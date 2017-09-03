An 8% Yield, 8 Straight Hikes, Industry Tailwinds For This Niche Industry Leading LP

If you want to heat things up at your next cocktail party, try bringing up the subject of climate change - it's sure to elicit some verbal sparring. Be that as it may, many governments are forging ahead with emissions reduction plans, particularly in Europe, the UK, and now in Asia.

All of this legislative activity is putting pressure on large power generating utilities in these areas to come up with alternative sources of fuel. That's where Enviva Partners LP (EVA) comes in.

Profile:

EVA is the world's leading producer of wood pellets, a biomass item which is much sought after by foreign utilities due to increasingly demanding carbon emission laws passed in the UK, Europe, and Asia. It operates on long-term contracts, which currently have a remaining tenor of 9.8 years, with a backlog of $5.6B.

EVA produces these pellets from wood scraps and various forestry products generated in the Southeastern US and is the lowest-cost producer in this niche industry.

(Source: EVA Q1 '17 Presentation)

We began writing articles about EVA back in September 2015 when it was trading at $12.47. Since then, it has risen 133% and is currently trading at $29.05. (It IPO'd on 4/29/15.)

EVA has an integrated business model - in addition to being located in the cheapest production area, it has also acquired nearby (within 75 miles of production) dropdown logistics assets from its sponsor, which give it further cost advantages.

As in most industries, maintaining industry leadership as a young company comes with its complications, and EVA's management has been dealing with refining its production processes over the past two quarters, but it has taken a bit longer than expected, which has led to temporarily lower DCF, lower net income, and slower EBITDA growth:

As management explained on the Q2 earnings call,

"We're serving an increasing customer set. We started the year serving three customers in addition to doing some smaller single contract deliveries. But we're exiting the year with five or six new customers, and we took the opportunity to get ahead of it. It certainly took us a bit longer at some of our facilities than we had originally expected. But we took the opportunity, because this is important to maintaining our market leadership." "In the second quarter and carrying over for a bit of the third quarter, we are behind where we want to be on production volumes. This is principally driven by the decision we made to modify our process, to further improve pellet quality, to meet the handling requirements of the increasing variety of discharge systems of our customer set around the world. And it has taken us a bit longer than we initially expected to dial on our set points in some of our plants."

This caused it to reduce its previous 2017 guidance for net income, EBITDA, and DCF. However, it is maintaining its guidance for distributing at least $2.36/unit for 2017, which would imply an average of around $.6175 in the next two quarters. However, it most likely will skew heavily toward the fourth quarter, which is when management expects things to take off:

"The third quarter will likely look a lot like the second quarter, but the fourth quarter is shaping up to be stronger than anything we’ve seen in the past. This is because, although, we further improved and narrowed quality on the backend, we've been able to increase flexibility on the front end of our process. We’re going to be able to increase throughput and the run rate coming out of Q4 at $30 million EBITDA. (emphasis ours) "Given the temporary nature of the production challenges, we are still expecting to distribute at least $2.36 per unit for the year." (Source: Q2 earnings call)

Here's how the revised guidance mid-point compares to actual 2016 figures. All categories are still forecasted to have good growth:

EVA pays in the usual Feb-May-Aug-Nov. LP cycle and should go ex-dividend again in early November.

EVA issues a K-1 to common unit investors at tax time. Since this is a tax-deferred investment, you'll get more tax advantages from it by not holding it in an IRA. There can also be tax reporting consequences resulting from holding an LP in an IRA - please consult your accountant before investing.

Our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables track EVA's price and current dividend yield in the Basic Materials section.

EVA's growing pains have resulted in weaker coverage over the past three quarters but hitting 1x in Q1 and Q2. As noted above, management thinks Q3 as similar to Q2 but expects a big increase in EBITDA in Q4 to a $30M level. This implies a DCF of around $20M and coverage of somewhere around 1.10 to 1.20x in Q4.

EVA put options' yields aren't currently that attractive, but our free Covered Calls Table and Cash Secured Puts Table both track over 20 other trades on a daily basis.

Risks:

Execution - This seems to be the crux of it. If management can get all of the facilities retooled in Q3, so that it can handle a wider variety of customer specs, EBITDA, DCF, and coverage should rebound in Q4, and it'll be a long-term gain for the company moving forward.

"With the plants that are now through these improvements, we're seeing more tons and higher productivity, slightly on top of the 1% to 2% productivity increases we expect each year. This ultimately means greater cash flow going forward. And as a result, we expect for the same set of assets in contracts, a run-rate on volume and EBITDA that exceeds the expectations we set at the beginning of the year."

