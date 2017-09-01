NCS Multistage Holdings' (NCSM) CEO Robert Nipper on NCS Multistage to Acquire Spectrum Tracer Services (Transcript)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (Pending:NCSM)

NCS Multistage to Acquire Spectrum Tracer Services

August 31, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Robert Nipper - CEO

Ryan Hummer - CFO

Analysts

Jim Wicklund - Credit Suisse

Jud Bailey - Wells Fargo

Sean Meakim - JP Morgan

Praveen Narra - Raymond James

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the NCS Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mode and later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Robert Nipper, CEO of NCS Multistage. Sir, you may begin.

Robert Nipper

Good morning and thanks for joining our call this morning. I'm pleased to have the opportunity to discuss with you a very exciting development for NCS. Yesterday, we signed an agreement to acquire Spectrum Tracer Services, a leading provider of chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostic services to clients in the U.S. and Canada, and I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome Spectrum’s 90 plus employees to the NCS family.

For today’s discussion, I will be referencing the slide deck that we posted to our website at ncsmultistage.com. You'll find it under Investor Relations, News and Events, investor calendar, together with the press release and 8-K announcing the transaction.

Turning to Page 2 first, before I begin discussing this exciting transaction for NCS, I need to make sure everybody is aware that some of the statements I will make today may be forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the future financial or operational results resulting from our pending acquisition of Spectrum.

These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and we caution you not to rely on these statements as our results, and those of Spectrum, could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

I’d like to refer you to the information on this slide as well as public filings made from time-to-time with the SEC, which outline those the various risks and uncertainties.

Now starting on Page 3, I’ll introduce Spectrum Tracer Services. Spectrum, which was founded in 2010, has grown rapidly into what Spectrum believes is the industry’s second-largest provider of chemical and radioactive diagnostics services, having traced approximately 650 wells in 2016 and nearly 5,000 over its history.

Approximately 85% of Spectrum’s revenue comes from a large and diverse base of customers operating in unconventional plays across the U.S. The Company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which is also where the Company’s tracer logistics operations and laboratory are located.

Spectrum’s largest service category is the provision of chemical tracer diagnostics services, which includes over 42 frac fluid identifiers of FFIs, 34 oil soluble tracers or OSTs and 17 natural gas tracers. Logistically, the tracers are deployed downhole, with frac fluid or proppant. Over time, samples are collected by Spectrum or the client, which are sent to Tulsa for analysis.

After the analysis is complete, a report is prepared for the customer, with a typical turnaround time of approximately one week from sample receipt to reporting. Spectrum has been an industry innovator, introducing its patented particulate-based oil soluble tracers in 2013. By deploying the oil tracers as a particulate, as opposed to a fluid, the tracers get distributed throughout the propped fracture network, enabling enhanced diagnostic capabilities.

Page 4 outlines a handful of the ways in which customers utilize tracer diagnostic services to optimize their completions and field development strategies. Tracers are a well-known and reliable tool that are utilized when evaluating new or prospective acreage, evaluating changes to completion designs and in building out field-level development plans and determining on an ongoing basis whether the entire wellbore is contributing to the total production from that well.

Tracer studies can range from something as simple as providing an indication that all stages are producing, to detailed multi-well studies in connection with well spacing pilots, where customers are running complex analyses to assess inter-well communication and make decisions about how to capitalize their fields. This type of analysis is aided by Spectrum’s proprietary FirstView 3-D visualization software, which is typically integrated with other diagnostic tools, providing a more comprehensive picture of well performance and well-to-well interaction.

Over time, Spectrum has seen higher percentages of its jobs utilizing multiple chemical tracer types, for example both water and oil traces, and has experienced an increase in the number of individual stages traced per well, consistent with the general industry trends toward increased completions intensity.

Moving on to Page 5, we’re very excited to be partnering with Steve Faurot and the rest of the Spectrum team, as we believe this is a unique opportunity that checks all the right boxes for us from an inorganic growth standpoint.

First and foremost, Spectrum’s services are a practical tool utilized by E&P companies to improved well performance, from evaluating landing zones, to completion designs and to field development strategies, which is entirely consistent with both NCS and our Anderson Thompson Reservoir Strategies team.

Second, as demonstrated with the OST product and other solutions under development, Spectrum is an innovator within its industry, and has been able to leverage its innovation to grow its market share overtime.

Third, this very unique business that has a financial profile similar to NCS’s, Specturm provides as service that customers value highly. The business is capital-light nature, without the need for significant investments in fixed assets.

