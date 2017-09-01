Recent Sale: AbbVie

These last couple of years were pretty fun for me as a portfolio manager. After a large influx of cash into my personally managed accounts due to a property sale and firing my financial adviser which led to me taking 100% responsibility for my family’s portfolio, I was doing a whole lot of buying without much selling. Two years later, I consider myself to be fully invested. I have an ~8% cash buffer, but I’d like to maintain cash at that level with the market seemingly fully valued, sitting at all-time highs.

Because of this and the fact that my wife has gone back to graduate school and we’re currently a one-income household, I’m forced to generate cash organically from within my portfolio when I want to buy new shares. In other words, since money doesn’t grow on trees in my yard, I’m forced to sell shares when I want to make a purchase. As much as I’d like to be a simple buy-and-hold investor, I’m not going to let limited assets prohibit me from capitalizing on value when the market offers it to me.

Over the past five years, my portfolio’s returns have been greater than the broader markets. I’ve grown confident in my ability to spot attractive buying opportunities and now circumstances are forcing me to hone my abilities when it comes to liquidating assets as well. I look forward to the day when my family’s disposable income increases to the point that we can regularly contribute to our savings again, but in the meantime, I welcome this new challenge; I can already see growth as an investor, and when it’s all said and done, I expect to be a better portfolio manager because of it.

I’ve already eliminated all of the low-hanging fruit, having divested on energy and most of my retail related names which were operating in sectors/industries that were facing strong, secular headwinds. When I look at my portfolio, I feel confident that I’ve amassed a collection of high-quality holdings across the board. It’s difficult selling these shares, especially when they’re contributing to my dividend income stream. It was fun having all of that excess cash to go on a shopping spree with. It’s always been much easier for me to make a decision to buy than a decision to sell. With that being said, the more I do it, the easier it becomes to let go. In this piece, I will discuss my most recent sale: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).

Like my recent sale of some NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares, this is an example of selling high (or, at least I hope it is). At my sale price of $74.04, I was able to lock in a 29.67% gain. When you factor in the ABBV dividends I collected since originally purchasing my shares in December of 2015 and March of 2016, in blocks of $57.28 and $56.27, my total return on this position increases to 37.1%.

Since December 2, 2015 (the day I initiated my ABBV position), the S&P 500’s (NYSEARCA:SPY) value has increased by 16.8%. When you factor in dividends received from SPY, the total return over this same period of time increases to 20.58%.

Needless to say, I’m happy about the alpha that ABBV has generated for my portfolio. There have been some rough patches along the way, but overall, this company has done quite well for me, and even though shares are currently trading within a percentage point of their 52-week highs, it was still difficult to part ways with them.

At the end of the day, I thought the stock has come too far, too fast. In the face of rising competition and potentially major pitfalls in the form of patent cliffs and biosimilar approvals, ABBV’s share price has risen from $70 to $75 in a matter of weeks. I don’t mind taking profits after such a run. A couple of years ago, when the stock was trading in the $50-60 area, I saw an attractive margin of safety; in my opinion, that margin of safety no longer exists. As time has moved on, it seems more and more likely that several of ABBV’s acquisitions may end up being disappointments, and I have concerns about the viability of the highly touted pipeline that management likes to highlight when asked about dependence on blockbuster drug Humira.

I think that Imbruvica, which ABBV got from its $21b Pharmacyclics deal, could be a major blockbuster as well, going a long way towards replacing Humira revenues which will eventually come off the books. However, ABBV still paid a steep price for the drug and I have exposure to Imbruvica’s potential success via my investments in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) because of the partnership that JNJ and ABBV struck regarding that drug. I know that ABBV has a broad pipeline and there are several candidates that could also be big winners for the company; however, at this point, those are speculative and the profits that I took are real.

Like I said before, if I want to make purchases I have to raise cash and ABBV, sitting at all-time highs, was a prime candidate for a sale. Why? Well, first of all, because I’d much prefer to lock in gains than lock in losses. It’s always a good day when my wife gets home and I can tell her about selling a stock for a significant profit. It’s not such a nice day when she gets home, asks me about my day, and I mumble something about a mistake I made and a loss that I took.

Thankfully, these losses are relatively rare occasions for me. However, I did have some realized losses for 2017 in a taxable account due to the liquidation of my Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) stake back in April for $21.64. These losses however unfortunate allowed me to lock in ABBV gains without a tax penalty associated with them. UAA taught me a lesson about what happens to a speculatively valued growth stock when growth suddenly slows. Due to my reluctance to let any one position grow too large within my portfolio, my UAA position was a relatively small one and the losses shouldn’t have a significant negative impact on my 2017 returns. But that’s enough about UAA; the only reason I bring it up is because people always ask about tax consequences of a sale when I make them, and I wanted to touch upon the fact that this sale was made with the tax implications (or lack thereof) in mind.

