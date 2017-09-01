My Dividend Growth Portfolio Update - 48 Holdings, 2 Sells

Introduction

Hello again and welcome to my next entry in this article series. This documents my journey of a young father of two towards my eventual retirement. The goal of my portfolio is to generate a growing income stream for my wife and me during our golden years. In an ideal world, this will not require selling of assets to fund our desired lifestyle.

August only saw two trades, both sells which is rather unusual. I'll get into the details of those below in my trade section.

Portfolio Summary

Current Total Balance: $225,209 (down from $231,172) **

Current Cash: $6,943.48 (up from $5,767 )

Cash Ratio: 3.0%

** I have to clarify why the balance went down and it wasn't just from stock movements. I had an oddity at the end of June where a stock that I didn't recognize, Ensco PLC (ESV) showed up in my account. I had called my plan administrator and was told repeatedly it was mine. So, I had sold it. From what I understand it's a small offshore oil driller which doesn't exactly fit my investing style.

Lo and behold, I get a trade confirmation email near the end of the month saying that the trade had been reversed. I called again and was now told it was in fact, an error. The amount in question was approximately $6,400 so backing that out, the overall value was essentially unchanged this month.

2017 Goals

I want my holdings to have a weighted 1-year dividend growth rate of at least 5%. (CURRENTLY 8.59%) By the end of 2017, I want to have a projected dividend income of at least $5,800. (Adjusted to $6,000 to reflect employer matching contributions) (COMPLETE IN JUNE) I aim to suffer no dividend cuts. (1 so far )

To recap, here's how I came to $6,000:

Starting Income $5,000 5% Organic Dividend Growth $250 Maxing 401k New Money $540 Employer Match $140 End of 2017 Income $5,930

I started by rounding my starting income to $5,000 ($4,993 is close enough for me). From there, I added 5% average organic dividend growth.

Next is the money coming from maxing my 401k contributions. The cap was not changed for 2017, so I can contribute a maximum of $18,000. I have roughly added an additional layer of income that will be generated by employer matching contributions. I am also assuming the money buys an average of a current 3% yield.

That brings us to the $5,930 figure, which I am then rounding up to $6,000.

Portfolio Strategy

Buying Criteria

These are the general guidelines I will review to see if something is worthy of adding to my portfolio or whether I will add to an existing position.

Being a member of David Fish's Dividend Champion, Challenger and Contender list - obviously a longer streak is preferred.

No one individual holding should be weighted >7% of the portfolio's total cost or weighted >7% of the portfolio's total dividend income. ETFs are excluded from this.

Investment grade holdings >BBB+ should generate 95% of the portfolio's dividend income.

I want to see steady earnings growth over time; this will generally remove commodity-based companies.

I like cash cows. Good profit margins (> 10%) are appreciated, though not required, if the company has a wide moat due to its business.

I like to see shareholder-friendly management, a healthy and rising dividend and willingness to buy back shares, though in practice, the buybacks aren't always done at opportune times.

Though a small part of my portfolio, I do have some non-dividend-paying stocks like Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN). These are the long tail ideas that may continue to generate significant alpha over time.

Perhaps most importantly, the valuation needs to be right per F.A.S.T. Graphs. The stock should be trading at fair value or better for an appropriate timeline (12+ years if possible). With a longer time frame I can see how shares fared during the Great Recession, and this also removes some of the recency bias that can come from only analyzing valuation during this extended bull market.

I will also use Simply Safe Dividends and the information provided by Brian on his site. Among a plethora of information available, he has a dividend scorecard where companies are ranked in terms of dividend safety, growth and yield. I aim to pick companies that are in the 80+ safety range, though not always.



A lot of times, I will start to find candidates either through articles here or on a simple screener from Finviz. Basically, start with large dividend-paying companies, sort them by how close they are to a 52-week low and then start diving into some of the names left.

I've received questions about why stocks near their low - anecdotally I've had names that have had very strong moves to the upside after reaching their lows. This is not a perfect science of course as there is the risk of catching a falling knife, as they say.

