The Machine-to-Machine business accelerated in the second quarter, up 15% year-on-year, leading to revenue growth of 7% in the first semester of 2017. The Platforms & Services revenue for the Mobile segment was lower by 12% at €111 million. Excluding Mobile Financial Services, the Mobile Subscriber Services business line grew by 2%.

Since the adoption of GSMA specifications which are related to embedded SIMs remote activation and management, Gemalto’s Mobile Subscriber Services business has made significant progress with recent project wins in both the Machine-to-Machine and the consumer markets with clients such as Microsoft, Lenovo Connect, AT&T and Telefónica.

Overall, gross margin for the Mobile segment decreased to 32.6% and operating leverage was not fully realized. It was a consequence of lower activities in removable SIM and Mobile Platform and Services, combined with an expansion in the Machine-to-Machine business that has historically lower gross margins. As a result, the Mobile segment’s profit from operations for the first semester of 2017 was €16 million.

Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen. I now hand back over to Philippe.

Philippe Vallée

Thank you, Jacques. So before moving on to the market trends that we expect to see shape the end of 2017, I would like to focus for a moment on where we stand in payment business today on slide 16.

On the left, we have shown you how our view of the situation in U.S. has adjusted since the beginning of the year. Our market assessments are shaped in part by the feedback provided by some of our customers on their demand that includes their partner program. As you are know, we are changing views translate into swings in demand. We believe we are now slowly heading towards normalized situation with less volatility, going forward.

On this slide, we have also provided you with the latest growth estimates for the EMV market worldwide. You can see that industry analysts are expecting mid-single annual growth in issuances in the coming year, and this will contribute to the gradual steadying of the EMV market. This growth is also driven by the portfolio evolutions, you can see on the right, be it dual interface, biometric fingerprint cards, mobile issuances or dynamic card verification value, also called Dynamic CVV. We are at the heart of this business. We understand this well and we are shaping the ecosystem, but we will push it further.

On slide 17, you have an outline of where we stand in our government program as we integrate the Identity Management Business. As we have said previously, we are very pleased by the completion of this acquisition, and it is being very well received by our customers. The combination enables Gemalto to provide its customers with comprehensive end-to-end offering in the field of Identity Management. We are now in a position to address Tier 1 biometric market opportunities.

We are already the market share leader in eDocuments before the acquisition, and we are now set to further leverage this positioning. By integrating biometrics to our array of technologies, we are now in a position to span the scope of services that ranges from enrollments, issuance and to the growing number of e-services that these documents enable.

On slide 18, we have decreased key trends for the second part of 2017. First, we expect the removable SIM business to continue to decline at double-digit rates. The mobile ecosystem is taking time to prepare for the next generation connectivity. We are currently in this thing in this field, and already seeing good traction in on-demand connectivity projects in these newly emerging markets.

In payments, the normalization of U.S. EMV market demand is slow, coupled with sub-payment market in Latin America. The second part of the year will also see several integrating the Government Program acquisition. And in Enterprise, we expect increasing demand for data protection, while the software monetization and authentication businesses move toward a cloud subscription model. And finally, the acceleration should continue in Machine-to-Machine with the continuing expansion of the Internet of Things.

On slide 19, you have outlook for 2017 as it was announced on July 21st, so I will read it to you. Looking ahead, compared with the same period of last year, the second quarter double-digit revenue decreases in payments in Americas and the SIM businesses are anticipated to continue for the second semester. These predictions should be offset by the expected revenue acceleration in Enterprise, Machine-to-Machine and Government Programs, including the acquired Identity Management business, leading to stable company revenue for the second semester year-on-year.

Taking into account these revenue trends, the operating leverage of payments and SIM businesses will not be realized as expected. The effect of the transaction plan announced in April will start contributing materially towards the end of the year, Gemalto estimates its 2017 second semester profits from operation to be between €200 million to €230 million, leading to an expected full year profits from operation between €293 million and €323 million.

So this concludes today’s preliminary remarks. Laurent, could you explain to us the procedure for taking questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. So we have our first question from Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead, sir.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

One question on cost saving. When do you expect to benefit from the full impact of your €50 million savings plan, and how many years will you need to payback this investment? That would be my first question. The second one, you mentioned in the presentation that you have shutdown some business line activity in H1. What is the nature of these activities, in which division the business was located? And also, what will be the potential savings coming from this specific shutdown? Thank you.

Philippe Vallée

So we plan the transition plan to unfold positively step-by-step. So the period today is not completely defined, it’s beyond 2017, of course. And we expect the first results of this plan to be around €50 million in the quarter 2017. Now, on the payback [indiscernible] Jacques, do you want to comment?

