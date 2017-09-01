Facebook's Content King Effort Watch Goes Live: Will You Watch It?

We’ve seen a number of companies, like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) look to position themselves within our Content is King investing theme. It’s a smart strategy as that proprietary content is a competitive moat that helps reduce customer churn. With Watch, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is looking to push into streaming video and vie with Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL)YouTube as a home for longer-form video. And Facebook is hoping to grab a bigger chunk of money from advertisers’ TV budgets, by steering users toward content with more 15-second ad-break opportunities.

It’s worth noting that in addition to smartphones and desktops, Watch is available on several connected-TV platforms: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TV. We like the multi-platform approach, especially since Apple TV has yet to get Amazon’s Prime Video… perhaps we’ll hear more on that on Sept. 12 at Apple’s next big event?