I also try to be very cognizant about whether the stock in question is a damaged story or may be going through a temporary shock. Especially in this environment I am worried about the Amazon effect on several industries.

By definition it also gives me the best purchase price that anyone has had over the year and the highest initial dividend yield. It's about margin of safety!

Unfortunately these days the pickings are a little slim using that screener. There are some big food companies on that list but it appears there are industry wide problems currently. I'll have to research it further before adding more shares.

Selling Criteria

There are only a few reasons I'll sell a stock, though any of these events is not a guarantee I'll do so.

Dividend cut.

Company degradation - This could be things like deteriorating balance sheets, loss of competitive advantage, loss of credit ratings.

Wild overvaluation - This becomes a bigger factor if there is something at a fair valuation that I wish to purchase with the proceeds.

Position size wildly outgrows the rest of the portfolio.

Sale proceeds may be better indexed or in another name.

I just don't want to own it.

Portfolio Changes

New Positions

None this month

Existing Positions

None this month

Sells

Cardinal Health (CAH)

I sold my shares of Cardinal Health during the month and actually detailed my reasoning on a dedicated article.

To be brief if you don't want to read it, here is the high level summary:

Pricing pressure pushed profit margins under 1% for the year

Management has guided to an investment year for 2018

Meager dividend raise in 2017 and another expected for 2018

Potential entry by Amazon into the drug distribution ring

From the FAST Graph perspective, it looks like it could be a compelling buy here, I just question whether it is cheap enough given the overall market environment. It doesn't look so incredibly cheap given earnings are expected to contract about 8% next year. As I said in my article, I'm fine with waiting on the sidelines for some more clarity.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA)

Boy oh boy, Teva. So Teva was the cause of my first dividend cut this year (hopefully my only). I'm sure there are others that were burned, this is looking like another Kinder Morgan situation. Too much debt and the assumptions on growing the business and paying down the debt did not materialize well enough.

From the company's earnings, revenue, EPS and cash flow were all guided down. The dividend was also cut 75% to try and maintain an investment credit rating. $6B of the Actavis acquisition was also written down and oh yeah, there is no CEO at the helm during the storm.

The stock also lost about 40% of its value in that week of earnings for that last kick in the teeth. Sure Dividend did a nice write-up if you want to read more.

Dividend Increases

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) declares $0.63/share quarterly dividend, 8.6% increase from prior dividend of $0.58.

I covered this last month, there was a long tail from the announcement to the ex-dividend date. It was first announced July 19th with an ex-div of August 30th which I covered in my other article series around dividend growers going ex-dividend.

Dividend Cuts

Teva!

New Rules

None.

Charts and Graphs

2017 Dividends

Much like July was a new high for a first month in a quarter, August was a new high for a second month in a quarter. The $460 received was bolstered by Realty Income, Tanger Outlets, the S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, AT&T and Williams-Sonoma. My purchases over the last few months added a large influx of income. Tanger in particular was purchased about 15 minutes prior to ex-dividend day (per my tool Custom Stock Alerts).

Realty Income, AT&T, Williams-Sonoma were existing positions that had been added to.

Growth

August provided a whopping 160% more income than last year. My forward looking income of $6,341 was actually nearly a 3% decrease from how I finished at the end of July. The $179 difference is entirely due to my decisions to sell both Cardinal Health and Teva. I am still above my goal set for the year ($6,000) and above the stretch goal of $6,250 I set for myself.

Based on all of that, my year over year growth is still 52%. That'll drop to about 27% if I do nothing else for the rest of the year as my purchases picked up near the tail end of 2016 driving the denominator in the equation higher.

