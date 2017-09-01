Magellan Midstream Partners: A Must-Own Energy Stock

The company's cash flows cover its distributions well. Moreover, its leverage levels are conservative.

Based on latest quarter's annualized distribution, Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) is trading at a yield of 5.3% currently. That's the highest in last five years. MMP's yield did not reach that high even during the rout in energy prices, as the TTM yield chart below shows.

Source: YCharts

As the chart below shows, Magellan Midstream was relatively less prone to the dip in midstream stock prices roughly from mid-2014 to February 2016. But MMP has fallen 11% so far in 2017-broadly in line with the midstream sector, resulting in an attractive yield.



Source: Yahoo Finance

A chart comparing the total returns of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA), and MMP is shown below. Magellan Midstream stock outperformed EPD and PAA in the longer-term. MMP has generated attractive average annual total returns of 15% over 10 years. However, its fall in 2017 has made it attractive from a yield perspective.

Source: Morningstar

Distributions

Magellan Midstream has steadily increased its distributions over the years. Moreover, its distribution coverage is 1.2 times. As the chart below shows MMP's distributions have grown at an impressive compounded annual growth rate of 12% since 2001. Going forward, Magellan Midstream aims to increase annual distributions by 8% in both 2017 and 2018 while maintaining coverage of 1.2x each year.



Source: Investor Presentation

As the chart below shows, MMP managed to increase distributions faster compared to peers over the years. Plains All American Pipeline recently cut its distributions for the second time in two years. That brings us to the only key concern that investors might have at the moment relating to Magellan Midstream-distribution sustainability. We'll focus our attention on this aspect in the rest of the article.

Source: Company reports

Operations

Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Magellan Midstream Partners transports, stores, and distributes refined products and crude oil. The map below shows MMP's asset footprint. It has access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity and has a storage capacity of up to 100 million barrels of petroleum products including gasoline, diesel fuel, and crude oil.

Source: Investor Presentation

As the image above shows, 100% of MMP's limited partner interests are held by public investors. MMP's simple corporate structure with no Incentive Distribution Rights means more cash for distribution to LPs. MMP has investment grade credit ratings of BBB+ / Baa1.

Low-Risk Business Model

Magellan Midstream operates in three core segments - Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. Refined products segment is MMP's largest segment with 61% contribution towards operating margin in the latest quarter, whereas crude oil segment contributed 30%. MMP's refined products segment primarily transports gasoline and diesel fuel. Digging into the company's annual report, this is what I found relating to its contracts and fee-based earnings -

In 2016, 70% of the refined products segment's revenue was generated from transportation tariffs on volumes shipped. These don't have direct exposure to commodity prices.

Magellan Midstream Partners generally secures long-term commitments to support its long-haul crude oil pipelines. For 2016, 55% of the shipments on MMP's wholly-owned crude oil pipelines were subject to take-or-pay customer commitments, with an average remaining life of nearly two years as of Dec. 31, 2016.

As of Dec. 31, 2016, 85% of MMP's crude oil storage was contracted with terms of more than a year or which customers can renew on an annual basis. The average remaining life of these contracts was ~2 years as of Dec. 31, 2016. These agreements require the customer to pay for capacity reserved even if it's not used.

Source: Investor Presentation

As of Dec. 31, 2016, ~80% of MMP's usable marine storage capacity was under contracts with terms of more than a year or which customers can renew on an annual basis. The average remaining life of these contracts was ~3 years as of Dec. 31, 2016. Again, these contracts require the customer to pay for terminal capacity reserved even if it's not used.

Like 2016, Magellan Midstream Partners' 2017 operating income is primarily fee-based, as the above graph shows. Approximately 85% of future operating income is expected to be fee-based, offering cash flow stability.

Source: Investor Presentation

Coming to leverage, Magellan Midstream has successfully kept its leverage in check, when most other MLPs are struggling on this front. As the above graph shows, MMP has maintained a leverage of less than 4 over the last several years.

Capital Projects

Magellan Midstream has invested $5 billion in growth projects and acquisitions over the last 10 years. It expects to spend $950 million on growth projects in 2017 and 2018. Importantly, it intends to continue adopting a "disciplined approach" for future growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

Magellan's key upcoming projects include the Saddlehorn pipeline, expansion of BridgeTex pipeline capacity, a new dock at Galena Park, Pasadena marine terminal, and Corpus Christi condensate splitter.

MMP has a low-risk fee-based business model. With attractive growth opportunities in future, the fall in the stock price presents a good buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.