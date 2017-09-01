Bank Of Cyprus: Slow But Steady

Every quarter as of late, I have had the same message regarding Bank of Cyprus (OTCPK:BKCYF): the bank is making progress and nobody seems to notice. Today I have to say the same again (do I get boring?).

I started my position in BOC back in March 2016 and my original thesis hasn't changed yet. Bank of Cyprus is trading at 0,5x Tangible Book Value (TBV) and should be worth at least 1x TBV in a normalized situation. The liquidity and capital position of BOC has been normalized in the preceding quarters, and the non-performing loans (NPLs) are still the major issue. This quarter, I would like to discuss the developments of the NPLs and the Euro 500 million provision charge that has been taken.

Non-performing loans

This quarter the NPL ratio improved somewhat with 100 basis-points. At first glance, the progress seems to be slowing down, but if you would dig a bit deeper some important insights will pop-up.

The NPL ratio is calculated by dividing the NPLs by the gross loans. So we have to check two factors to get a clear picture of what is really going on. This quarter, the underlying non-performing loans went down with 5%. I am happy about this, because last quarter I expressed my worry that the NPL reduction has been slowing down (here):

The gross loans have been going down every quarter for the last couple of years, which has always been a big drag on the NPL ratio because it is the denominator in the calculation. This quarter the gross loans reduced by 2.5%.

The big game changer I expect to reveal itself in the foreseeable quarters is that the gross loans will start to grow again. CEO John Hourican mentioned that new lending of the group for the first six months has been 1.1 billion euro (which is double the new lending of last year). The Cypriot economy is growing, so I feel it is reasonable to expect new lending to be around 2.2 billion for the full year. This is equal to 11% of the current gross loans portfolio of 19.5 billion euro. This factor should override the current gross loan reductions. Who knows what happens, but keep an eye on these gross loans.

Provisioning policy

My investment thesis only makes sense if the assets reported on the balance sheet are really there. Therefore, it is very important to check whether the bank is prudently reserved. I have always felt comfortable with the reserves of BOC because cash-reserves and collateral have always been north of 100% coverage. But this quarter, the bank announced an unexpected 500 million euro provision charge due to a 'dialogue with the ECB'. As suspicious as I am, I've been searching for clues for this claim. But first of all, is an unexpected provision charge a problem? The answer is: it depends.

There are a few reasons why a bank would take an unexpected provisioning charge:

- Its provisioning policy has not been prudent enough.

- It is taking additional losses now, so it can show inflated results later.

- It got pressured by the regulators.

The first reason is going to be a big problem and I would sell immediately. The second reason is only a problem if you are a short-term investor or when management is not investor-friendly by preparing to sell assets at very low prices. The third option should not really be a problem for the long-term investor and it could even be a positive because it defers taxes to the future. So which one has been the case for Bank of Cyprus?

CEO Hourican has mentioned in the past that they are in advanced discussions with investors for reducing NPLs. This could be a clue for the second reason. However, in the following news article I found that the ECB has been pushing for capital increases at all major Cypriot banks: BOC, Cyprus Cooperative Bank, Hellenic Bank and RCB Bank. On Sept 1, Hellenic Bank also announced an additional charge just like BOC (see publication). Moreover, the NPE coverage ratio for Cyprus has been below the EU average for a while now (I never realized this, but I should have!). The EU average has been 45,11%, while BOC had an NPE coverage of 41% last quarter and 48% post-provisioning charge.

These clues make me conclude that the unexpected charge has indeed resulted from discussions with the ECB, which is why I will not worry about it.

I feel my investment thesis is still valid and I will revise it again next quarter. Please feel free to comment below, especially if you feel I have missed something.