The Portfolio

Ticker Shares Total Percent of Cost Income Percent of Income Sector CCC Status S&P Credit Rating AAPL 53.93 3.28% 135.90 2.14% Technology Challenger AA+ ABT 106.86 2.20% 113.27 1.79% Healthcare None A+ AFL 60.06 1.97% 103.30 1.63% Financials Champion A- AMGN 20.41 1.66% 93.90 1.48% Healthcare Challenger A AMP 37.45 1.95% 124.33 1.96% Financials Challenger A AMZN 4.00 1.44% 0.00 0.00% Technology AA- ANTM 30.35 2.19% 78.92 1.24% Healthcare Challenger A BRK.B 11.00 0.78% 0.00 0.00% Financials AA CMI 33.69 1.75% 145.52 2.29% Industrials Contender A+ CSCO 125.32 1.81% 145.37 2.29% Technology Challenger AA- CVS 76.42 3.35% 152.84 2.41% Healthcare Contender BBB+ DEO 20.20 1.09% 61.42 0.97% Consumer Discretionary Challenger A- DIS 50.73 2.68% 79.13 1.25% Consumer Discretionary Challenger A DUK 37.15 1.30% 132.27 2.09% Utilities Contender A- FB 12.00 0.73% 0.00 0.00% Technology GILD 45.97 2.20% 95.62 1.51% Healthcare None A GLW 128.06 1.17% 79.40 1.25% Technology Contender BBB+ GOOG 4.00 1.52% 0.00 0.00% Technology AA+ HD 22.37 1.62% 79.65 1.26% Consumer Discretionary Challenger A JNJ 25.50 1.40% 85.69 1.35% Healthcare Champion AAA JPM 30.71 1.05% 61.43 0.97% Financials Challenger A- KORS 40.00 1.04% 0.00 0.00% Consumer Discretionary MDT 55.83 2.19% 102.72 1.62% Healthcare Champion A MO 96.43 1.73% 235.28 3.71% Consumer Staples Champion BBB+ NKE 70.64 2.14% 50.86 0.80% Consumer Discretionary Contender AA- O 112.08 3.38% 284.67 4.49% REIT Contender BBB+ OHI 109.48 1.76% 280.27 4.42% REIT Contender BBB- PRU 25.51 0.98% 76.54 1.21% Financials Challenger A PSA 27.00 3.08% 216.00 3.41% REIT Challenger A SBUX 81.40 2.53% 81.40 1.28% Consumer Discretionary Challenger A- SCHD 516.94 10.22% 672.02 10.60% ETF SJM 32.00 2.20% 99.84 1.57% Consumer Staples Contender BBB SKT 100.00 1.48% 137.00 2.16% REIT Contender BBB+ SPHD 176.28 3.86% 264.42 4.17% ETF STAG 143.05 1.90% 201.69 3.18% REIT Challenger N/R SWK 12.16 0.60% 30.65 0.48% Industrials Champion A T 171.42 3.25% 335.98 5.30% Telecommunications Champion BBB+ TGT 51.49 1.88% 127.69 2.01% Consumer Discretionary Champion A TROW 40.65 1.45% 92.68 1.46% Financials Champion A+ TRV 36.60 1.80% 105.41 1.66% Financials Contender A UA 50.00 0.89% 0.00 0.00% Consumer Discretionary BB+ UTX 15.26 0.71% 42.74 0.67% Industrials Contender A- VFC 84.63 2.38% 142.18 2.24% Consumer Staples Champion A VTR 67.84 2.06% 210.29 3.32% REIT Challenger BBB+ VZ 112.00 2.89% 258.71 4.08% Telecommunications Contender BBB+ WFC 56.17 1.47% 85.37 1.35% Financials Challenger A WPC 65.99 2.23% 263.94 4.16% REIT Contender BBB WSM 112.15 2.79% 174.95 2.76% Consumer Discretionary Contender NR

If you want to see the full honking snapshot of my spreadsheet, here it is.

Notes:

Purchased Shares: The shares I actually bought

Shares Total: Total shares after dividend reinvestment / splits

Cost: My transaction cost, including fees

My Basis: "Cost" / Purchased Shares

DRIP Basis: "Cost" / Shares Total

Percent of Cost: "Cost" / sum(All Costs)

Current Value: This will use Google Finance to get the price for the ticket * "Shares Total"

Gain (Loss): "Current Value" - "Cost"

Gain (Loss) Percent: "Gain (Loss)" represented as a percent

Annualized Return: If (NOW - "Owned Since" > 365, ("Gain (Loss) Percent" * 365.25) / (NOW - "Owned Since"), "Gain (Loss) Percent". It won't be perfect because each tax lot will have a different return, but its close enough. Additionally, I fixed the calculation to show only the return percent if it has been held for less than a year. Otherwise, owning a stock for one day and showing a 1% return will turn into 365% annualized return which looks wrong.

