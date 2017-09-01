Exxon Mobil: Harvey Punches It Right In The Nose

These are not welcome developments for the stock, which was already down ~15 YTD.

Exxon's Baytown petrochemical complex -- the largest in the U.S. -- was also shut down.

Exxon has abundant assets on the Texas Gulf Coast, many of which had to suspend operations as a result of hurricane Harvey.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has considerable assets along the Texas Gulf Coast and is the world's largest refiner. As The Wall Street Journal reported (see graphic below), two of the company's largest refineries -- accounting for a total of 922,800 bpd of refining capacity -- were taken offline by hurricane Harvey. That is more shut-in capacity than any other refiner.

Source: WSJ

Exxon has a total global refining capacity of 4.9 million bpd. While its global geographic refining footprint is nicely diversified, the Texas Gulf Coast shutdowns represent ~19% of its total downstream refining capacity:

Source: Exxon 2017 Analyst Meeting Presentation (available here).

In addition, Bloomberg reported that hurricane Harvey also forced Exxon to close its massive chemical operations in Baytown. Baytown is the largest petrochemical complex in the United States.

In short, Harvey punched Exxon Mobil right in the nose. For shareholders, the timing couldn't have been worse. Shares of Exxon were already down around 15% YTD as the company has struggled to grow production and Q1 and Q2 EPS reports were less than stellar:

As a result, investors looking for a global integrated energy company would be much better off sticking with Chevron (CVX). As I have pointed out in previous Seeking Alpha articles (see "Chevron: Gorgon Is Finally Excelling" and "Is Exxon Better Than Chevron?"), Chevron's has a superior production growth profile as compared to Exxon. In addition, Chevron had no refining impact due to Harvey and as a result, will benefit from the increase in RBOB gasoline futures that have skyrocketed due to hurricane Harvey:

Source: CME

As a result, Chevron shares are likely to sustain their YTD outperformance as compared to Exxon. In addition, Chevron pays a $1.08/quarter dividend (4%) as compared to Exxon's $0.77/quarter (also 4%).

Disclaimer: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.