Urban Outfitters' Issues May Be Worse Than You Think

Urban Outfitters (URBN) has been on a pretty wild ride in the past couple of years. The company's retail fortunes have been up and down as the industry has struggled in the past and a couple of years ago, URBN bought a pizza chain for some reason, causing the share price to fall precipitously on the confusing news. But even in the past 18 months or so URBN has seen its share price double and then get cut in half again as sentiment swings. But with a stronger Q2 report and a share price moving in the right direction, is it time to get long URBN again?

We'll begin with the chart and I must say, for a stock near its lows, the technicals are looking up. A base was made at $16 between June and August and this served as the level from which URBN rallied following its Q2 report. At the same time, the 50DMA turned up and the stock is rapidly approaching the falling 200DMA. Getting the longer MA to turn higher would be a big step in turning the downtrend around but investors must be patient. In the interim, the momentum indicators look much better as well and it looks like the bulls mean business this time. There is still much work left to do but for a stock that has been halved since late last year, things are looking up.

Total sales were down 2% in Q2 on comp sales of -4.9%. URBN's comps have been very volatile in the past few years and unfortunately, that volatility is working against it right now. The other thing that I find a bit concerning is that Free People is the only brand that seems to be able to produce any sort of growth on a regular basis. Comps there were up a very impressive 2.9% but it is also URBN's smallest segment (other than the restaurants). The two main brands - Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters - are both roughly double the size of Free People so -4% and -7.9% comps, respectively, overwhelmingly offset any gains Free People can muster. This has been the story for some time and while the two bigger brands have shown some signs of life in the past, it hasn't lasted. Free People continues to perform very well but it simply isn't enough.

In addition to tough comp sales numbers, margins were hammered in Q2 and I find this much more concerning. Gross margins fell a whopping 440bps against last year's Q2 as higher markdowns, lower initial margins as well as deleveraging of supply chain expenses all played a part. That sort of loss in margin is always troubling but given the reasons provided, I'm afraid this is more the norm than the exception for URBN. Lower initial margin means URBN's mix is shifting towards lower-margin product, leaving less room on the table in the first place for valuable gross profit dollars. Higher markdowns are because it has too much inventory that people do not want and this becomes very expensive to get rid of. And finally, deleveraging of supply chain expense won't improve unless/until sales see some signs of growth. Supply chain infrastructure is largely fixed so when sales move down, deleveraging of supply chain costs is almost a certainty. All of these factors are longer term and difficult to reverse so I'm afraid we're going to see more and more of this in the coming quarters. In short, the margin outlook for URBN is pretty bleak here.

Earnings estimates have come down since the report and the stock is now going for 14.5 times this year's earnings. Analysts are optimistic that total sales will move up 2% or so next year and that EPS will be 11% higher and while I can see some sort of sales rebound, I'm not so sure on the EPS number. URBN has some deep-seated margin issues and those will not be turned around overnight. Working through the problems it has with margins is going to take some doing and expecting everything to be copacetic by next year seems a bit brash.

The newly-announced buyback should help but I still cannot help but think URBN's margin issues are going to hold back the stock. It isn't particularly cheap but it isn't expensive here either, and while the chart looks good to me, the rally is still very early on and could fail. I'm not saying it will but the bulls have a lot of work in front of them to make it stick. On the whole, I think URBN is probably fairly valued here so if you buy it, you're buying the idea that it will beat estimates in the next few quarters. That may very well happen but that's not a leap I'm willing to take just yet.