Jacques Tierny

So I think it’s very strong payback and it is preferable to many other investments that we can find. The first analysis that we have done are very favorable, and we do these expenses as a very profitable investment. Anyway, may be you would like me to give a threshold. So I would say, of course, lower than three years payback.

Philippe Vallée

On the sub-activity you are referring to, this is related to business where in Mobile, and this is related to, let’s say, payment activity we do over SMS. But we don’t give any specific numbers. I saw that specific activity will yield in terms of return.

We have another question from Adithya Metuku from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead sir.

Adithya Metuku

I have a few questions, if I could. Firstly, when you look at the -- when you’re trying to keep your revenue stable in the second half of the year, it looks like you will have to grow your Government Program and Enterprise divisions by about 20% in the second half on a year-over-year basis. And also, given the headwinds from the euro, I just wanted to get your sense on whether that 20% growth is possible? And secondly, can you give us may be, one for Jack, maybe you could give us some color on the one-off charges that you intend to take in the second half of the year? There were a number of one-off charges in the first half. It will really help for modeling purposes. Thank you.

Philippe Vallée

So just to be very clear on the key element on which our guidance is currently based. So as far as payments and SIM is concerned, we have based our guidance on a decline of the revenue, which is comprised between minus 15% to minus 20%. As far as the Machine-to-Machine, we are around the low teens to the mid-teens profile. As far as Enterprise is concerned, we are around mid singles, that’s slightly above mid single to high single. And as far as Government Program is concerned, we think it should stable from stable to mid-single. This is what we are putting to -- taking into account in our guidance.

Being conscious or aware that as far as the payment our SIM are concerned, we have taken very aggressive price decline execution, which leads to a conservative focus. And we think that as far as payment is concerned, Q2 is definitely the most changing quarter we had year-on-year this year. You want to give some color on the…

Jacques Tierny

We are talking about the $37 million of restructuring cost. And you remember, I explained that it included the implementation also of the new information system and business combination costs. We haven’t split this restructuring cost figure of $37 million. We haven’t still explained exactly the transition plan. The increase that we have in H1 over last year is related to the transition plan, and not the rest. For H2, we see an increase year-on-year, which would be of similar magnitude compared to H1. And indeed I repeat what we said earlier that as to transition plan, when we look at everything we do, we ensure the payback is good.

Philippe Vallée

So to be very clear on guidance, the different patterns I’ve given you segment-by-segment, will lead to H2, which is stable. And this is to be compared with minus 8% we have in H1 at constant exchange rates.

Adithya Metuku

So that’s in the stable guidance does not take into account the FX headwinds at the moment. It’s just constant FX rate.

Philippe Vallée

It is a constant exchange rate…

So we have another question from Mr. Stephane Houri from Natixis. Please go ahead sir.

Stephane Houri

I have a question on the integration of 3M. I’m a little bit surprised by the low contribution of the profit of the business you acquired. So what is your view in the second half for this business, because you are saying that it has been well received by customer? So what does it mean in fact? And the second question is a genial question. Just to understand why you have decided to communicate a little bit later on the next strategic plan, we were waiting for H2 this year it will be probably more in H1 next year. So is there any lack of visibility that is pushing you to postpone it?

Philippe Vallée

So thank you for your questions. First-of-all and back to the identity and management business point. To be clear, the May and June numbers are basically not representative of the normative rates moving forward as it is just two months -- three to two months into the integration. To be very clear and to help you model, you can base the normative rates moving up, moving forward by taking the top line in 2016 for identity management business at $202 million, and the PFO contribution at $53 million. So again $202 million at the top line and $53 million as PFO contribution, and this is in line with what we published when we closed upon the churn on May 1st. And this view has not changed.

The reason why we indicate that this is really well received by our customers, it's because -- and again back to the rationale of that acquisition. We are internalizing the biometric function and they see now Gemalto more as a one stop shop having a good, let’s say, understanding of what needs to be done as far as the biometric data base is concerned. And this is, for them, material to deal with Gemalto in this year, because we offer a deeper solution.

The question on strategy day, well on this strategy day, there is no finger linked to a lack of activities. It's more like, we have -- to deploy our short-term action plan. And I think it would be much more efficient for Gemalto to discuss long-term strategy when this current, let’s say, headwinds are over. And therefore, we are postponing the transaction.

We have another question from Achal Sultania from Credit Suisse.

