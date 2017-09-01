MannKind: Afrezza Sales Bring In More Dollars; FDA Label Decision On Deck

MannKind (MNKD) investors will want to tune in to the details in this weeks tracking article for some adjustments that have been made. After the first 4 weeks of Q3 I adjusted my model for script sales upward. At that time, I did not adjust my net revenue per script because while the data did show some upward momentum, I wanted to ensure that the net revenue trend I was seeing was strong enough and consistent enough to justify a change. As my regular readers know, my projections are somewhat of a "living" document. In other words, if I see data that warrants a shift in my model, I make that adjustment and inform the readers.

After the data from last week came in, I spent some time crunching numbers and felt that rather than wait until the end of the month, that it was time to adjust the net revenue per script models. This change impacted my net revenue projections as well as my interpretation of MannKind's net revenue guidance. I published these shifts on August 28th in the comments section of my last article. The high points of the impacts of the changes are as follows:

My lower projections moved net revenue for Afrezza sales for the second half of the year from $4.0 million to $4.518 million.

My middle projection moved net revenue for Afrezza sales for the send half of the year from $4.228 million to $4.773 million

My high projection moved net revenue for Afrezza sales for the second half of the year from $4.406 million to $4.974 million

The number of scripts for MannKind to reach $6 million in net Afrezza sales in the second half of the year was decreased to 12,899.

The number of scripts for MannKind to reach $10 million in net Afrezza sales in the second half of 2017 was reduced to 21,686

What I always recommend is that readers let the data lead them to conclusions rather than arriving at a conclusion and then trying to force the data to fit that narrative. In simple terms, the data I look at has justified an adjustment to the net revenue line. I suspect that the reason for this is that the marketing efforts (inclusive of the sales team) are gaining a better level of efficiency. This assumption is a bit presumptive, so caution is warranted. What could be happening is that the company is spending or rebating more heavily in Q3 than it did in Q2. Those two dynamics differ in what assumptions one may make. On one hand, the company is trying to preserve cash because it simply is low on cash. On the other hand, the company laid out a guidance, and could be pulling out all the stops, inclusive of cash spend, to get these numbers. At the moment I am leaning toward better efficiency in costs and seeing the seeds of Q2 efforts being more rewarding in Q3.

Some readers feel that I am overly negative. My tenor is dictated by the data, which lets me arrive at a reasonable and realistic conclusion. There are readers that will be very happy to see my upward adjustments and will say, "Spencer is finally seeing the light". For those readers I say this. The data is finally pointing toward some growth that is better than the very modest growth we saw in the past. At this stage in this company, allowing data to confirm trend shifts is prudent. If MannKind was flush with cash, then some of the caution in waiting for confirmation in the data can be removed. MannKind is not flush with cash, thus prudence dictates a higher level of caution. I tend to give the data a lot of weight in developing and forming my opinion. I did raise the net revenue numbers some, and want readers to know that there is a possibility for an additional net revenue adjustment as time moves forward. The data will dictate that.

With all of that being said, none of the mentioned changes are big enough to substantially move the needle on the cash crunch that is approaching. I know...I know...Some readers will say that I am shifting negative. I will repeat again that the data drives the formulation of the opinion. At this stage the data is showing that MannKind will be about $3.6 million shy of being able to pay Deerfield its $10 million and remain in compliance with the covenant requiring that the company finish October with $10 million in cash. I will discuss scripts, net revenue, and cash in more depth in the respective sections of the article below.

