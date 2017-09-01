Juniper To Acquire Cyphort For SIEM Complement Technology

The deal builds on Juniper's initiatives to transition its business model to a more balanced hardware and software approach to providing networking capabilities.

Cyphort has developed software that is complementary to SIEM systems, to enhance enterprise defenses against cyber security threats.

Juniper Networks has announced a deal to acquire security software company Cyphort for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Networking technology companyJuniper Networks (JNPR) hasannounced its intent to acquire Cyphort for an undisclosed amount.

Cyphort provides real-time security analytics to mid- and large-sized enterprises for advanced threat defense.

With the acquisition, Juniper wants to continue building on its software-defined network security offerings as it makes the transition from a primarily hardware-driven supplier to a more balanced hardware/software solutions provider.

Target Company

Santa Clara, California-based Cyphort was founded in 2011 to create an open architecture system that integrates with existing SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) tools to enhance threat visibility by using machine learning and behavioral analytics.

Management is headed by President and CEO Manoj Leelanivas, who joined the firm in 2013 and was previously EVP Sales at Juniper Networks.

Below is an overview/testimonial video about Cyphort’s approach:

(Source:Cyphort)

The Cyphort system’s primary components include:

Threat Detection

Threat Analytics

One-Touch Threat Mitigation

Cyphort raised approximately $54 million from a syndicate of venture capital and strategic investors including Dell Technologies Capital, Foundation Capital, Matrix Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Trinity Ventures and Zouk Capital.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Juniper didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the purchase price was likely not a material amount.

The combination of Cyphort’s machine learning advanced security analytics solution with Juniper’s Sky ATP (Advanced Threat Prevention) platform aims to provide Juniper’s mid- and large-sized clients with faster performance, additional supported file types and enhanced threat detection capabilities.

As the firm stated in the deal announcement,

Cyphort’s solution is built with an open architecture that integrates with existing security tools to discover and contain the threats that bypass the first line of security defense. This is accomplished through machine learning and behavioral analytics to improve efficacy. Harnessing the power of its analytics engine, Cyphort’s technology complements traditional security information and event management (SIEM) platforms and, in some cases, provides a more efficient and simpler solution for enterprise customers.

Although Cyphort calls its solution the 'anti-SIEM,' it is actually complementary to traditional SIEM platforms due to its open architecture approach.

With the transition from on-premises legacy systems to the cloud well underway, enterprises have a greater need for improved threat detection across their various environments, whether public, private or hybrid.

Juniper, which has built most of its business on hardware solutions, is making a move toward software-defined capabilities, similar to others in the space such as Cisco (CSCO).

By adding software-centric services, companies like Juniper and Cisco can ‘move up the stack’ to provide more holistic and potentially differentiated capabilities, while also receiving a greater share of the value chain.

Additionally, software-delivered services tend to provide more predictable revenue streams, whether through SaaS revenue models or more traditional up-front plus maintenance models.

Assuming Juniper can quickly integrate the Cyphort system into its offering, the deal helps to bolster its position as a provider of software-defined network security offerings.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.