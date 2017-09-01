ESPN + Football: A Helmet-To-Helmet Penalty

First Take

ESPN, partially owned by The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), has had its tail between its legs for some time now. It has suffered from declining viewership and revenue from 2013, and lost around 12 million from its height of 100 million viewers, which equated to $1 billion of lost revenue. However, declining viewership isn't the only issue facing ESPN; it's the cost/benefit analysis they find themselves in, paying for and broadcasting sports, most notably professional and college football. With the recent flurry of headline news around the safety and long-term health issues facing football and football players, there might indeed need to be some soul searching within the headquarters of Disney in negotiating football moving forward, and especially how they present the sport to the public.

The New York Times recently published an article about Ed Cunningham, an ESPN football analyst, walking away from his lucrative television post, due to an increasing aversion to the constant physical onslaught football players deal with on a daily basis. I personally felt compelled to give my take on both the philosophical and financial aspects of this story, primarily because I have thought about it for years and participated in sports in my youth.

I was an athlete from age five until I finished college, and still (cough, cough) consider myself one now -- at least in mindset and maintaining a daily workout routine. The life lessons learned during the season and pre-season bootcamps and workouts were things I'll carry with me my entire life. The camaraderie, the struggle, the suffering, the victories, and the defeats are done together and built a strong sense of community and teamwork. The only thing akin to it I could think of would be enlisting in the Army. With the Army, of course, everyone is aware of the risks and potential sacrifice. However, with sports -- most notably football -- players, parents, spectators and analysts might not entirely understand the physical and mental ramifications the sport has on its players and its players' families.

There are moral and financial implications to come to terms with in football and any professional or collegiate sport that benefits from athletes engaging in physically harmful activities that have long-term health impacts on their bodies and brains. Let's not kid ourselves -- they are engaged in a grinding, bone-breaking sport that one could easily compare to the gladiatorial games of old, where big hits are reveled in and the adage "bigger, faster, stronger" is what pushes players every day. Profiting from football, especially when we there are new studies coming out every day linking long-term health risks to the sport, could lead to further declines in viewership for ESPN, as more viewers call for further action and regulation. The bleeding that ESPN has already suffered might continue into the future, calling its assets value into question and impacting future growth for Disney shareholders.

Football Is Big Business

According to ESPN, the NCAA Power Five conferences pulled in $6 billion in 2015-16, with all schools pooling in around $8 billion. Add that to the NFL making around $7.8 billion in national TV revenue and we are talking big bucks. The numbers are similar, but keep in mind that the NFL has 32 teams and the NCAA Division I has 128 schools. So even though the Power Five gives the NFL a 40-yard dash for their money, the NFL does come out on top. It's obvious that both the NCAA and the NFL want to continue this trend and negotiate for higher contracts, while networks like ESPN want to be able to broadcast compelling, advertiser-worthy programming.

ESPN is paying the NFL $1.9 billion annually, which is almost twice the amount any other network is paying to broadcast the football. ESPN is also paying the NCAA $600 million a year to broadcast the playoffs, and inked the contract for 12 years, totaling $7.2 billion. Crazy if you think about it without context, but currently advertisers are still willing to shell out $1 million for a 30-second spot during the playoffs. That's most likely due to it being the sixth most-watched cable broadcast in history, reported by ESPN.

However, during the 2016 NFL season, ESPN and other broadcasters saw an 8% drop in viewership. The theories abound, some ranging from the unprecedented presidential election to the protests, most notably championed by Colin Kaepernick. There were even theories about the Millennial generation being too distracted, having their attention taken up by social media instead of sports programming. Nielsen (NLSN) reported that Millennials spend 27% less time watching traditional TV, the core device that broadcasts sports. That's probably why Disney is going to start a new ESPN streaming service. But will it turn the tide and get Millennials watching? Especially Millennials who are becoming aware of the pitfalls and dangers of football, both on the collegiate and professional level?

Health Risks and Troubling Statistics

Most things in life have associated risks -- just ask a life insurance salesman. However, at what point do we take a step back and see if the risks justify the rewards, especially if the rewards are lopsided or not fully identified?

As stated by Ed Cunningham, former ESPN college football analyst:

In its current state, there are some real dangers - broken limbs, wear and tear ... But the real crux of this is that I just don't think the game is safe for the brain. To me, it's unacceptable.