This week scripts came in slightly above what was delivered last week, but remain below the 400 level. Gross revenue per script rose again, which adds more confirmation and justification for my developing a higher net revenue per script to models. An interesting dynamic this week was a nice spike upward in new scripts and what almost seems to be a correlating downward dip in refills. We have the highest new script tally since the re-launch of Afrezza and the lowest refill tally in the last two months. In concept, getting Nrx will mean at least some of those patients will convert to refills in the months ahead. What seems to be the traditional challenge with Afrezza is that the refill numbers seem to lag more than one would hope. The beginning of the growth cycle is new scripts. The meat and potatoes of the grow is from refilling patients.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The quarter over quarter numbers are still showing decent growth patterns. At the 8 week mark in Q3 scripts are tracking 29.74% better than what was delivered at the same point in Q2. With 5 weeks left in Q3, the company only needs just under 1,000 scripts to hit its best quarter since re-launch. MannKind should have little trouble accomplishing that in the next 3 weeks. This will leave 2 more weeks to put the proverbial icing on the cake of the strongest Afrezza quarter in over a year and a half.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The year over year numbers also have an apperance of being impressive. Afrezza scripts are pacing 40.17% better than what was happening a year ago. Given the flatness of Afrezza sales in the second half of 2016, this year over year comparison will continue to be a positive metric. I would expect the company to use this impressive looking number as a highlight in conferences and even in discussions with any new investment bank discussions.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The most recent script data provided and interesting comparison in terms of script sales. With the most recent data, it appears that MannKind sales line has finally passed over the Sanofi sales line in trerms of script volume. I would venture to say that the sales of Afrezza will remain above this line. Of interesting note is that revenue is also approaching the Sanofi line. The importance of this may seem trivial, but it would indeed be a victory and a feather in the cap of MannKind to be able to state that its efforts in an 18 month period were able to surpass Sanofi efforts in an 18 month period on all metrics. The company should have little trouble achieving this, and it could provide a rha-rha moment for motivating its sales and corporate team. Belive it or not, creating motivation is an important dynamic within a company.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In terms of projections, the sales of Afrezza are outlining pretty closely to my model. Sales are tracking between my lower model and my middle model. At this point in time I see no compelling reason to shift the script volume model. Getting a better label could improve the outlook, but until that happens, it is most prudent to remain with the assumptions that I currently have in place.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The next chart shows my interpretation of MannKind sales guidance into script volume. I have expressed my opinion that the MannKind guidance has a very wide berth. I feel that the company provided a wide berth for a couple of reasons. First, it wanted to portray that it does indeed feel that growth can happen. Second, I feel that the guidance is reflective of the pending FDA decision on the label (discussed in greater detail later in this article). If MannKind gets a label change that corrects the dosing and titration issues, it feels it can hit the lower end of its guidance. If the company gets its desire to have Afrezza categorized as "ultra fast" it can achieve its higher guidance.

In my opinion even the more modest FDA decision will deliver a much needed assist to the sales team. For that reason, I am not overly concerned that the current sales trend is below the lower guidance at the moment. I would get very concerned if the model label change did happen and the sales do not make a course correction to getting above that line. Most people feel that the FDA will decide by the end of this month.

In my opinion the upper guidance is pretty much a pipe dream at this stage, but we will continue to track it as the weeks progress.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The next chart is simply for perspective. It overlays my models with the MannKind guidance models onto one page. As most readers know, my models have had a very good track record in being close to what is real.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In addition to the line chart, I have developed a simple spreadsheet to outline expectations as it relates to net revenue. Essentially, I take the script sales model and apply a net revenue assumption to it. Tracking gross revenue is important, but the bottom line is critical. Gross revenue can be made look massively impressive with the use of rebates and subsidies, so it needs to be taken with a grain of salt. By example, a company could sell 1 million units of a product at $100 each and have a huge gross revenue number. However, if there is a 90% rebate, the net number will not be very impressive.

The spreadsheet below covers the 26 weeks in the second half of the year. At this stage 30.77% of the second half has passed. My low model has net revenue at 29% of my projection with nearly 31% of the time passed. My middle model is that 27.44%. My high model is at 26.33%. All of my models are within striking distance of being met.

MannKind's low guidance is for Afrezza net revenue to be at $6,000,000. With nearly 31% of the time gone, estimated net sales are at 21.83%. In simple terms, estimated net sales are tracking lower at this point than they should be. In essence, we need to see sales volume or revenue increase at a decent clip moving forward to attain the guidance. It is important to remember that I have left room in my net revenue assumptions for another small bump, which would help the MannKind model. The higher MannKind guidance of $10,000,000 in net revenue is only at 13.10% of the stated goal with nearly 31% of the time passed.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne



The revenue for MannKind relative to Afrezza sales is a critical component to track. My cash chart does track the revenue, but does not illustrate it in the way that a line chart can. Estimated gross revenue per script in Q1 was about $727. Estimated gross revenue per script in Q2 was $750. In Q3, estimated gross revenue per script is tracking at $793. That is decent growth on a gross basis, but it is the net revenue that is the important line to look at. The cost of that revenue has also risen. The difference between gross and net can be looked at as the efficiency of marketing efforts. Increasing sales by 100% sounds great until you realize that the costs have doubled as well. If a company is making money on each product sold, then that type of growth can work. If a company is losing money on each product sold, then that type of growth does not accomplish very much. Afrezza is still losing money with each script sold. My revenue chart below tracks actual net revenues, estimated net revenues based on script data, and projected net revenues based on projected scripts. You can see that net revenue is climbing. That is good. The question we all need to keep in mind is the cost side of that equation.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The cash situation remains one of the biggest overhangs in this stock. Simply stated, the company is in a cash crunch that requires some form of infusion. I estimate that MannKind finished last week with about $30.7 million in cash. The company has a debt payment of $10,000,000 due to Deerfield due at the end of October and a commitment of about $3,000,000 due to Amphastar in mid November. If there is no cash infusion or debt negotiation, the company will be about $3,600,000 short of meeting its covenant obligation of $10,000,000 in cash at the end of October, and will run out of cash in mid November.

