Speculative Preferreds: Hidden Gems Or Pigs In A Poke?

Some are suggesting that RAS preferreds are hiddengems. However, after adjusting for risk, our analysis suggests that preferredslike this are really pigs in a poke.

Preferred investors would do well to take a similar approach so as to quantify their implicit assumptions and avoid taking on more default risk than they intended.

My analysis shows that even a small default risk will offset the boost to your portfolio dividend income that would otherwise be expected from a higher yielding but speculative preferred.

Preferreds can be good buy-and-hold investments, but even buy-and-hold investors are often tempted to reach for yield. This is not necessarily a bad thing, provided the yields compensate for the added risk. However, buying the preferreds of riskier but viable companies is quite different from buying the preferreds of companies whose inherent viability is in question.

Bankruptcies do not usually happen overnight. There are plenty of signs that a company's fundamentals are deteriorating and those signs tend to get more obvious over time as a company's financials deteriorate. If you can see the signs—even if it's only a steady decline in the common stock price and shrinking earnings and dividends—you already know the company is in trouble and you should be treading more warily when it comes to not only the common but also the preferred shares. This means doing a more precise assessment of the risk level and weighing the potential losses against the potential returns for yourself rather than taking someone else's word that everything will be alright.

Towards this end, I will present an analytical approach that I believe will help investors better assess the risk-return relationship whenever they are contemplating buying a high-yielding preferred issued by a company with weak financials, which for the sake of brevity I will refer to more simply as "speculative." To demonstrate this approach, I will use hypothetical portfolios in which only one of the holdings is the higher-yield speculative issue so that its impact on the portfolio's returns is clearly visible.

The hypothetical portfolios in my example will consist mainly of mREITs from companies that are considered well-managed, financially stable, and capable of sustaining their common dividends (at some level) and all preferred dividends for the foreseeable future. For the sake of simplicity, I assume an average coupon of 7.5%, an average cost per share of $25 (equal to the call price) for all the non-speculative holdings in the portfolio, and no transaction costs. I could have made different assumptions, but these numbers are close to what one actually could achieve with a portfolio of mREIT preferreds that are not considered speculative.

Baseline Portfolio of non-speculative mREIT preferreds

For the speculative preferred issue I assume an 8.5% coupon yield, an average cost per share of $25 (equal to the call price), and no transaction costs. Compared with the baseline portfolio that consists entirely of non-speculative issues, Portfolio #2 is 95% non-speculative and 5% speculative; Portfolio #3 is 90% non-speculative and 10% speculative.

Alternative portfolios that include exposure to speculative preferreds

Case 1: Yield-chasing

An 8.5% coupon would deliver an annual dividend of $2.125 per share versus the $1.875 dividend from the 7.5% coupon. This would put an extra $25.00 in your pocket every year for every 100 shares you hold. At this rate, the portfolio allocation to speculative issues would have to be quite large before it made a big difference for most individual investors. As shown in the table above, putting 5% of a $100,000 portfolio into speculative issues would only get the investor another $50 in dividends a year and putting 10% into speculative issues would only get the investor another $100 in dividends a year versus the baseline portfolio with no speculative holdings.

The small size of the incremental return might be enough to convince most investors that chasing yield among the preferreds issued by financially shaky companies is not worthwhile even before trying to calculate the added risk. But let's adjust for risk and see exactly where things stand.

As investors, you are probably familiar with the concept known as expected return. It is a way of calculating potential returns under conditions of uncertainty. Investopedia defines expected return as follows: The amount of profit or loss an investor anticipates on an investment that has various known or expected rates of return. It is calculated by multiplying potential outcomes by the chances of them occurring, and summing these results.