Fourth, we are very excited about the ability to leverage our respective customer bases. So far this year, Spectrum has worked for approximately 70 customers in the U.S., while the NCS will have an opportunity to introduce Spectrum to our extensive customer based in Canada.

And finally, we believe that there is an opportunity for the use of tracer diagnostics services to accelerate the adoption of pinpoint stimulation and specifically MultiCycle sleeves, based on both current tracer applications as well as futures applications.

Page 6 is a helpful graphic outlining how we think about this combination, and how Spectrum fits together both NCS and ATRS. The key takeaways are that we will continue to build on our trusted advisor status with our customers, that we will be able to integrate tracer analytics into our ATRS workflows to make that group even more effective and that we will be even better positioned to deliver information and technologies to help our customers achieve their asset development objectives.

And now, I'll turn it over to Ryan Hummer to discuss some of the deal terms.

Ryan Hummer

Thanks Robert. Outline on Page 7, we have some of the financial terms and the impact of the transaction. We’ll be acquiring 100% of Spectrum for $80 million, on an enterprise value basis. This is an all-cash transaction with the exception of approximately $7 million of stock that Spectrum’s President and CFO will be rolling into NCS equity, resulting in the issuance of approximately 306,000 NCS shares. Of note, Spectrum is an LLC, and we structure this transaction to be able to achieve certain attributes for U.S. tax purposes.

In addition, there is an earn-out of $12.5 million as available to Spectrum’s shareholders, which can be earned based on the cumulative 15-month financial performance from October 1, 2017 through the end of 2018. The earn-out begins to be earned for Spectrum shareholders at a level above the base case financial plan for the business, and therefore it’s partially self-funding in nature. We’ll all be very happy if we’re in a position to make the payment with respect to the earned out.

To give a sense for Spectrum’s size and financial profile, we currently expect that Spectrum will generate revenue of nearly $30 million for the full 2017 calendar year, pending any impacts from the recent hurricane. From a margin standpoint, Spectrum’s margins have been pretty consistent with NCS’s over the past several years. Excluding our second quarter when our margins are well over the spring breakup.

So therefore, the overall margin profile for Spectrum tends to be a bit higher than it has from a full year perspective and in line during the first quarter and also during the first four quarters. Based on the $30 million revenue target for the year and the target margin for Spectrum, we believe working in multiple of approximately 8 to 8.5 times of 2017 adjusted EBITDA.

Since we are primarily utilizing cash on the balance sheet, together with a draw on our U.S. revolver to fund the transaction. We expect the transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings per share. The ultimate accretion will depend on the purchase price allocation. However we believe that the accretion will be in the mid-to-high single digits going forward.

To that point on the financing, we will be amending our revolving credit facility to reflect an increase in the size of our U.S. revolver from $25 million to $50 million being our total revolver capacities of $75 million. We expect the post transaction liquidity including both cash on the balance sheet as well as unused revolver capacity will be over $60 million.

With that, I'll turn it back to Robert for closing remarks.

Robert Nipper

So just summarize on Page 8. We believe this is a powerful combination that enhances our ability to support the optimization of our customers’ completion designs and field development strategies. By adding Spectrum to the NCS portfolio, we will be diversifying our service offering and increasing the percent of revenue derived from customers in the U.S. This is not a combination predicated on cost synergies.

We believe that we will be able to effectively leverage a highly complementary customer set and potentially leverage learnings from tracer diagnostics to drive increased adoption of NCS’s Multistage Unlimited technology. This transaction represents a tactical and accretive use of our balance sheet, while maintaining strong pro forma liquidity.

Spectrum delivers insights to its customers, and has been able to successfully build market share through the introduction of innovative technologies within their segment, which we will continue to support going forward.

Finally, while I hope the strategic fit is evident, there is a strong cultural fit between the two companies, with a focus on our people, innovation and our customers. As I mentioned in the introduction, we look forward to welcoming Spectrum’s employee base into the NCS family and driving continued success.

At this point, I’d like to open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question is from the line of Jim Wicklund of Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Jim Wicklund

You've mentioned that there is a number two tracer diagnostic company ProTechnics being the first?

Robert Nipper

That's correct.

Jim Wicklund

Okay. And it strikes I'm looking at Slide 6. And all we've had attention to so far is your fleet count which you need to do better giving us, but fleet counted no kind of things and we haven't paid any attention to Anderson Thomson. And you mentioned them several times in your presentation today and on Page 6, you've got there circle right there with everybody. I don't think have been asked the question about Anderson Thomson since you came public. Can you enlighten us a little bit as to what Anderson Thomson brings to this whole thing?