Achal Sultania

One question Phillippe on same card business. If I -- like obviously, you don’t give the profitability in the business now, but it seems like it's going to be loss making. So I’m just trying to understand what can change going forward, which will allow the SIM card business to come back to profitability apart from the cost cutting that you are doing. Do you have it like -- do you think that this business can become profitable, not this year but maybe next year 2018. And if that happens, what could drive that? And then if it doesn’t happen like how should we think about this business long-term. Do you believe that this business is still need to be in this business long-term, or you could actually exit out it gradually? Thank you.

Philippe Vallée

First of all -- and let me correct definitely your perception. This business is definitely profitable. It’s less profitable than what it's used to be because we are not having the same operating leverage, but we used to have. But we definitely have a profitable business here. And because we are currently and we have already in the past, removed cost to allocate them to other part of the company.

Now what it is important also to take into account is that we want to stay in that business because it gives us the opportunity to keep on interfacing with our important base of mobile carriers when comes the eSIM opportunity. And as far as the SIM opportunity is concerned, the good news is that this industry is taking shape. I mean this architecture is coming into market. We have announced recently some significant customer wins, both with the device side, guys like Microsoft, or Lenovo Connect, but also with the carrier side, AT&T and Telefónica to name a few.

And therefore, it’s very important for us to take position of the business to be there and ready, when we have devices of any kind to connect to new on-demand connectivity services. What is unfortunate for us is the time of the transition. But going forward, we have, let's say, positive news on our position for the eSIM.

We have another question from Sandeep Deshpande from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Sandeep Deshpande

You mentioned earlier that you see the decline in payment card side similar in the second half, similar to what you see in the second quarter. What are you hearing at this point from your customers or your customers’ customers on the cards in terms of inventory in the channel? Why is it -- the downturn is lasting so long? Is there – what is the level that they see of inventory and when do you expect to see, on the payment card side, the declines that you mean to reduce as the inventory gets consumed?

Philippe Vallée

We’ve tried to summarize it in the slide 16 in the left hand part of the slide where you see somewhat the demand of -- as we see saw it and as we predicted, going forward, for this market. So first of all and let’s not forget, but this market switched from let's say more zero to one-fourth of the total market demand in a very, very short period of time. And what is happening today, technically, is that we see an adjustment in terms of the demand to a normalized level of business, so business as usual.

And I think on that business, we had our worst quarter ever in Q2. And as we proceed as we talk with our customers, as our customers are getting more confidence on how to manage EMV, we’ll get a much better visibility.

Sandeep Deshpande

And in terms of your customers moving to dual interface cards in the U.S., is there any movement on that front or that is much later?

Philippe Vallée

I would say, it’s in between it’s not now, but it’s not much later. There is no massive migration so to speak as we speak. But this is some interest that in that, let’s say, opportunity. Let’s not forget but the main arguments for the financial institutions about dual interface is to displace cash, so less cash leading to transition means more transition generated by cards, means more revenues for the financial institutions. So this is vested interest for them to move towards dual interface.

What’s not easy so far is to have the ecosystem ready for dual interface and typically the merchants as well as the payment organizations are currently working on the simplified classification process. They are working on consumer education and this takes more time than we anticipated.

We have another question from Andrew Humphrey from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Andrew Humphrey

First off I wanted to ask about Mobile Subscriber Services. You’ve highlighted relatively low growth there from one half to the next half. The broader question I have there was how much of a hurry you see operators being in? And the customers you called out haven’t mentioned, I guess, any of the networks we would normally assume are early adopters of this type of technology, I mean, sort of Vodafone or Verizon. So the broad question is about how much of a hurry operators seem to be in to prepare for eSIM. And I guess specifically on that, whether you have an idea of what your win rate has been on bids there, or whether you’ve been involved in any tenders and not one over the first half of this year? Secondly, I wanted to ask about payments, you’ve talked a lot about market normalizations. One simple question, just wanted to check whether or not you have lost any contract perhaps over the course of the last 12 months? And then finally, we’ve seen a few developments with some of your competitors in Machine-to-Machine over the last month or two. Can you talk about any opportunities you may have there that might result from those developments?

Philippe Vallée

So the question on the eSIM speed, I think the carriers are motivated definitely to launch the eSIM, because for them, it’s the opportunity to connect and create additional businesses, besides what we have today, which is the smartphone business vis-à-vis the extension between the smartphone and the non-smartphone opportunity around the eSIM. But today, when you look at the likely target for eSIM, meaning the cards of the watch and over options today we can’t say but those businesses or those opportunities have been a big success, especially when you look at what’s your segment.