Current P/E (GAAP): This is another Google Finance call to pull the P/E. I haven't decided if I'll keep this, but it's interesting.

Percent From 52-Week Low: Using all Google Finance calls, this subtracts the 52-week low from the current price to determine the percent away. This can make a stock more interesting to me if it's been hated by the market.

Dividend: The annualized dividend - this is sourced dynamically from Yahoo Finance.

Income: Dividend * Shares Total

Percent of Income: Income / Sum(All Income)

Yield On Cost: Income / Cost

CCC Status: From David Fish's "CCC" list, what rank from the list?

The yellow indicators on the credit rating just keep me informed of the holdings I have that are below my desired threshold. Omega Healthcare Investors, STAG Industrial (STAG) and W.P. Carey are all below. This is another field I would like to have automatically populated for when ratings change.

Visualizations

Simplywall.st provides some of my infographics. You can check out my portfolio on their site here.

Here's a look at some of my winners.

Right now I'm using this as one method to help me compare whether my individual picks are doing better than my dividend ETF benchmark, the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) which is up 26%. This is measuring overall return, it's not basing them all on the same date. I need to find a better resource to do that easily, Dividend Channel has a comparison tool that's been the best so far I've seen.

Portfolio Diversification

If it wasn't evident from my list of holdings, here is a visual representation of everything.

The following graphics are mine that I have compiled in Google Sheets from the various metrics that I track.

Portfolio Allocations

I redid this section in July to properly put ETF holdings, by weight, into their respective sector buckets. ETFs make up about 14% of my portfolio for reference

Healthcare took a big step back this month with both of my sells falling in this space. Other than that I am fairly diversified among sectors.

Income by Sector

Again here, the ETF bucket is gone and the weightings are adjusted based on the underlying ETF compositions.

I took the time this month to get the color schemes to match up between both pie graphs so it's visually easier to compare and contrast.

I get about a quarter of my income from REITs which should be no surprise as they tend to carry some of the highest yields around. Materials and energy are two sectors I am underweight by design, only giving me about 1% of my income combined.

Champion, Contender, Challenger View

My Dividend "Champions, Contenders and Challengers" list is also about where I want it to be. Over 90% of my dividends come from companies with a history of raising their dividends at least 5 years. Only two (Teva now removed, Gilead and Abbott Labs are the two) dividend paying holdings don't have that prestigious history.

The Portfolio

In addition to the linked tickers above, my portfolio contains the following tickers: (AAPL),(ABT),(AFL),(AMGN),(AMP),(AMZN),(ANTM),(BRK.B),(CMI),(CSCO),(CVS),(DEO),(DIS),(DUK),(FB),(GILD),(GLW),(GOOG),(HD),(JNJ),(JPM),(KORS),(MDT),(MO),(NKE),(O),(OHI),(PRU),(PSA),(SBUX),(SCHD),(SJM),(SKT),(SPHD),(STAG),(SWK),(T),(TGT),(TROW),(TRV),(UA),(UTX),(VFC),(VTR),(VZ),(WFC),(WPC),(WSM)

Conclusion

August was rather slow for me and I imagine many other folks too. I did get to enjoy a nice week at the beach and maybe this fall will bring some better reasonably priced stock ideas.

After peaking at 55 holdings, I have been trending down. Some of that has been due to sheer math, with 50ish holdings nothing will rock the boat either up or down, my portfolio would more represent an index. I've also received commentary highlighting this as well. Lastly, it's additional homework trying to keep up with everything. Sometimes ignorance is bliss, other times not (I'm looking at you Teva).

One other idea I've stumbled upon recently is looking into stocks with a high shareholder yield, it spawned from this article.

Let me know your thoughts on my portfolio!