Unlike NVDA, ABBV doesn’t trade with a terribly high valuation associated with it. I’m sure that there are investors out there who would even argue that ABBV shares remain cheap, even at all-time highs, due to the fact that the company currently trades for about 16x the company’s 2017 GAAP guidance of $4.55-$4.65. 16x is about middle of the road when it comes to large cap biotech/biopharma companies. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Johnson & Johnson are both more expensive while Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and a handful of the big pharma names, both foreign and domestic, are cheaper.

My ABBV sale isn’t based upon current valuation, but instead the threat that revenues and earnings could potentially fall drastically in the near future because of the company's reliance on one drug, Humira, which makes up more than 60% of its revenues. Although ABBV pays investors an attractive yield and trades at what appears to be a fair valuation, I haven’t felt comfortable adding to my stake for some time now because of the one-trick pony aspect of this company’s drug portfolio. Humira has been one of the most successful drugs of all-time, so it's difficult to blame ABBV for it making up the majority of its sales, but the percentage of sales that Humira produces for the company continues to rise, making the patent cliff issue a larger and larger issue for me.

In recent weeks, there have been a couple of biosimilar for Humira approved in Europe, and there are a handful of companies working on similar approvals within the U.S. in the highly profitable rheumatoid arthritis space. RA treatments have been a cash cow for ABBV and now others want in on the game. I know that some believe ABBV will be able to fight off these patent trolls for years to come, continuing to reap the rewards that Humira offers, but due to the recent rise in share price, this isn’t a risk that I’m willing to take.

In recent weeks here at SA, I’ve read a couple of pieces (here and here) comparing ABBV to Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA), which recently took a large hit. There are several similarities between ABBV and TEVA, namely high debt loads, questionable acquisition strategies, and outsized dependence on just a couple of products; however, I think these two companies are different beasts. TEVA specializes in generic drugs, which is an entire different marketplace than the one in which ABBV operates in. I don’t see this as an apples-to-apples comparison, but I do think investors should be wary of the consequences of an unexpected patent loss/biosimilar approval in the near future.

The comparison that I used when selling my shares was actually Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). I have a long history with GILD as a shareholder. I originally bought shares for $67.07 in 2014 and watched the company go on a magical run to ~$120 shortly thereafter. I added to my position on the way up, extremely bullish on the fundamentals and cash flows that GILD’s hepatitis C franchises were generating. Well, we all know how that trade went. I got greedy. GILD rose in a straight line for about three years before the tide turned and momentum shifted against it. GILD has been essentially falling back down for the last two years and only recently changed the negative narrative with an acquisition which adds significant diversification to its portfolio/pipeline.

I finally sold some GILD in the $90 range in March of 2016 (I actually put these proceeds to work in ABBV) and then finally liquidated my position for $74 in December of 2016. Luckily, I was able to make money during these sales, but not nearly as much as I would have if I would have seen the writing on the wall much earlier with regard to falling sales due to demand issues with the curative cocktail that GILD produced.

Before you call me a dummy and discredit my ABBV sale because of GILD’s recent run, I repurchased some GILD shares for $67.48 in February of this year once it appeared that the shares had found a bottom. I’m up nicely on that purchase due to GILD’s recent pop that the company has gotten on the back on its Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) acquisition. In a similar light, just because I sold ABBV at $74 doesn’t mean that I will be out of the stock forever; I’d be happy to get back in when I see the margin of safety widen, which will likely be down in a range near my original cost basis below $60/share.

There’s the famous Wall Street saying, “pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered.” This is the lesson that I learned with GILD and the mindset that I’m taking with ABBV. I don’t think that this is a terrible time to be taking profits/trimming equity exposure. It’s difficult to simply buy and hold biotech stocks because of patent cliff issues and the fast pace of innovation within the space. I’ve learned to monitor these stocks closely and not take chances when it comes to potential pipeline issues.

What’s more, the market is at all-time highs, it’s been quite some time since we’ve experienced a significant pullback, there are potentially large geopolitical issues on the horizon, and while I would be extremely bullish on domestic tax reform, I’m just not sure how productive the men and women on Capitol Hill are going to be as we move toward the mid-term elections. Needless to say, I wouldn’t be surprised if the current bull run is getting tired. I think we’re due for some sort of negative volatility and I want to have cash available to capitalize on it if/when it arrives.

