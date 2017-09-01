Lululemon Stock Rallies After Earnings, Still Has Upside Left

Lululemon (LULU) yesterday announced that it is too early to write the obituary of the 'athleisure' trend. The Vancouver based Athleisure company reported its second quarter FY 2017 earnings report after the market close. As expected, the company bucked the trend of revenue slowdown in the sportswear retail industry and reported better than expected growth. Lululemon reported revenue of $581.1 million, good for 13% YoY growth, topping analysts' estimates of $567.79 million in revenues. The company also delivered a beat on the bottom line. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.39 against estimates of $0.35. In our earnings preview for Lululemon, we had discussed the possibility of earnings taking a hit due to higher discounting. It turns out that it didn't need promotional offers to drive sales after all. As we had discussed in the earlier post, men's line and online sales were the main growth drivers.

Menswear segment is driving growth.

Though Lululemon is primarily focused on Women, it has been trying to raise its popularity among men in the recent quarters. During the Q1 earnings call, the management had identified lack of choice of colors and style as the key hurdle in menswear category. “We should have been bolder with the color assortment,” Chief Executive Laurent Potdevin had said during the call.

Lululemon has worked hard on giving more choices relating to color and style in the menswear segment in the second quarter. The company had also launched several products in the menswear category during the quarter, including Metal Vent Tech and Pack-and-Dash run tops. And by the looks of it, its strategy is working. The company reported 23% growth in men's pants and shorts segment in the second quarter. A recent survey by MKM Partners had found that men are displaying a "stronger positive response to Lululemon’s current assortment of clothing than they did in prior quarters. They also were more likely to have paid for Lulu products than in the past."

The company is aiming to generate a revenue of $1 billion from the men's segment by 2020, effectively aiming to raise the contribution of this segment from 20% currently to 25%.

Digital segment roars back to life.

Lululemon has also invested significantly in the digital channel sales. Approximately one-third of the increase in SG&A in the second quarter related to the costs associated with the improvements in e-commerce platform. The eCommerce segment saw strong improvement sequentially in conversion as well as traffic. Relative to Q1, site conversion increased by 30%. Online sales from its website soared 30 percent on a constant dollar basis. Excluding online warehouse sales during the quarter, net revenue rose 16 percent online. The e-commerce business had disappointed in the first quarter, with growth decelerating from 17% in the first quarter of 2016 to around 1% in Q1 2017. The eCommerce sales will continue to grow in the coming quarters.

The company also delivered a better than expected performance in the much-observed comp sales. Same store sales grew by 7%, much higher than 4.5% estimated by analysts. Here too digital channel was the key driver. The company delivered a 2% comp store sales increase, reflecting an acceleration sequentially from Q1, eCommerce segment posted 30% jump in comps, reflecting the ongoing success company's investment in eCommerce. Of course, the online warehouse sale in the quarter which added approximately 14 percentage points to the overall e-commerce comp is driving the comps higher.

Lululemon stock is one of the best play in the industry.

Given the current scenario in the sportswear retail industry, the earnings of Lululemon was pretty good. It not only bucked the downtrend in the industry, it reported better than expected growth. Also, adjusted gross margin increased 220 basis points in Q2, driven by 260 basis point increase in overall product margin resulting from favorability, product mix and lower product cost. The favorable impact of product mix on the next quarter margin will be muted though. The company also upped its guidance for the year. Though investors must not read too much into it. Most of the raise came from the Q2 beat. Q3 adjusted profit guidance of 51 cents is actually below the consensus of 52 cents and the full-year range of $2.35-$2.42 was higher by the same four cents beat the company delivered in the quarter.

But all said and done, the company had a really good quarter given the circumstances. And revenue growth will likely to continue driven by the growth in menswear, eCommerce sales, and international expansion. Sales in Asia grew by 70% YoY, driven by 350% growth in China. Lululemon is increasingly realizing the opportunity in the international market. It has planned to open 12 stores in Asia this year. All said, Lululemon remains one of the best stocks in the industry. The stock is up 7% at the time writing. And it still has some upside left.