When asked if there are plans, going forward, to implement these process improvements at all the other facilities on the earnings call, the CEO replied,

"This is largely in the rearview mirror. We've undertaken that across the entire portfolio at our sponsor level, these are already put in place for the new facilities as well. And what we see is that roll-through through Q3 and frankly having this fully gone this during the quarter, and as we exit the year very strong."

New Company Developments:

EVA and its sponsor signed a whopper of a deal with the Japanese recently:

"We along with our sponsor executed a memorandum of understanding to be the sole source supplier to the largest dedicated biomass project in Japan yet announced. This will be a binding agreement for delivery on a sole source basis 650,000 tons a year for 15 years. It's expected to start in 2022." (Source: Q2 earnings call) "As previously announced, the Partnership has agreed to purchase Enviva Port of Wilmington, LLC (“Wilmington”) from Enviva Wilmington Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between our sponsor and affiliates of John Hancock Life Insurance Company. Wilmington owns the fully operational Wilmington terminal. The acquisition of Wilmington (the “Wilmington Drop-Down”) is still expected to close on or about October 2, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions." "The Partnership expects to begin deliveries later this year to two new customers under previously-announced off-take contracts. Our sponsor and the Partnership are in active negotiations for other long-term off-take contracts in this rapidly expanding market to be fulfilled directly by the Partnership and by new capacity under development by our sponsor throughout the Southeast United States." "Construction of the 600,000 MTPY production plant in Hamlet, North Carolina (the “Hamlet plant”) continues to progress. Our sponsor anticipates construction to be complete in late 2018. Production from the Hamlet plant is expected to supply MGT Power’s Teesside Renewable Energy Plant, which is currently under construction in the UK." (Source: Q2 release)

Industry Developments:

"In The Netherlands, the initial round of the 2017 renewable incentive program, called the STE Plus, was completed successfully and biomass projects are expected to receive a portion of €6 billion available. The awards are expected to be announced later this summer before the second round in October. Where an additional €6 billion in funding will be available." "In addition, RWE has announced that it would like to fully convert the biomass two of its facilities, both of which received funding for coal firing in the 2016 STE Plus program, and could represent more than 8 million tons of biomass demand if fully converted. DONG Energy, the largest power producer in Denmark and a customer of ours, received EU state aid approval to convert another combined heat and power facility to biomass, which is consistent with its ongoing efforts to completely eliminate coal from its fleet by 2023." "DONG Energy, the largest power producer in Denmark, has received state aid approval from the European Commission to convert its Asnaes combined heat and power facility to biomass, which is in line with the company’s plan to completely eliminate the use of coal in its generation of power and heat by 2023. DONG Energy’s coal-to-biomass conversion program is expected to require approximately 2 million MTPY of wood pellets by 2020." "Japan is targeting 6.0 to 7.5 gigawatts (“GWs”) of biomass-fired capacity, which represents demand for 15 to 20 million MTPY of biomass, as part of its expected power source mix for 2030. In June, demand for the 2017 feed-in tariff (“FiT”) program for projects fueled by imported biomass significantly exceeded expectations as applications were submitted for more than 15 GWs of biomass-fired capacity."

Analysts' Price Targets:

After the 8/3/17 Q2 report, EVA has hardly budged, but it has still slightly outperformed the market over the past year:

It's currently 5.5% below analysts' average price target of $30.75 and 19% below the $36.00 high price target:

EVA's price/sales and price/book look cheaper than industry averages, and it has a much higher yield.

Here's where it needs improvement - all of these metrics show weaker ratios, which didn't improve in Q2, due to the challenging earnings figures.

It's a familiar song, yieldco LPs take on more assets, which increases their non-cash depreciation and amortization, and, more importantly, their interest expense. EVA has gone from interest coverage overkill in Q2 '16, at 6.65x, to a lower but still sustainable coverage factor of 2.7x in Q2 '17.

In November 2016, the company issued $300M of aggregate Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2021.

The company was "undrawn on our $100 million revolving facility" as of 6/30/17. (Source: Q2 '17 call)

(Source: EVA Q2 '17 10-Q)

Summary:

We continue to rate EVA a long-term buy, based upon its attractive yield, its niche industry leadership, and its continued strong growth prospects. We believe that the company will get through the plant process upgrades, and emerge all the stronger for it.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.