Also, without even having to try and time the market on a macro sense, there are several companies on my watch list that are trading down near buy targets at the moment. General Electric's (NYSE:GE) weakness is pushing it towards my target of $24/share. Hormel (NYSE:HRL) is a dividend champion trading at a 52-week low, down nearly 21% from prior highs. Actually, packaged food companies are weak across the board; General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM), Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), The Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) are all trading near 52-week lows, and several of these companies offer dividend yields that are on par with ABBV’s. Nike (NYSE:NKE) has sold off and is once again trading in the low $50s; should it drop into the $40s, I’d be very interested in adding to my position. Altria (NYSE:MO) has continued its weakness in recent weeks, and at a certain point, I’d be happy to buy back the shares I recently sold at $66.58. There are also a couple of retailers that I’ve been working on, Ulta Salon (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) that have experienced significant weakness as of late and could be nice turnaround plays. This just goes to show that there are nearly always attractive values available in the markets.

I always try and give a balanced review of a company when I pen an article, and I’m very willing to say that I could be wrong about ABBV and it could continue to grind higher alongside the rest of the healthcare/biotech space. The Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) has been on one heck of a run over the past week, seemingly inspired by Gilead’s Kite acquisition. The IBB has a habit of rip-roaring rallies when the market takes the reins off the index. Luckily, even without ABBV, I remain overweight healthcare in general, and I’ve made a lot of paper gains this week. If this trend continues, I’ll be sitting pretty either way.

ABBV is up ~1.5% since I sold because of Thursday’s contribution to the biotech rally. Although the average analyst price target on the Street is ~$73, there are individuals/firms out there with targets in the $80-90 range. Morningstar’s fair value estimate for ABBV is $73, but S&P Capital IQ’s is much higher at $107.20.

Using F.A.S.T. Graphs, we also see that ABBV appears to be priced fairly. Using the forward projection graph that uses collective analyst estimates, we see that ABBV could still have immense upside.

If the company is able to hit current analyst projects, investors can expect an annualized return of more than 10% even if the multiple contracts and the stock trades at 12x in 2020. 12x may seem incredibly cheap, but remember that GILD, TEVA, and others that have experienced patent loss/demand issues have traded with single-digit multiples. I'm not necessarily saying that this is going to happen to ABBV, but I do think the risk is real.

Honestly, any valuation of ABBV at this point comes down to the width you place upon Humira’s protective moat in the market. This is why you’ll see wide spreads in fair value calculations. This risk is why I sold my shares. I’m taking the Bill Belichickian stance here: it’s better to trade a player a year too soon than to wait and attempt to trade him after he’s lost a step. Say what you will about Belichick, but the Patriots have done a wonderful job managing that roster and their cap space. Remember what happens to hogs...

Regardless of my bullish stance on the healthcare/biotech space long-term, I don’t think it’s rational for ABBV to participate in this run alongside many of its peers. Let me explain why.

Much of the positive news in the biotech space right now is focused on M&A action. In such a fast moving space, we often see breakthrough research lead to value creation that is then bought to bolster the top and bottom lines of larger, less nimble companies. We saw this recently with the aforementioned Gilead deal, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it elsewhere in the large/mega cap biotech/biopharma space. However, moving forward, I don’t think that ABBV will participate in any M&A due to the company’s worrisome debt levels.

ABBV has a highly leveraged balance sheet. At the end of its most recent quarter, the company posted long-term debt of $36.5b (up $7b from Q1 2016). ABBV had $15.5b of goodwill and $28.6b of intangibles on the balance sheet with only $5b in total equity. ABBV’s long-term debt to capitalization ratio continues to rise to alarming levels near 90%. All of this leverage is especially concerning to me in the event that Humira sales disappoint and the company finds itself in a Gilead-like position where it’s experiencing a secular downtrend in its primary product line due to demand issues and rising competition. All of this means that ABBV shouldn’t trade with the same premium as much of the rest of the healthcare space, because if there is industry wide consolidation, ABBV shouldn’t benefit directly due to do forcing it to sit on the sidelines.

So, there you have it. I’ll continue to monitor ABBV's stock, watching for developments of its pipeline as well as news regarding the Humira patent protection. I think this has proven itself to be a high-quality company in the past, and I’d be happy to own shares again, but only at the right price. Most analysts are bullish on sales/EPS growth moving forward, but so much of these results are based upon Humira’s performance and I view this as an outsized risk. I look forward to hearing what others have to say. Does ABBV’s Humira dependence/debt load bother you? What do you think of my watch list, are there companies mentioned above that appear to be more attractive to you than others?

As always, until next time, best wishes all! Have a great weekend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, JNJ, BMY, AMGN, CELG, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.