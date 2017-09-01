Gilead's Plans To Acquire Kite Pharma Just Got Big-Time Validation From Novartis

Back in late June I opined that the sudden and unexpected bullish reversal from Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was likely a sign that reasonable suspicions were surfacing that it was about to make an acquisition. Though not yet an official "buy" -- that didn't come until several days later -- Gilead did end up making good on its promise then. Early this past trading week, Gilead pulled the trigger and announced it would be buying Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE). GILD shares soared on the news, though they were rallying even before the announcement was made.

Thing is, that deal didn't get the ultimate validation it needed until a couple of days later, when a drug called Kymriah, from Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), became the first of its kind to be approved in the United States. See, the underlying (and somewhat controversial) science behind Kymriah is the same science behind the Kite Pharma drug Gilead wanted so badly.

And not surprisingly, these medicines look like they're going to command some serious pricing power.

What's CAR-T?

CAR-T therapies are founded on -- and an acronym of -- chimeric antigen receptors found on cancer cells that should be identified by a body's immunity "T" cells, but aren't. By tweaking a particular patient's T cells to successfully find those CARs, a person's own (albeit tweaked) immune system can better fight cancer.

The relatively new approach fights some cancers better than others, and it doesn't fight some forms of cancer in the least. There are more than enough potential targets to keep the biopharma industry busy for a long while though, finding the best ways to utilize the science.

The catch is an expensive one. Unlike conventional drugs, CAR-T therapies involve the removal of each individual patient's white blood cells from their body, the genetic re-engineering of them to properly identify and attach to a cancerous cell's chimeric antigen receptors, and then a re-injection of those T cells back into the patient's bloodstream.

In other words, each treatment is custom-made for each individual patient, hence the whopping $475,000 price tag for Kymriah, which was just approved on Wednesday for treating acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in the United States. Then again, in that a one treatment regimen is in many cases the last or best option for that patient, the cost may be irrelevant... at least to the patient. It remains to be seen if insurers will balk.

That said, Novartis knows it's playing with fire with that price point, and has adapted accordingly. Specifically, it will only seek reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid if the treatment is showing efficacy within the first month. If Kymriah clearly isn't working and there's no need to continue its use, there won't be a charge for it. It's not a stretch to assume Novartis will strike similar deals with private insurers.

Great, but what's this got to do with Gilead. Kite Pharma, which Gilead plans to acquire before the end of the year to the tune of $12 billion, has a CAR-T therapy of its own in its pipeline, and it looks plenty close to an approval as well... particularly now that the FDA has tacitly said it likes what CAR-T therapies can do.

Approval is (Almost) Assured, Somewhere

Kite Pharma's drug in question is called Axi-Cel. It's presently in phase 3 testing as a treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, though it's also in development as a treatment for other types of cancer. for non-Hodgkin lymphoma is the flagship, however, and it's closer to an approval than most realize.

How close? The original PDUFA date was set for November, but there's a possibility the drug could be approved early this month, as the FDA said the usual adcomm meeting wasn't necessary. The regulator's confidence in the drug is mirrored by the fact that Axi-Cel has been given the FDA's priority review status, hinting the agency sees the drug meeting a dire unmet need.

In the meantime, Kite Pharma was the first to ask for regulatory approval of a CAR-T oncology drug in Europe. Europe's medicine regulatory body has given the therapy a PRIME status for that continent, which is essentially the same as the United States' priority review. Approval is expected by the relatively more liberal medical community and overseers in Europe.

That said, it would be wrong to leave KTE-C19 out of the discussion.

KTE-C19 is another CAR-T therapy in Kite's pipeline, taking aim at several forms of lymphoblastic leukemia... Kymriah's turf. Though most are in phase 1 trials and one is only in phase 2 testing, it's arguable that Kite (or now Gilead Sciences) now has the better CAR-T pipeline of the two entities.

More important, however, CAR-T drugs now have the validation they need. Novartis did that heavy lifting, even if it didn't come as a surprise. Just as important, Novartis made itself the proverbial whipping post for the backlash of a very expensive cancer therapy. Though Axi-Cel is expected to be priced comparably, the drug-price hawks have already used up some of their powder and the initial shock is in the rear-view mirror.

Bottom Line

At stake is a piece of a CAR-T market that's expected to be worth $8.5 billion by 2028. Truth be told though, that outlook from Coherent Market Insights may woefully underestimate the true potential of the CAR-T breakthrough. The entire cancer drug market is worth more than $100 billion per year, and the CAR-T science's development is still quite young, and there's more to be figured out in the future than has been figured out already.

As for Gilead, I called it a buy in June for this very reason -- a fruitful acquisition was looming -- and I still deem it a stock worth getting into even after its 18% gain in the meantime. As I said in July, the existing value of its portfolio and the potential of its future acquisitions would simply unlock the value that wasn't being reflected in the stock's price. It was mostly a psychological al matter, and not really a fundamental one. Whatever works.

Whatever the case, with CAR-T now palatable by the FDA and a handful of CAR-T drugs from Gilead on the horizon, I suspect there's plenty more upside to go. The trailing P/E is still a dirt-cheap 8.8.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.