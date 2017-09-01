ShotSpotter - Updated Valuation Shows Signs Of Further Upside Potential

Following my pre-IPO valuation of ShotSpotter (SSTI) on June 7, the company has successfully gone public and filed its first financial report as a listed company. In light of these events, I have decided to update my previous valuation in order to see whether any material change in the estimate is necessary.

Thesis

My overall narrative has largely remained intact: I still view the total addressable market (NYSE:TAM) for gunshot detection systems to be around $10.54 billion, given my conservative estimate I put forward in my original valuation article on SSTI. And I still believe the company has substantial growth opportunities, despite allocating it a market share of only 5% of TAM, given low industry adoption rate and anticipated higher competition. What has changed, however, is my expectation of how fast SSTI is going to evolve to reach its potential. Second quarter report – the first one for ShotSpotter as a public company – has shown not only a remarkable topline pace of growth but also improvements in gross and operating margins (even before adjusting the latter by capitalising R&D and operating lease expenses). To put it in perspective, the table below shows absolute and common-size TTM income statements for 2016 and 2017:

As can be seen, gross margin has improved by 14 percentage points, while operating margin by 29pps. It is noteworthy that by looking at my original article’s model, even including R&D and operating lease adjustments (which is net positive for operating margin), I expected it would take a year for adjusted operating margin to improve to -16%. In reality, it took the company just one quarter to prove otherwise.

From an analyst expectations standpoint, there has been a revenue beat by $0.73mln and an EPS miss by $1.03. While the latter point might be troubling to some, it is essential to note that it has largely been impacted by the re-measurement of convertible preferred stock warrant, which used to be treated as a liability before the IPO (and marked to market causing this P&L impact) and has since been moved to the equity portion of the balance sheet (through additional paid-in capital, 10Q, p.9). This reclassification implies that no re-measurements will be reflected in the income statement in the future. Consequently, this non-cash item can also be treated as non-recurring and thus be removed, with an adjusted EPS miss of only $0.03.

Interestingly, despite all this positive flow of data, there has been almost no change in share price. This is yet another motivating signal to re-value the stock to see how justified this neutral market reaction is.

Valuation

Most of the assumptions that I applied for fundamental value-driving factors, which I used in the pre-IPO valuation, have been preserved in this valuation. The primary reason for this is that there has been nothing to suggest I should change my narrative of SSTI being the disruptor in the industry of gunshot detection solutions, with inherent risk of being a young tech company faced with low adoption rate and potential future competition, which could compress the margins.

Growth – as mentioned earlier, my estimated TAM has not changed from the previous article, nor has the rather conservative 5% share I attribute to SSTI. However, given the updated financials, the 5-year growth rate will be marked down a bit to 58%, linearly sliding afterwards to a long-term growth rate of 2.12% (10-year US T-Note rate as of August 31);

as mentioned earlier, my estimated TAM has not changed from the previous article, nor has the rather conservative 5% share I attribute to SSTI. However, given the updated financials, the 5-year growth rate will be marked down a bit to 58%, linearly sliding afterwards to a long-term growth rate of 2.12% (10-year US T-Note rate as of August 31); Profitability – seeing considerable improvements in gross and operating margins was a good signal that the company stays on track with my expectations. Consequently, 15% target adjusted operating margin, which I used in the pre-IPO valuation, will be applied here as well. However, with updated financials, which saw faster operating margin improvement, SSTI will come out of the negative margin territory sooner than previously expected;

seeing considerable improvements in gross and operating margins was a good signal that the company stays on track with my expectations. Consequently, 15% target adjusted operating margin, which I used in the pre-IPO valuation, will be applied here as well. However, with updated financials, which saw faster operating margin improvement, SSTI will come out of the negative margin territory sooner than previously expected; Reinvestment and risk – similarly, the same 1.5 sales-to-capital ratio and 10.06% WACC will be used to come up with the reinvestment necessary to achieve high double-digit growth rate, adjusted for the opportunity cost of capital invested (for full explanation of choosing these figures, refer to the pre-IPO valuation piece);

As always, apart from these major assumptions, I have also considered the following:

There is a 10% chance of failure and the company will be able to recover 0% of its value, given that much of growth depends on the industry adoption rate and the level of competition;

Net operating loss carry-forwards of $130.20mln as of December 31, 2016 (S-1/A2, p. 29), which will accumulate and shield pre-tax income from income taxes, once the company becomes profitable;

Share count of 9.605mln as of August 11 (10Q, cover page);

Marginal tax rate of 30% in the terminal period;

Value of debt of $14 million. Note that even though SSTI has a total book value of outstanding debt of $13.12 million as of June-end 2017, the company does have off-balance sheet net operating lease commitments (10Q, p.15), which I have capitalized by discounting to the present the future minimum net lease payments at 11.5%, as reported by the company of its weighted average interest rate under 2015 Term Note (10Q, p.11);

Options and warrants to the amount of 2.018mln as of June 30, 2017 (10Q, p. 13), with weighted average strike price and expiration of $2.72 and 5.1 years, respectively (10Q, pp. 13-14 and authors calculations). By using the Black-Scholes option valuation model, the value of all options outstanding is $18mln.

The table below presents the model output results:

The estimated value per share of $17.18 is 33% above the August 31 closing price of $11.50. As usual, I have performed the Monte Carlo analysis to look at the range of possible per-share values, while making the following assumptions:

Growth by applying a uniform distribution (equal likelihood of occurrence), with lower bound value of 42% (TTM growth rate) and higher bound of 81% (commensurate in magnitude from the base case to the lower bound);

Margin by applying a triangular distribution, with the likeliest assumption as my base-case of 15%, minimum value of 10%, and maximum of 20%;

Correlation of 0.5 between growth rate and profitability;

Reinvestment by applying a triangular distribution, with the likeliest assumption as my base-case of 1.5, minimum value of 1.0, and maximum of 2.0;

WACC by applying a normal distribution with a mean of 10.06% (base-case assumption for the transition period) and standard deviation of 0.52%, such that 95% of values fall within a range of 9.02% - 11.09%, with lower bound being a 95th percentile;

Correlation of -1.0 between sales to reinvestment ratio and growth rate, since higher growth should be supported by higher reinvestments (lower sales to reinvestment ratio).

As can be seen, the median value per share is $16.43, which is, unsurprisingly, close to my base case value of $17.18. From the percentiles table we can also see that there is about a 75% chance the stock price at current level of $11.5 is undervalued.

Conclusion

With updated financials, my pre-IPO valuation of $14.88 has improved to $17.18 per share. As I can see it, the company is in-line with my expectations, especially in terms of margin improvement. It is strange, therefore, the market has been slow so far to identify the potential ShotSpotter has. With my estimated value of $17.18 and the current price hovering around $11.5, there is more than 30% upside potential in the stock, which I believe can be realized within 1-2-year time frame.

It is also possible the company may be an acquisition target for established defense-sector companies (Raytheon, for example), which have limited scope point protection sensors (also known as “counter-sniper systems) requiring directional aiming and mainly used by the military personnel, but virtually nothing to offer in terms of public security and sensors with wider system of protection covering large areas.