Cash is critical and step number 1 is likely getting an agreement with Deerfield to accept shares in lieu of cash, or to allow yet another extension. If this is accomplished, it could dilute the stock but buy enough time to get to the end of the year.

MannKind will have 10,000,000 preferred shares coming back from the TASE exchange. These shares will provide some ability to act without approaching existing shareholders, and could be just enough to by some added time to try other maneuvers.

The bottom line is that the cash situation needs to be addressed rather quickly. In my opinion this company needs to seek authorization for adding additional shares at some point in the not to distant future regardless of whether they are able to cut a minor deal (under $20 million). Should they be able to cut a major deal (over $50 million), they could buy time to maneuver and allow sales to develop further.

This cash dynamic presents a major hurdle for an investment decision. Whether folks want to acknowledge it or not, there is potential for some substantial dilution. MannKind has very little leverage to work with and is quickly running out of viable options that will allow it to negotiate from a position of strength.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

FDA LABEL DECISION

It is anticipated that the FDA could render a decision on a new Afrezza label this month. In my opinion the big difference between the low MannKind guidance and the high MannKind guidance is resting on what label changes the FDA agrees to.

MannKind is essentially chasing a few changes to the label, and may or may not get everything they are requesting. I feel that getting the dosing language and titration language is a change that the FDA will agree to. The label issue that is the bigger play is whether or not Afrezza can get categorized as "Ultra Fast Acting". In my opinion this one is a bit more of a wild card, but it could actually get an assist from Novo Nordisk (NVO) as it pursues a similar category for Fiasp. With Afrezza it will boil down to data. Does MannKind have enough data to demonstrate that Afrezza is ultra fast acting, and is there enough data to demonstrate that being ultra fast acting is clinically meaningful with Afrezza use.

From an investors standpoint the label decision is a binary event within a binary event.

I will call the dosing and titration issue "light label change". This change will allow the sales force to discuss Afrezza in a different way than sales reps discuss it today. The current label makes dosing difficult in that it essentially outlines and insulin unit for insulin unit translation. If you took 4 units of RAA, you should take 4 units of Afrezza. Real world use has demonstrated pretty well that the unit for unit translation is not ideal. In simple terms, more units of Afrezza may be needed to obtain desired results. This change (should it happen) will be a positive, and should help the sales dynamic by allowing them to better inform doctors about Afrezza dosing dynamics. In fact, it could be enough to get the sales to the low end of the MannKind's net revenue guidance. This change could help or hinder insurance. This essentially brings to the forefront the fact that more cartridges are needed to treat, and thus the cost to treat will rise. Insurance companies assess costs in both short term and long term. It could take a while for them to come around on this change.

I will call the "ultra fast acting" issue the "heavy label change". This is one that could really move the needle. In theory, such a change would create a new category of insulin and by extension insulin based treatments. This gives a big assist to marketing, and could force the hand of insurers to respect the Afrezza pricing premium (cost to treat) over "slower acting" treatments. I have seen much debate on whether MannKind has enough data to support this claim strongly enough to convince the FDA that being faster acting is clinically meaningful. Such discussion is interesting, but in the end, the equity will react to the FDA decision, not how strong or insufficient the MannKind case is. In my opinion MannKind's higher guidance is assuming that the FDA rules on this matter in a positive manner.

This binary event does bring a potential investment play to center stage. I often say that savvy investing is about timing. If you timed your MannKind play wrong, you could be down over 80% or more at this stage. If you timed it right, you could be up 100%. The label decision is another example of timing. This week the script numbers represent a pretty normal week. Next week will include Hurricane Harvey impact. The week after that will include the Labor Day holiday. Essentially we will have two consecutive weeks where scripts have a potential of being negatively impacted. This will happen as we move into September when the label decision is pending.

If you are going to play this binary event, you should monitor the price action and volume closely and bear in mind that news outside the binary event could throw a wrench into the workings of your assessment. There is a play here no matter what. Even a light label change will see a pop in this stock. The heavy label change could allow a pop and a run. Back when the stock was below $1 (after the reverse split) I called it a good time to have a lottery ticket play. I see this binary event as another opportunity to make a play that could provide a short term return or be parlayed into a longer term play if the data dictates such.

The advantage in the market remains with those that are traders of the stock. MannKind remains a speculative play until we get clarity on the cash situation, and even then it will have a bit of an overhang as to whether it can grow sales of Afrezza quickly enough and in a cost efficient manner. Stay tuned!

