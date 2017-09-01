U.S. Oil Production: Reality Collides With Wall Street

The EIA's Petroleum Supply Monthly ("PSM") report came out on Wednesday and it showed some very interesting data. On the production front, overall US oil production for May 2017 was adjusted upwards by 1K barrels per day (bpd), but for June, the PSM reported US crude production fell by 73K bpd from 9.170M bpd to 9.097M bpd. A majority of the decline (i.e., 86% or 63K of the 73K bpd decline) is attributable to declining production in Alaska and in offshore Gulf of Mexico production.

Our bull oil thesis has always been based in part on the assumption that overall US production will be hard pressed to grow at today's prices. Additionally, even though shale will grow, it won't grow enough to stem the tide of decline rates. We've been seeing this play out in the PSM data for the past 5 months. Here are the overall production figures:

9.070M bpd (February)

9.131M bpd (March)

9.115M bpd (April)

9.170M bpd (May)

9.097M bpd (June)

Contrary to analyst estimates, US production has essentially stagnated. Since January 2017, US production has grown by an anemic 2.8%. Although US shale continues to grow, and has grown from January to June by high single digits, it's being offset by large declines in Alaska, GOM and all other regions.

Even the EIA has overestimated US production growth as evidenced by its contemporaneous Weekly Petroleum Status Reports ("WPSR") and the forward looking Short-Term Energy Outlook ("STEO").

For the WPSR, we previously posited that the large negative adjustments in the WPSRs of late were attributable to production shortfalls vs. the original projections, and this is looking to be true.

As of June, there is currently a 220K bpd difference between what the WPSR estimates for production and what the PSM shows, a discrepancy that must be narrowed going forward. We'll see if EIA begins that process for September.

Lastly, many Wall Street analysts predicted US production will increase by 1M bpd from exit to exit December 2016 to December 2017. As of June, US production has grown overall by only 329K bpd, a third of analyst projections. Shale continues to grow and production in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and North Dakota grew by 444K bpd. Yet in order to meet the 1M bpd exit figure, US shale would have to exceed what it achieved in the past 6 months, but in the face of stagnating rig counts, declining non-shale productions, and lower oil prices. We think Wall Street's production estimates are too wildly optimistic, and a supply short-fall lies in wait. We've long argued that the lower for longer narrative is completely unrealistic and eventually the half-truths that underpin these assumptions will be revealed. With half of 2017 in the books, we can definitively say it's so far been true. If demand continues to remain robust, Wall Street's "economics" is about to collide headlong with real world economics, and the latter like Mayweather is undefeated.

