Areas where risk to reward is in our favor.

Welcome to another edition of "Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly". The aim of this series of articles is to review possible scenarios in various markets using Elliott Wave, fractals, and other technical analysis.

Equities

The S&P500 (SPY) recovered from a brief overnight wobble on Monday to surge strongly higher. Importantly, it held the 2417 previous low and this now makes the bearish counts much more unlikely. I still expect a wave 5 spike of 2500 before a larger correction.

However, early next week I would first expect a dip. Many of the stocks I follow made a 3 day surge higher, and the rally was made up of 5 small waves to complete a cycle. This makes a retrace to a higher low likely before a move higher.

I'm still using Dax (EWG) as a rough guide for movements into the highs, for reasons explained here.

One thing to watch is some inflection points on FAANG stocks, which I analyze daily on Matrixtrade. Three weeks ago I pointed out some levels to buy,

Apple (AAPL) at $153, Amazon (AMZN) at $940, and Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) at $914.

These levels held last week and are now critical, as are $165 on Facebook (FB) and $164 on Netflix (NFLX). It may take a few weeks or even months to break back down, but when these stocks break, so will the market, and I would not want to be long.

Precious Metals

Last week gold (GLD) broke higher and got to within $1 of the $1330 target.

Silver (SLV) also hit the minimum target of $17.7 from a few weeks back.

But just because targets are hit doesn't necessarily mean precious metals will drop straight away (or at all). In fact, longs can still be taken in short time-frames and I recommended one in the comments section of the gold article I wrote last week.

I will try to explain the trade a bit better here with the aid of charts as it is a good set-up which repeats in all time-frames.

Here is what I said on Wednesday,

I may try to re-buy in the short term. Say if $1300 is spiked for stops and price recovers, I'd buy for $1334 with a stop below the spike low (as long as RR is good enough).

Here is how the trade worked out the next day:

Why anyone would put their stops below $1300 is anyone's guess, but at 1.40am GMT, price dropped about $8 in 5 minutes to $1297 and recovered back above $1300. This gave an entry in the $1301-04 range with a very tight stop and pretty good odds for a nice recovery like we saw on Thursday.

When 'they' buy your sell stops, higher prices usually follow so they can sell them back for a profit.

Oil (USO)

I don't really need to change my arrows from last week and $45 is still a possibility.

However, if the top trend-line at $47.5 breaks on the next move higher it makes new lows unlikely, and the next phase of the rally should be underway.

Natural Gas (UNG)

At last natural gas rallied and should now be on the way to $3.3 before the next rest.

I don't want to tempt fate, but last week's move makes it very likely the lows are in.

The Dollar (UUP)

The dollar made a pretty solid reversal last week. I wrote more about it here, but what I didn't mention is the presence of an impulsive wave higher, followed by a corrective retracement.

The next move should therefore take prices over 93 and break the channel shown below.

The moves following the break takes will guide the targets.

Conclusions

Next week could be calm until the ECB meeting on Thursday.

Equities will likely pull back slightly and then continue higher.

Gold could top in the $1330s, but is likely to consolidate a top rather than reverse sharply.

Oil either makes another low at $45 or breaks up and has started the rally already. Gas should continue higher.

The dollar will likely hold the lows for another small rally higher, but beyond that is hard to call.

Good luck next week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long oil, nat gas and various stocks.