Energy Recap: U.S. Oil Rig Count Unchanged, Though Harvey's Impact Remains An Unknown

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on Hurricane Harvey, Phillips 66, and Seadrill, as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.

Every Friday, Seeking Alpha provides a roundup of insightful opinion and analysis articles in the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. We've put together a quick recap for readers today, ahead of the Labor Day holiday. Now, on to the articles...

Energy Articles of Note

"Snapshot Of Energy After Hurricane Harvey" By Jennifer Warren

"Phillips 66: The Harvey Impact" By Michael Fitzsimmons

"Seadrill: Don't Get Burned By This Rumor" By Vladimir Zernov

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended Sept. 1, 2017

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- None.

Feel free to add any that we might have missed in the comments section below.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs remained flat this week. However, the company notes that,

"Due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey on South Texas this week, we could not verify the change in rig counts across 47 counties in South Texas, with the exception of one rig moving out of Dimmit County. Therefore, we’re reporting the same counts as last week, minus the one rig that has been accounted for, totaling 87 rigs across the 47 counties."

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

As always, we encourage you to submit your own article by clicking here, if you haven't already done so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.