Robert Nipper

Sure. So, if you recall the reason that we set up Anderson Thomson inside at the Company, originally was because of their expertise and rate transient analysis. And so workflow methodology that can allow our customers to evaluate well performance a like-for-like basis by normalizing wellbores in terms of linked the wellbore about a profit pump and a number of different factors in the wells, and also getting a better view on recovery on the wells overtime, in the shorter period of time.

So, it gives our customers in some cases the ability instead of waiting for 18 months of production results with as little as maybe three or four months of production results, they’ve been able to project an accurate type curve out to help our customers understand what the optimization effort was able to provide in those particular cases. So, overtime what we’ve done is we’ve move from just providing RTA analysis to our customers to establishing more of a subsurface reservoir group.

So with the geology support, geo-scientific support, as well as reservoir engineering and completions experience, we’re working for our customers in ways where we middle into private equity firm acquires acreage and sets up a management team and doesn’t have the in-house support. Anderson Thomson came in and offered to fill those gaps giving our customers the ability to go in and fully develop their assets, but also allowing us to get involved earlier with the customers as well as getting a better understanding of our customers what our drivers are.

So, what we’re seeing and expect to continue to see overtime is that having the Anderson Thompson relationship in the Company, this gets us closer to our customers earlier on in the process and gives us a better understanding from a reservoir standpoint, you know, what the drivers are for our customers and that can help to drive and has helped to drive development of our technology for customer applications.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jud Bailey of Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Jud Bailey

Robert, could you maybe talk, maybe a little more detail. How you see the synergy between Spectrum and the pinpoint completion, your pinpoint completion technology. How do we think about the overall opportunities to cross sell or just the synergy overall, maybe you can help us things about that?

Robert Nipper

Yes, we think about that opportunity a couple of different ways, Jud. Number one, the customer base that Spectrum has in the U.S. is discrete from the customer base that NCS has. There is almost no couple of customers and as I mentioned earlier, they work for 70 customers in 2016. So, we see the opportunities of being able to work with their reputation, with their customer base.

And because when customers are using Tracer Services, they're generally trying to optimize how to solve the problem. And in a lot of cases still in the U.S., our customers don’t understand that there isn’t option other than maybe some of the ones that they're familiar with, to be able to differ to optimize. And so, we think that relationship where customers already looking for ways to optimize is going to be helpful.

Second, there is specific technologies that either exists already with Tracer Services or are in development where we can look at things like pinpoint production. So if we were able to take a sleeve in half tracer type capabilities in that sleeves and understanding exactly where production is coming in a well, and how that production is characterized, then we think that that can add value to our customers as well from an optimization standpoint.

One of the things that we're seeing as a trend in Canada now because it's more matured in terms of the horizontal shale plays and more water-flood type applications for secondary recovery where our customers are trying to understand, how do I set up my injection sleeve in these wells and how do I know what the most effective way is to produce when I have a water-flood. So for an example, our customer may experiment with injecting through the hill of the well while not injecting at the tail of the well.

And it can be fairly expensive to be able to put an additional hard well to be able to isolate those sections where they're pumping in the one part of the well versus another. With MultiCycle sleeve, they can actually go into the wellbore and close sleeves and control the injection profile in that manner, more cost effectively. And with Tracer Services, they can tell where that sleeve is going to what wells are going to and what kind a communication they have.

So, we believe they're just adding an extra layer of diagnostic services and being evolved in that part of the discussion with the clients can help drive further adoption about our pinpoint stimulation product lines as well as new technologies that can be developed for the customer needs and things that we learned.

Jud Bailey

Okay. Great that's very helpful. And my second question is thinking about the anticipated growth trajectory of this business. Is this -- should we think about a growth profile for this business similar to how we think about your pinpoint simulation products? Or it just sounds like to grow more than your kind a sliding sleeve technology, think about 2018?

Robert Nipper

Yes, sure. So, we think there is a number of different ways that the Spectrum product lines can grow. Since they've founded the Company, they grown their market share against -- I think anybody will think it’s a well established incumbent. We believe that further market gains are achievable there. We believe today that in the total addressable market for where tracers sit today that their markets share -- Spectrum's market shares are about half that of for that it's a core lap. So market share growth is obviously is the way that we think that continue to grow.

