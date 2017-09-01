Valeant: A Clear Sell

By S. Mitra

In an earlier article from late July, I discussed how Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) may be a good trading opportunity for short term investors or traders based on the then upcoming FDA decision on its glaucoma drug latanoprost. That statement was true for a very short time around August 7, right before the FDA issued the company yet another CRL, yet again related to CGMP issues at its Tampa plant. The stock saw a 5 percentage point rise just before the announcement, and then a sharp fall back to the <$15 zone. However, the stock didn't get destroyed after the CRL, which would have been the case with any other normal company receiving a CRL. But Valeant is not a normal company.

Valeant is not normal because it is at the forefront of the price-gouging politics game that unfolded over the last two years, and a lot of investors from 2015 and earlier have held on to the stock in hopes of a rebound - someday. They have held on because they have nowhere else to go and nothing else to do. Imagine spending $20,000 on the stock when it was trading around $250 in 2015. Today that investment is worth only about $1000. That money is worthless if you sell out now - investors think that it is better to see that money go down the drain and walk into the sunset (to mix a bunch of disparate analogies) than to even waste time selling out.

I have no argument against that opinion; in fact, I believe that those who lost money like that may be better off simply holding on, hoping for the best. The resolution of manufacturing issues at the Tampa site should probably indicate the arrival of better times at Valeant.

However, the latest RICO lawsuit against Valeant from institutional investor Lord Abbett claiming $80bn in treble damages could be the proverbial final nail in the coffin for Valeant. A fellow contributor says he is not impressed with the lawsuit - I believe he means he is not impressed with the merits of the lawsuit. He is, indeed, correct in pointing out that it is very difficult to establish a direct connection between loss of investment and fraud by the company you invested in. Especially in Valeant's case, this will be difficult because even retail investors were well aware in late 2015 that you should exit this stock.

However, the problem is not that the case has merit, but that if a number of institutional investors come together and file separate lawsuits like this against Valeant, then legal costs will skyrocket, and Valeant has only about $162mn set aside for legal costs as of the end of the last quarter. However, I would guess that these costs did not account for RICO lawsuits of this kind, where the possibility of awarding "treble damage" makes the playing field very uneven. Even a hint of loss will take the stock down under such circumstances. Then, it won't matter whether Valeant wins or not; after the dust settles, whoever else might win these lawsuits, the retail Valeant investor certainly will not be a winner.

Now, Lord Abbett has about $150bn in AUM as of last year. Asking for $80bn in the lawsuit sounds a bit extravagant to Valeant bulls. However, New Jersey (and broadly) RICO provisions make awarding treble damages mandatory - there is no jury/judge discretion to be applied here, unlike in compensatory or punitive damages. If RICO is applied and held, then, whatever the losses, damages awarded must be treble that amount plus expenses and reasonable attorney fees- that, at least, is the original law. Now, while the specific instances where Valeant allegedly defrauded Lord Abbett into buying (and holding on to) debt securities at exorbitant prices will be difficult to prove, Valeant's conduct with respect to the Philidor issue has always been suspect, although top management had denied any wrongdoing. So there are very real fears of approaching a settlement discussion at some point - and that's when the huge damages that could be claimed under RICO could play a critical role in determining the extent of Valeant's losses. Given that, Valeant is a clear sell at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

