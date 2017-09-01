American Outdoor Brands: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful

AOBC's share price has cratered nearly 40% from this year's pre-Q4 report highs, driven by investor fear in response to AOBC's dreadful guidance ($1.16-1.36 down from $2.25 the previous year) and RGR's terrible earnings report ($0.57 down from $1.22 the previous year):

AOBC data by YCharts

These numbers reveal the undeniable fact that gun-maker profits are plummeting as a result of promotions attempting to move surplus supply after Hillary Clinton surprisingly lost the presidential election, but is the sell-off overdone? Based on an analysis of shifting demographics in both the U.S. population at large as well as in gun ownership, I believe that shares of AOBC present compelling value at present prices.

A poll from Pew Research revealed that 34% of adults stated that they had a firearm of some kind in their home. Additionally, it revealed that the older the person was, the more likely they were to own a weapon and that the rate of White gun ownership more than doubled that among Hispanics:

According to the latest Census Data and demographic projections, the U.S. population will age considerably in the coming decades:

and will also become increasingly Hispanic:

Meanwhile, research conducted by the National Shooting Sports Foundation revealed that firearm popularity is growing among Hispanics. Most interestingly, 30% would like to own a firearm and 40% would go to a gun store or range if invited by friends or family. This presents 50-100% upside potential from the gun ownership rates depicted in the Pew Research poll. Meanwhile, Pew Research also indicates that two-thirds of gun owners have more than one gun while three out of ten own five or more.

Based on population growth projections as well as this gun ownership research, we can approximate a conservative baseline (i.e., non-politically-charged) annual demand for firearms over the coming few decades. We assume census-projected annual adult population growth of 0.9% (0.5% among Whites, 1.7% among Hispanics, and 0.75% among Blacks), and demographic and age gun ownership percentages identical to the trends revealed in the Pew Research poll. Additionally, we assume that while existing Hispanic adults own firearms at the 20% Pew Research poll rate, new Hispanic adults purchase firearms at the 30% rate indicated by the aforementioned research. Overall, this produces the following projections for baseline gun demand over the coming decades and the sales relative to 2016's politically-motivated record-setting sales levels (~15 million guns sold):

Table 1

Year Ownership Owners Guns Sales 2016 Relative Sales 2016 33.5% 83567237 295828020 2017 33.7% 84878034 300468239 4640219 30.9% 2018 33.9% 86211879 305190053 4721814 31.5% 2019 34.2% 87569233 309995086 4805033 32.0% 2020 34.4% 88950564 314884996 4889910 32.6% 2021 34.6% 90356350 319861480 4976483 33.2% 2022 34.9% 91787082 324926269 5064789 33.8% 2023 35.1% 93243259 330081136 5154866 34.4% 2024 35.3% 94725392 335327889 5246754 35.0% 2025 35.6% 96234006 340668381 5340491 35.6% 2026 35.8% 97769633 346104500 5436120 36.2% 2027 36.1% 99332820 351638182 5533682 36.9% 2028 36.3% 100924125 357271402 5633219 37.6% 2029 36.6% 102544118 363006179 5734777 38.2% 2030 36.8% 104193384 368844579 5838400 38.9% 2031 37.1% 105872518 374788713 5944134 39.6% 2032 37.4% 107582130 380840740 6052026 40.3% 2033 37.6% 109322843 387002864 6162125 41.1% 2034 37.9% 111095295 393277344 6274479 41.8% 2035 38.2% 112900137 399666484 6389140 42.6% 2036 38.4% 114738035 406172642 6506159 43.4%

Transferring these sales patterns to the effect it would have on AOBC's profits and valuation (all else being equal), we get:

Table 2

Year EPS O EPS ROIIC EPS F EPS Value Annual Return 2016 2.25 0.34 1.91 7.28 20.0% 2017 1.10 0.35 0.16 0.59 0.92 Fair Value 2018 1.21 0.36 0.25 0.60 0.84 16.48 2019 1.33 0.37 0.34 0.61 0.77 Book Value 2020 1.46 0.38 0.45 0.62 0.70 7.28 2021 1.60 0.40 0.57 0.63 0.64 2022 1.76 0.41 0.71 0.65 0.59 2023 1.94 0.42 0.86 0.66 0.54 2024 2.14 0.43 1.03 0.67 0.50 2025 2.36 0.45 1.23 0.68 0.46 2026 2.61 0.46 1.45 0.69 0.42 2027 2.89 0.48 1.70 0.71 0.39 2028 3.20 0.49 1.99 0.72 0.36 2029 3.55 0.51 2.31 0.73 0.33 2030 3.95 0.53 2.68 0.74 0.31 2031 4.39 0.54 3.09 0.76 0.28 2032 4.89 0.56 3.56 0.77 0.26 2033 5.46 0.58 4.09 0.79 0.25 2034 6.10 0.60 4.70 0.80 0.23 2035 6.83 0.62 5.40 0.81 0.21 2036 7.65 0.64 6.19 0.83 0.20

This projection is very conservative for several reasons. First, we see that the projected EPS for 2016 ($1.11) is below management's very conservative (AOBC hasn't missed guidance for the past 20 quarters, beating guidance 18 of those times and the other two times meeting the high end of its guidance) guidance ($1.16-1.36). Furthermore, we are assuming that the organic growth of the existing outdoors business ("O EPS") is limited to the long-term average rate of inflation (3.22%). Furthermore, the firearms earnings (F EPS) and profits from retained earnings ("ROIIC EPS" - either through buybacks, acquisitions, or organic growth investments) is based on firearm demand relative to 2016 levels (i.e. multiplying 2016 ROIC - 23.39% - by the relative sales percentage indicated in Table 1). For example, 2017's ROIIC (Return on Incremental Invested Capital) would be 23.39% x 0.31 = 7.25% compared to their 29.4% average ROIC over the past five years (albeit during the Obama years). Even 20 years from now, the organic firearms business earnings will be a mere 43% of what it is today.

Adding additional conservatism to this model's assumptions is that it ignores the research indicating that firearms are rapidly growing in popularity among women. Between 2005 and 2011, the percentage of women that owned guns rose from 13% to 23%, and between 2011 and 2013, firearms retailers saw their women-attributed sales rise from 15% to 20%. Furthermore, a poll taken in 2015 stated that more than 50% of women planned to purchase a firearm within the next 12 months. While the data of some of these polls may not be precisely accurate or exactly identical to the present, they do reflect a strong growth trend of firearms popularity among women. However, because I was unable to find relatively recent data indicating current gun ownership growth trends for women, I chose to leave it out of the model. Further tailwinds for AOBC unaccounted for in this model that were revealed in the Pew Research poll are that handguns are by far the most popular form of firearm being purchased right now (62%), and more than two-thirds of gun owners purchase firearms for personal protection (i.e., concealed carry). With AOBC's strength in the handgun sector (leading all firearm manufacturers in total aided brand awareness as well as in critical attribute ratings: reliability, durability, and accuracy. It is also the most owned and considered revolver brand in the market: 1 of every 2 revolvers owned is a Smith & Wesson), combined with its recent acquisition of suppressor manufacturer Gemini Technologies, it stands to benefit considerably from this trend.

Investor Takeaway:

Given even this very conservative model which projects catastrophic drops in profitability for the company, shares of AOBC are still heavily undervalued (projected to return a long-term annual average of 20% at present prices). The P/E of 7.26 gives the company a great opportunity to buy back vast amounts of shares to drive long-term shareholder returns even if no attractive acquisition opportunities present themselves, Democrats never regain political power, and no geopolitical events push firearms sales back towards 2016 levels. I remain a buyer and urge investors who may be discouraged by short-term volatility to remember that price dips are actually a good thing for long-term investors in companies that devote significant resources to share repurchases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOBC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.