Secondly, right now we believe that or Spectrum believes that, our horizontal wells they're drilled about 20% or trace. And we believe that overtime that, that percentage can increase significantly with some of the tracer products that are today that customers drive to better understand from a diagnostics standpoint how their wells are performing. But also with some of the new products that are being developed by Spectrum today that can help drive that adoption even much higher than the 20%. So, those are we think that they have some significant runway ahead very, very similar to the way we think about NCS.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Sean Meakim of JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Sean Meakim

So, Robert, just thinking about you're adding -- you've added the consulting business and now you're adding other service business that. And it's best used seems like this meant to act a neutral arbiter of well results for your E&P customers. And so as you're trying to grow market share in your core pinpoint completions business, how do you manage the natural conflicts of the different functions of, A, product selling business versus these more consulting type of businesses?

Robert Nipper

You've asked a great question, Sean. So that's a question we asked ourselves for eight months before we set up Anderson Thomson in the Company. We knew that we needed to be able to get and develop in-house higher level of expertise around the reservoir and get a better understanding of what our customers' drivers were, in different fields and for different companies. And we felt that the only way that we'll be able to do that is to have something like an Anderson Thomson.

But one of the peers that we have is that we didn't want to get the reputation of setting up an entity that had this expertise and the ability to add value to our clients, but then have the reputation that entity was doing nothing but sell it or trying to push sleeves and pinpoint stimulation in the marketplace.

So we’ve been very aware of that. There are cases where Anderson Thompson's come in and look in development strategies for clients and pinpoint might not have been exactly the right answer in those particular cases and they're very clear with clients on. But in more cases, they're not. We’ve seen where early on when they look in that -- are looking at these opportunities with clients that those are the right types of opportunities to be considered upfront something can fulfill trails.

So, we expect to do the same thing with Spectrum. They’re going to be operating in as a separate entity just like Anderson Thompson is. They’ll continue selling in through the same channels of they are today. We’ll take advantage of the opportunities for the relationships that they have in the U.S. for our sales people to access those as well as we’ll be able to bring them into our relationships in Canada. But certainly and continue to focus on making sure that there is not a unnatural bias for them to make recommendations that are in line with making better wells.

Jud Bailey

And then just, today you dive into the customer synergies a little bit. Could you give us a little more detail in terms of who were the key decision makers at the E&P for tracers versus your pinpoint product? In another words just trying to get a sense of, how you view kind of be map over those different relationships at the ground level versus requiring C level type of decision?

Robert Nipper

Yes. So, the decisions are -- let me start with this, so the users of tracers and our completion products of the same people. So, there will be the completion engineers and in general basis. So it will be completions engineers. The decision makers however are bit different. So what we see is that with Tracer Services because it’s a much more mature product that's been around for much longer. It’s well-known in the industry and that decision could we make further down into the Company, at the user level. With the new completions technology, we’ve seen that, as you mentioned, we may have to go as high as C level to be able to start the process of introducing this technology into the Company.

So, while we’re having to go through that pathway, we’re not actually been able to interface with the actual user of technology because are not using it and they have time restraints, so it’s a relationship that's difficult and it takes more time for us to develop. Where Spectrum actually has that relationship with those guys already, we think that it can facilitate us while we’re working at the higher levels in the Company to introduce pinpoint stimulation also to be beginning to form those relationships at the usual level, so that adoption can hopefully be accelerated.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question is from the line of Praveen Narra of Raymond James. Your line is open.

Praveen Narra

Good morning, guys. I guess, when we think about the dataflow for Spectrum. The Spectrum gets to hold onto the data for internal marketing usages or does the data media just going to transfer back to E&P?

Robert Nipper

So, it’s very similar to the data that we collect for our customers. So, Spectrum collects the data, they hold the data, the data is partnered into the client though. But in some cases, the clients will released that the use of the data to Spectrum to be able to use outside of that client.

Praveen Narra

And then I guess just in terms of the secondary versus the completion stage usage. Where does Spectrum stand today in terms of percentage use for completion usage to versus EOR?

Robert Nipper

So let just make sure I understand the question. So for the Spectrum product usage, you want to know what the split is between EOR and conventional.

Praveen Narra

Exactly.

Robert Nipper

Yes, so I'd say EOR is a very small percentage today.

Operator

Thank you. Now at this time, I'm showing no further questions. I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Robert Nipper for any closing remarks.

Robert Nipper

Thank you, operator. I just want to thank everybody for taking the time to listen in today. And let us know if you have any future questions. That will be completed our call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Everybody have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.