So the change, so to speak, is not so much easy eSIM ready or easy eSIM adopted and this is clearly adopted by the carrier. The question is more about, let’s say, the success rates of those new product coming into the market. The second element in terms of timing is also the upgrade of the infrastructure for our typically mobile carrier. And it is about integrating that into the operating system into the customer acquisition process.

Now, as far as the question is concerned on payments, we have not lost any significant contract. This is a market which is competitive and we are there to battle, and to be a bit on this business and we’ll be there. Your question on the Machine-to-Machine, I’m not sure I understand exactly what is your question, but we have let’s say a pretty nice growth plus 7% over H1 and plus 15% over Q2. And we continue to enjoy good design wins with our customers in Machine-to-Machine.

Andrew Humphrey

I think on Machine-to-Machine I was really just asking one of your main competitors in that area has had some management changes in the structure recently. So I wanted to talk about any additional opportunities you might have over and above the good growth you’ve seen recently.

Philippe Vallée

No, I don’t have anything to comment about this competitor.

So we have another question from Gianmarco Bonacina from Equita. Please go ahead.

Gianmarco Bonacina

Just a follow-up question on your acquisition of the 3M business, you mentioned this business had $200 million sales in 2016. It is not clear it's expected this business to have organic growth for this year once you were positive, because if we look at the €22 million for two months, it's clearly significantly lower than the run rate implied by the $200 million. I understand there maybe some seasonality. But if you can please maybe give a little bit more color on what organic growth you expect for this business for this year, and maybe also for 2018. Thank you.

Philippe Vallée

To be very clear, we view it’s a bit early to tell any activity for this business, going forward. I mean, today, what we see is something which is normative to what we have acquired and no bad surprise on this. Now, going forward, I mean lesson taken, don’t forget that we have acquired the business, which was very tiny within the 3M Company. And what we see today is people and employees are very happy to join Gemalso and finding colleagues and happy to work together on, let’s say, growing opportunities in the business. And I see only positive things happening on this integration.

We have another question from Antonin Baudry from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Antonin Baudry

I have three question, if I many. Was it possible to come back on the payment segment, I saw you fly on ’16 of course. But will it possible to have a more granularity on the basis of comparison of the decrease of revenue in the U.S. I mean would it be possible to see from Q1s on ’18 finally grows to come back to positive level? And I put that into perspective with what’s happened in China, on India, if we could have more color on what happened in this country. My second question is about competitive landscape. In SIM card business payment but other activities as well. Do you remain Gemalto as a technological leader in each of these segments, or did you see change or shifts of competitive landscape in the current environment. And last question on enterprise security. We heard lot about hacking everywhere on more on more security everywhere on your top line growth on this segment. Yes, it’s good. But you still have not delivered. We could expect from this very strong demand from security everywhere. Can you comment on that? Thank you.

Philippe Vallée

So, as far as the payment segment is concerned, I think in U.S. market, we see a steady rates going forward and we have now a better visibility. Again, Q2 was definitely in my view the worst quarter we have to go through in the specific market. Now, taking into account you can’t really compare Chinese market or Indian market with the U.S. one, very different market structure. I would say, what’s happening today in China is that this market is really in the renewal cycle. I mean most entirely equipped. And we know but the credit card is improving a bit. It’s a very tiny fraction of the business, while the debit card is a bit challenged by over [half] purchase.

And in India, we are really in early days of the deployment, and India is always much longer to deploy whatever technology you are thinking about. I mean we have exactly that same experience on the SIM card back in 1995 or 1996, or something. It's actually almost 10 years for India to really start to ramp on the SIM card business.

Now, on the competition side, I mean, we are still leading both on the regular SIM and the eSIM opportunities, and our win rates on contract is pretty satisfactory. So I’m happy with the business win we have achieved so far. And on the enterprise business, again you have to split that business into three parts. We enjoy the pretty nice growth on encryption plus 6% over H1. What is I should say, a bit changing is our patterns in authentication and software monetization, because in these two sub-segments of the enterprise and business, we see a transaction from the dongle based authentication to once more a software based model, based on the subscription by the way.

And our subscription part is growing very fast but our hardware based business is declining a bit. So this is that combination of things. But makes us expect that we should have in the second semester something between mid single to high single-digit growth, top-line wise for enterprise. But the key rationale the fundamental of our business are still there. We need more security in enterprise to protect the employees and the data.

We have another question from Neil Steer from Redburn. Please go ahead.

Neil Steer

I actually have a couple of hopefully quick questions. The first one is, with the less than three year payback, given the annualized savings of €50 million. Can we presume therefore that the total cost will be something in the range of €100 million to €150 million? And therefore, we’ll see quite substantial costs, both cash and P&L costs into 2018? First question.

