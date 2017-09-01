Intra-Cellular Therapies: Positive FDA Response Leads To A Rebound In Share Price

While a large market opportunity is being addressed, several risk factors are presented below that should be taken into consideration.

Shares have rebounded now that the FDA completed its review of its response and gave the company the green light to proceed.

The share price has traded in quite a range since I first introduced the stock to readers as a potential turnaround candidate.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) have had quite the wild ride since I initially presented the idea to readers on February 6th. The stock was in the red by as much as 35% since I made my call, currently having rebounded to show a gain of 25% in the present.

ITCI data by YCharts

Keys to my original thesis included the following:

Shares had already fallen over 65% in the past six months as a result of lead drug candidate ITI-007 failing to beat placebo in a phase 3 trial in patients with schizophrenia. I believed this was far overdone.

The company had over $400 million in cash and a market capitalization of around $600 million, leaving its central nervous system-focused pipeline worth a mere $200 million after backing cash out.

Lumateperone aced a phase 2 study and another phase 3 study, but then flunked a final phase 3 study. However, when looking at all three studies, it was clear that the 60 mg dose resulted in similar improvement in schizophrenia symptoms.

The safety profile of the drug was superior to risperidone, a factor that could play into the company's favor when the FDA is considering the totality of the data. Just look at the lawsuits and controversy concerning undisclosed side effects, with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) already having paid over $2 billion in penalties and settlements.

Increases in levels of glucose, triglycerides, cholesterol, and prolactin, as well as increased weight gain, were much more marked with administration of risperidone- this is another reason that lumateperone would be a desirable alternative.

In May, the stock slumped when the FDA asked for more information on findings observed in nonclinical animal toxicology studies of lumateperone. The company responded by stating it still intended to submit an NDA by mid-2018 supported by efficacy observed in prior studies while proceeding with a long-term safety study of lumateperone.

Shares have rebounded over 60% since the beginning of August after the FDA informed the company that it had completed its review of its response and agreed that adequate data was presented to support that toxicity observed in animal species is not relevant in humans due to distinctive metabolic pathways. As a result, management decided to green light the long-term safety study and submit its NDA for treating schizophrenia by mid-2018 as originally guided.

Analysts were swift to reward the company as well, referring to advantages over current schizophrenia medications that I've already mentioned above and noting that the drug could achieve over $1 billion in sales if expanded into other indications, such as bipolar depression and agitation in patients with dementia.

Other Information

Second-quarter results revealed cash and equivalents of $342.6 million as of June 30th, comparing favorably to net loss of $17.8 million.

Future catalysts include several presentations in the near term, including the 30th European College of Neuropsychopharmacology Congress, the World Psychiatric Association Congress, and the 10th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Meeting. Now that the main obstacle has been removed, increased institutional attention should allow the stock to be revalued significantly higher.

Another catalyst will be the initiation of a second bipolar depression monotherapy trial to be conducted globally, along with enrollment updates for pivotal programs in bipolar depression and in agitation associated with dementia. Patient enrollment in these studies is ongoing. We are initiating a second bipolar depression monotherapy trial, Study '404, to be conducted globally.

One risk to thesis is setbacks with ongoing trials, including enrollment, which could significantly push back timelines provided by management. Disappointing data is also a concern while the chief risk at this point is whether the FDA will consider the totality of the data sufficient to approve the drug. As we've learned recently in a couple cases where companies received RTF (Refuse to File) responses to their New Drug Application filings, there are no guarantees at any stage of the process. Dilution appears to be off the table in the near term due to its significant cash position. Lastly, keep in mind that schizophrenia is a very competitive market with generic options such as risperidone that could make penetration an uphill battle.

For readers interested in the story who have done their due diligence, I suggest buying on weakness with a medium- to long-term outlook.