The sport of football has also seen high-profile players retire early or even preemptively, out of fear and concerns that the game would have a detrimental effect on their long-term health. There have also been high-profile suicides, including Dave Duerson, Junior Seau, and Dave Waters. All three were diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, which is a debilitating brain disease caused by hits to the head. Scientists have discovered over 100 cases involving the brains of ex-football players.

However, this issue doesn't just affect professional football, as it affects players at the collegiate level as well. It's important to note that players in the NFL are compensated for their grueling and risk-prone jobs, unlike college players. An NCAA survey found 30% of athletes reported feeling depressed, while half said they experienced high levels of anxiety over a year-long period. Interestingly, Cunningham was quoted over a decade ago a for a piece The New York Times did about college players returning to games after sustaining concussions and other injuries: "Announcers are part of the industrial complex of college football, and I think we've turned a blind eye toward the violence - we have to protect these kids."

2-Minute Drill

ESPN is responsible for almost 30% of Disney's value, according to Forbes. Valuation estimates go as far as $50 billion. Therefore, the decline in viewership and PR fallout will play a much larger role in stagnating Disney's growth moving forward. The long-term growth factor is troubling primarily due to the fact that 60% of ESPN's revenue comes from subscription fees. The domino effect is potentially a fatal mix of multiple ingredients:

Subscriber numbers will continue to decline.

Due to declines subscription fees might increase, causing more subscribers to cut the cord.

Content costs will continue to increase, as the NCAA and NFL will demand higher numbers, straining ESPN's profitability.

ESPN will have to pay for these upgraded costs if it wants to stay competitive in the market, but the long-term profit for these ventures will not be its their favor -- treading water for a long time to come.

If public outcry continues over the long-term health risks associated with football, then viewership might also continue to decrease for the NCAA and NFL.

Therefore, ESPN will be paying for content that is getting more expensive, yet drawing in less money -- a horrible business agreement at this point they cant seem not to engage in.

In many respects, it's a catch-22 situation for ESPN. If they play hardball, or try and renegotiate with the leagues, then they might lose the broadcasting rights, sending their viewership and profits down the drain. However, if they continue on this path, coupled with the trend of declining viewership especially among TV watchers, not to mention the bad PR headwinds around football, they'll continue to hemorrhage money and take shares of Disney down with them. Until Disney can prove it can maintain and grow its other business units outside of ESPN, its stock looks less and less desirable to me.

Outside the Lines

I personally believe in sports, both team and individual. I play much more golf and tennis these days, but during high school and college I played soccer, lacrosse, and rugby. But after too many head-on collisions, I took myself off the roster, much to the chagrin of my teammates.

I also believe in the free market and freedom of choice to allow individuals to engage in whatever activity they want to participate in, whatever the risks may be. It's not my right, nor should it be the government's right, to over-regulate these types of activities or programs. However, most of the colleges profiting from TV deals are public institutions and do fall under state and federal regulations, especially when it comes to the safety of students. The fact that companies monetize the broadcasting rights for amateur athletes, especially in sports known to cause serious injuries, is something to consider. I'm not saying college football shouldn't be broadcast, but maybe if it wasn't so profitable, risking the health of its athletes would be see as less important. That's because it would no longer about dollars and cents, and more about the love of the game.

The NFL, being a professional sport, should not carry the same stigma of televising a sport that can cause serious damage to its players -- they are compensated for their risk-prone jobs (UFC, anyone?). But at what point do advertisers get pressured by advocacy groups to take down their ads? Or at what point does the NFL and its players decide to change the dynamic of the sport to make it less dangerous? Of course, bringing change to the game could turn away diehard or traditionalist fans, which would not be good for the bottom line. This would ultimately be worrisome for the NFL and broadcasters like ESPN.

I don't have all the answers, and it could be years before we see how this will all unfold. The interconnectedness of broadcasters, leagues, the players, and advertisers will continue to play out, and the dance they perform will be more interesting to watch. Sports broadcasting is far from going away, and if the World Cup or the English Premier League is any indication of the world's appetite for sports, it is really far from going away.

However, I'd argue that "peak" football broadcasting in this country might be behind us, and coupling that with the bad PR the game is experiencing might only add an unnecessary roughness penalty to the turnover on downs ESPN and others are facing. Therefore, I'd suggest a "wait and see" approach with Disney stock, to see how they traverse the sports broadcasting landscape. And I want to see if they can successfully right the ESPN ship, or work tirelessly to build up their other units so that any further decline in viewership will not take down the rest of Main Street, U.S.A.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLSN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.