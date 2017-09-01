Splunk: Longs Living On The Edge

I’ve spent most of my time recently digging for deep value – something that can be tough to find in a market at all-time highs. However, I’m not opposed to owning growth and momentum, and given the positive press surrounding Splunk (SPLK) recently, it was high time for a little bit of a look. The company had an almost fantastical run-up after its initial public offering; management was certainly popping the champagne during the 2013, but valuations have certainly come down to more reasonable levels – at least reasonable in the technology space. With the takeover rumor mill running once again, as well as some steadily improving operating results, is it time to get involved in the Splunk story?

Business Overview, Market Growth and Model Shift

Splunk is, at its core, simply a big data technology play. In today’s world, businesses are awash in data; so much so that they have problems capturing, monitoring, and cataloguing it all. These companies know there is so much potential for driving process improvement, but are often at a loss on how to make it manageable. Splunk’s flagship product – Splunk Enterprise – is a machine data platform that can collect and index petabytes on a daily basis (that’s one million gigabytes for perspective), regardless of format or data structure. Most enterprise monitoring systems are not capable of tracking this data real-time, and interpretation and the digging is left up to the analyst. As a result, it can be difficult to see the forest through the trees – unless you’re on Splunk or a comparable platform that can help aggregate and interpret data using search processing language. Splunk customers gain “operational intelligence” – the ability to improve service levels, reduce operational costs, mitigate security risks. What business would not want to make better decisions while cutting costs?

Sales results are clear in my opinion, as are favorable trends surrounding them. The installed customer base has steadily grown, with the nominal number of new client additions increasing each year. Importantly to me, the number of orders exceeding $100,000 have increased dramatically over the past several years, and, perhaps not surprisingly, average order sizes have increased as well. Upset clients don’t willingly double their annual outlays to a supplier if they are unhappy in most instances. The percentage of license bookings from existing customers continues to grow as well, and renewal rates (e.g., retention) run in the mid-90s – not anything to slouch at. Even now, as a billion dollar/year company, revenue is targeted to grow 25-30% annually through 2020, as Splunk works on achieving its $2B/year run-rate goal as soon as it can.

Still, the business continues to evolve, despite healthy top-line growth. A major internal theme at Splunk is the move to recurring revenue, away from perpetual license issuance. This isn’t particularly unusual, as nearly every software company has been moving towards recurring revenue models over the past several years. Importantly, Splunk management has indicated they are moving carefully here. There are many Software as a Service (“SaaS”) that brute forced the shift (Tyler Technologies (TYL) comes to mind), and that often leads to short-term pain with clients. I hope this continues. While management has stated it is not putting undue pressure on customers to switch, it has nonetheless targeted 75/25 split between recurring and perpetual over the next three years, up from 47% this year. Fiscal 2016-2018 will not see much shift in this manner (just 400bps expansion expected), so the majority of the increase will come between 2019-2020. That’s an aggressive shift – one that the market is looking forward to – and it’s an execution point outside of revenue growth or margins that investors should pay close attention to.

Addressing Risks To The Business Model

There are a few potential risk factors within the Splunk business, many of them not unusual for high-flying technology companies. Gross margin fell to 79.9% in fiscal 2017, compared to 82.9% in fiscal 2016 and 84.8% in fiscal 2015. This is primarily due to increased contribution from cloud-based sales, which constituted 32% of software bookings mix in the most recently completed fiscal year, compared to 12% back in fiscal 2015. Delivering software under a cloud-based model generally results in higher costs and expenses compared to the traditional on-premise license, but large customers have begun to have the expectation that software like Splunk’s be provided in this manner. This runs counter somewhat to the Splunk model; management believes in-house tends to work better, so that software can be installed behind the firewall right next to the data, but customers want what they want. The expectation should be that cloud-based contribution will continue to rise, and this will remain a headwind to gross margin that is likely to eclipse any incremental operating leverage in the immediate term. Over time, negative impact from cloud should normalize as the company moves away from having to build out fixed costs.

Stock-based compensation has been a target of ire here, but it is a mixed bag. On the better side, overall rate of stock-based compensation is normalizing, and is fact going down as a percentage of revenue; after peaking at 47.5% of revenue in fiscal 2015, that figure has fallen to 40.8% of revenue in the most recently reported period. However, with figures like that, dilution has been heavy: 30% since the start of calendar year 2013. Comparatively, this is a high rate of stock compensation, even for a technology company; 15-25% of revenue is more the norm. In this case, and really any company with heavy stock-based compensation, I would highly advise adding back in to reported non-GAAP results when computing earnings, as well as factoring in the impact from dilution when looking at valuations based on cash flow. It is a real and recurring expense.

Takeover Talk, Valuation

The number one reason that a takeover remains somewhat viable is the balance sheet. At the end of fiscal Q2 2018, the most recently reported quarter, Splunk held $1,084M in cash and cash equivalents, all with no debt. Because of the aggressive use of stock for compensation, the company is cash flow positive – at the expense of common stockholder dilution. This makes the deal much more palatable to private equity funds or the usual names that pop up in Splunk buyout talk – Cisco (CSCO) and IBM (IBM).

Still, given current non-GAAP operating margin guidance of 13% by fiscal 2020, Splunk will still be generating GAAP operating losses in a few years. Any acquirer would be taking over a money-losing business; a great business, but still one that has not solved the problem of profitability. As much as I hate revenue multiples on acquisitions (often quite wild), it’s the best way to approach this one. Public valuation multiples for SaaS companies are in the 6x EV/Revenue range, with most acquisitions (LinkedIn, Blue Coat) falling in the 7.5x range. Given Splunk trades at 6.8x EV/Revenue today, so even after languishing at around the same share price for several years, there is an inherent premium built in here compared to other SaaS firms. This is likely due to Cisco’s AppDynamics acquisition earlier this year, which offers a competing product to Splunk. At 17x EV/Revenue, AppDynamics was one of the most aggressive purchases in SaaS acquisition history, and it raised expectations for what a Splunk takeover could fetch. Could lightning strike twice in the space, and a competitor come in and pay, say, $10-12B for the company? Potentially, but the list of potential acquirers is quite short at that size, and it becomes extremely difficult to justify dealmaking of that kind to shareholders – spending more than $10B on a currently money-losing enterprise? Even in the tech space, that’s a hard sell, and investors have to wonder if a company that, by most estimates, controls 20-30% of its market, can shift to profitability after years of generating double digit GAAP operating income margins. I just can’t see justification fir the long side here, other than a hope and a prayer that a large cap tech company makes a highly aggressive move.

For broad investment coverage, but with a focus on small/mid cap names that don’t get much press, consider following me to get real-time updates whenever I release research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.