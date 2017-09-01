Delusions Aplenty - Sell Side Refuses To Accept Reality That Shale Isn't Growing Anywhere Near As Fast As They Forecast

This is the power of complacency, and while it's not our job to tell the sell side they're wrong, this is getting ridiculous.

Welcome to the "delusions aplenty" edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Before you read this article, please read our article from yesterday first: "EIA 914 Monthly Oil Production Report Once Again Contradicts The Shale Growth Narrative." With delusions aplenty, The Wall Street Journal published an article this morning titled "Banks Again Lower Oil-Price Expectations." Here's a look at the latest sell-side forecasts for oil prices:

In an article we wrote titled "Shale Is Great But It's Not As Great As People Think It Is," we said:

To put this in another way, this is the 'tightest forecast range for oil in over a decade.' If there's a time to be a contrarian, it's now. This brings to our topic of the day - shale is great but it's not as great as people think it is.

Surprise, this range just got tighter! Basically, if you want to hug the consensus, spit out a number like, "Oh, we think oil prices will be $55/bbl next year." What are the assumptions you use? "U.S. shale will grow."

As we wrote in our EIA 914 article yesterday, it's not actual shale production growth that has the market fooled, it's complacency. Let's take an excerpt from the WSJ article and illustrate what we mean:

On the demand side, growth in global oil consumption has been lackluster this year, further delaying the rebalancing. 'If you add higher supply with weaker demand growth you end up with a market we believed is oversupplied and susceptible to lower prices,' Mr. Khan said.

Hamza Khan, the head of commodity strategy at ING Bank, must not be looking at the same figures we're looking at. To quote him, Khan uses "lackluster" demand growth. But given the data series we've seen from European oil demand growth jumping 780k b/d higher YoY, on par with non-OECD demand growth since 1996, to U.S. gasoline demand hitting an all-time high in June, we can't help but wonder: Is it delusion or just plain arrogance that has these heads of commodities spewing false facts?

In fact, the IEA's current estimated demand growth of 1.5 million b/d will once again prove to be understating the actual demand growth this year. The figure is now closer to 1.7 million b/d vs. the 1.2 million b/d the energy agency had originally.

To illustrate one other example of the "delusions" of the consensus, here's another excerpt from the WSJ article:

Analysts still see the U.S. shale industry as being key to the longer-term outlook for oil prices. Experts predict that the country will produce just shy of 10 million barrels a day next year, from around 9.3 million now. That would be this industry’s highest ever annual average. 'We see continuing records being broken for U.S. production … That limits the power and ability of OPEC to control oil prices,' Mr. Fritsch said.

These so-called "experts" are saying the U.S. will produce "just shy" of 10 million b/d in 2018. To give this estimate a reality check, according to the EIA monthly production figure in June, U.S. produced 9.097 million b/d. To average "just shy" of 10 million b/d would require the U.S. to at least finish year-end at 9.5 million b/d and exit 2018 at 10.5 million b/d, or 1.4 million b/d of growth from June 2017 to December 2018.

The consensus continues to think that the Permian and Eagle Ford will propel U.S. oil production higher. Take a look at this chart below:

Texas and New Mexico saw total oil production growth of 324k b/d since June 2016. To put it more nicely, since December production has increased 314k b/d or 52k b/d per month vs. the 75k b/d some analysts are using.

Sorry to disappoint, but facts aren't on their side. It's not our job to tell the sell-side they're wrong, but this is getting ridiculous. In our article yesterday, we wrote a section called, "Vocal for a reason, don't buy into the complacency." Basically, the consensus is so invested in this idea that U.S. shale will keep oil prices lower for longer that none of them are willing to stick their neck out to say, "This is totally wrong."

By next month, when the EIA 914 report illustrates again why the shale growth narrative is completely mythical, we hope that these sell-side analysts who are paid for writing instead of being right will at least start to acknowledge that maybe U.S. shale growth isn't what they thought.

For readers who have followed our articles over the last few months, you will certainly not be surprised to see U.S. shale production growth disappoint. Don't let complacency take over!