The weakness of the expected return approach is coming up with reasonable numbers for the outcomes (returns) and the chances of those outcomes occurring. Fortunately, we can work around this. First, for the non-speculative preferred holdings in the portfolio, we have already assumed they will pay all dividends and will be sold at cost ($25) with 100% certainty. I think this is the working assumption of most buy-and-hold investors, who do not knowingly invest in the preferreds of companies they believe could go bankrupt or stop paying their preferred dividends in the foreseeable future. (The payment of the common stock dividend is an entirely different matter, of course, but we are only talking about the safety of the preferreds.)

The real problem is how to treat the speculative holding, as any assumption about the probability of bankruptcy or suspension of preferred dividend payments would be arbitrary. Fortunately, we don't need to make an arbitrary assumption. We can work backwards into a probability figure by finding the probability at which the marginal return from the speculative holding is completely negated by the added risk.

Expected returns

In this example, the risk-adjusted marginal return from the speculative holding is completely negated when the probability of default reaches 0.92%, less than 1%! This calculation assumes a total loss of the principal and no dividends collected. (Note: The table shows the probably of the return, which is equal to 1 – probably of default.)

Of course, in real life most investors would have collected some dividends and sold their holdings before the value went to zero. But even assuming the investor gets out at $15 per share versus cost of $25, the expected return would only be slightly better. Assuming a smaller loss would also mean the investor could tolerate a larger risk of default. However, even assuming the investor is lucky enough get out at $15 per share (versus cost of $25), the probability of default at which the marginal return from the speculative holding is completely negated by the added risk would only go up to about 2.0%. In other words, even without assuming the worst possible outcome, the probability of default still wouldn't have to be very large before it overwhelms the potential marginal return and makes the expected marginal return from the speculative holding negative.

And let's face it, if the financials of a company are such that you are already thinking there is some possibility of it going bankrupt and people are talking about that possibility it on Seeking Alpha, the chances of the company suspending its preferred dividend payments and going bankrupt are probably a lot higher than one or two percent.

In short, it's not worth buying a preferred issue at or near par just to pick up a little extra yield if a preferred dividend suspension or bankruptcy filing is even remotely conceivable in the not-so-distant future. Sure, you would have more of a cushion against losses the longer you were able to hold the higher-yielding preferreds, but it would take many years for that small increase in your dividend income to offset even a partial capital loss.

Let me emphasize again, you should not be focusing on the total dividend income generated by the speculative holding. Rather, you should focus on the addition to your portfolio's dividend income stream over and above what you could have earned by putting the same amount of money into non-speculative positions. The risk of bankruptcy does not have to be so large that your expected return from the speculative holding is negative, the risk merely needs to be large enough to reduce the expected return from the speculative holding to the point where it is equal to the return from your non-speculative holdings, as this would leave you with additional risk but not enough additional return to properly reward you for taking that risk.

Case 2: Bottom-fishing

Buying preferred shares that have been beaten down by company-specific financial issues is a slightly different ball game because, in addition to picking up the extra yield, you might also reap some nice capital gains if the financial fears prove to be overblown. In fact, the success or failure of your speculative buy will depend almost entirely on the preferred shares turning around and giving you those capital gains.

The table below shows the same three $100,000 portfolios of preferreds each consisting of 20 equally weighted positions. However, in this case the speculative preferred was acquired at $20 per share (versus a call price of $25) and the number of shares purchased was increased so that the total acquisition cost was equal to either 5% or 10% of the portfolio.

Buying preferreds that have been beaten down to $20/share*

*Owing to company-specific financial concerns

Buying the speculative issue (8.5% coupon) at $20 would give the buyer a 10.6% dividend yield on cost, while buying more shares would increase the dividends received from the position in absolute terms. In this case, putting 5% of a $100,000 portfolio into a speculative issue would only bring in another $156.25 in dividends a year and putting 10% of the portfolio into a speculative issue would bring in another $312.50 in dividends.

The table below shows expected returns for these three portfolios. For the speculative holding, we again worked backwards to find the probably at which the marginal gain from the addition of the speculative holding is fully offset by the expected loss resulting from the bankruptcy of the issuing company (assuming a total loss of principal and no dividends collected).