Jacques Tierny

Yes, if I may answer immediately, which is speaking yes of course -- I mean you know the expense we spread over certain number of months and the payback is coming afterwards at the same time also. So yes, you’re perfectly right.

Neil Steer

And just a slight follow-on to that. You mentioned that your exceptional charges in the first half this year include investments in an IT system. Could you explain to me under what basis is an investment in an IT system, which is clearly part of the ongoing operations that’s classified by the auditors as an exceptional charge?

Jacques Tierny

Yes, definitely, because it’s absolutely a non-recurring charge and of course it also has a very good payback that the financing has been computing. And it's designed at enabling the company to better absorb any new companies that we buy and also better coordinate all [ERPs], which have specialized functions in the Company to have information, which is still more accurate and fast.

Philippe Vallée

Neil, this IT system is about our ERP. So we are currently integrating the ERP of SafeNet and Cogent. And definitely, we need a much better system than the previous generation we had. And this also to the integration of the key acquisitions we made in the past year.

Neil Steer

And you alluded to the fact that in response to an earlier question about 3M margin, obviously, quite low for May and June. You implied that the normative run rate is obviously around about 25%, 26%. Is that the level of contribution margin -- PFO margin that you would expect to achieve in the second half of this year, or at some point in 2018? Or is it 2019, 2020, when do we see that 25%, 26%?

Philippe Vallée

You should take the same assumptions, going forward, of course. But we disclosed when we conclude the transaction of May 1st.

Neil Steer

And those assumptions are what, just remind me?

Philippe Vallée

$202 million of top-line wise with the contribution of $53 million -- those numbers were in USD since we acquired the business, and it was -- accounting was [indiscernible]. But this is -- so $202 million in top-line and $53 million in contribution.

Neil Steer

But to be clear, when do we see that PFO margin?

Philippe Vallée

This is the starting point from which we are going to integrate. Let’s not forget that we said also that we’re going to invest in that business, because we need to have more R&D into the OpEx. But on the other hand, we will grow the top-line because that business will benefit from the different sales offices we have across the planet to be sold. So this is -- we should go to that kind of normative trend towards 2020 progressively.

And we have another question from Alexandre Faure from Exane BNP. Please go ahead.

Alexandre Faure

I’ve got two actually; firstly, going back on the payment business, I am afraid. I think you discussed quite a lot situation in the U.S. and in Lat-Am. Could you come back for us on what growth was like in the regions in EMEA, in Asia, notably. And what you’re expecting for those regions, going forward? Because it looks like in Q2, a number of regions were possibly very soft, not just the Americas. So that would be my first question.

Philippe Vallée

But we not really disclosed the situation for all of our regions. The idea for me was to be a bit more detailed and give you more colors about the swings we had in Americas, both Lat-Am and the U.S. But in roughly in Q1, outside the Americas, this business was flat.

Alexandre Faure

And second question was on the financial services in your model division. You’re cutting it out into a press release as being clearly weak in Q2. If you could just give us a bit of background there, what’s causing the softness and those financial services for MNOs, is it still really a big chunk of your business in platform and services, is there still a long way to go until we bottom out. Thanks very much.

Philippe Vallée

So what we call Mobile Financial Services had good Q2 2016, so we success from a comparing basis, because we completed an important project. So if you exclude Mobile Financial Services our Mobile Subscriber Services where typically our on-demand connectivity services is located. So the possibility to remotely activate any SIM, that segment grew by 2% in the first semester. And by the way we also decided to remove Mobile Financial Services from our mobile part, and we progressively integrated in our activity with the other digital banking opportunities we sell today.

Alexandre Faure

So just a follow up here -- what’s left then in platform and services from mobile? Is it essentially connectivity on demand and maybe a bit of net size or net size is almost gone now?

Philippe Vallée

No, we see that as a net size, as a fully owned fleet of Gemalto. And we have other services, which are legacy services, which is concerning to our customers and part of the world, like in Africa and Latin America. So we’re still there and contributing by the way. Remember, as we came from a situation where we have this so called OTA platform with legacy platform we have there, which are still there, by the way, at present time to manage the removable SIM, because you still have some different parameters, especially going forward to LTE. And those platforms are still easily used by our customers to run their LTE cloud base. And by the way, that’s the leverage platform we intent to use going forward when we move throughout the eSIM.

Operator

Philippe Vallée

Okay, thank you very much, Laurent. And thank you for all of you and your time you allocated to us today. Our next call is set for October 27, 2017 when we publish our third quarter revenue for you. Thank you for your interest in Gemalto, and have a good day.