Expected return

As before, the likelihood of bankruptcy doesn't have to be very high (2.8%) for the marginal return from the speculative holding to be completely negated by the additional risk. Yes, the risk can be slightly higher than it was when the shares were bought at $25, but if the shares have already been knocked down to $20 because of company-specific financial concerns, the chances of the company going bankrupt are probably higher than 2.8%.

Let me emphasis that we are not talking about a drop in the share price precipitated by across-the-board selling that pushes all preferreds down (as we have seen from time to time in recent years). Rather, we are talking about a selloff in a company's common and preferred shares in response to company-specific financial concerns. In such a case, however much you may be telling yourself you are trying to pick up a little extra yield, what you are really doing betting the preferred shares will bounce back so you can realize a capital gain. In other words, you are counting on the market being wrong, or at least being wrong long enough for the preferred shares to bounce back so you can sell for a capital gain. Sure, you would have more of a cushion against losses the longer you were able to hold the higher-yielding preferreds, but it would take many years for the relatively small increase in your dividend income to offset even a partial capital loss.

Buying preferreds that have been beaten down to $15/share*

*Owing to company-specific financial concerns

What about buying the speculative issue (8.5% coupon) at $15 per share? This would give the buyer a 14.2% dividend yield on cost while buying more shares increases the dividends received from the position in absolute terms. In fact, the potential marginal increase in the portfolio's dividend income is double the amount generated by putting the same amount of money into the speculative preferreds at $20 a share and five times the amount generated by putting the same amount of money into the speculative preferred issue at $25 a share. But, and this is a very big but, even at that much higher rate it would still take years of collecting dividends for you offset the capital losses you would suffer if the company in question ended up suspending the preferred dividends and filing for bankruptcy.

Expected return

In more precise terms, even when the preferred shares (8.5% coupon) are acquired at $15 a share the likelihood of bankruptcy only has to be 5.8% for the expected marginal return from the speculative holding to be completely negated by the additional risk (assuming a total loss of principal and no dividends collected). Yes, this is higher than when the shares were bought at $25 or $20. However, if the shares have already been knocked down to $15 because of company-specific financial concerns, the chances of the company going bankrupt are probably higher than 5.8%. Clearly, you are not trying to pick up a little extra yield, you are betting the preferred shares will bounce back so you can realize a capital gain.

Now I ask you. Should you even be considering this type of transaction when it is clear that the company in question has weak financials, so much so that some are questioning whether it can even survive? I hope my analysis convinces you that the answer is no, you should not. The marginal just return is not worth it. You should think of this type of situation not as an investment but as a bet at a casino, and remember that in gambling the odds always favor the house. Sure, some people win some of the time, but over the long haul almost no one comes out ahead betting against the odds.

So where does this leave Rait Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) and its preferreds?

Readers who have been following RAS have no doubt figured out by now that the hypothetical speculative preferred issue in my example is pretty much a dead-ringer for the preferreds issued by RAS, and that my conclusion is investors should stay away from RAS preferreds. (The use of poles is optional, but I think ten feet would be a good length.)

For those who knowingly invest in extremely high-risk situations, at the very least I hope my analysis has convinced you that the chances of RAS defaulting on its preferreds don't really have to be very large for you to lose money. Indeed, the company doesn't even have to go bankrupt. The perceived likelihood of RAS going bankrupt merely has to increase from where it is now for the common and preferred shares to continue coming down.

Is there a point at which RAS preferreds become a buy, or at least a speculative buy? There is, but that point is not now. The unknowns are still too large and the potential returns too small relative to the risk. Remember, even if RAS does not go bankrupt, the company is unlikely to get completely out of the doghouse (financially speaking) anytime in the near future. As there would still be a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the company, any rally in the preferreds would also be capped. If there is an entry point for RAS preferreds, it will probably not be until sometime after a selloff sparked by the news the company is suspending its preferred dividend payments, and even then you should not be betting more than you can afford to lose.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

